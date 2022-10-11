ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘The Joy Luck Club,’ Groundbreaking Asian American Film, Is Getting a Sequel

Novelist Amy Tan and Oscar-winning “Rain Man” screenwriter Ron Bass are on board to deliver a sequel to “The Joy Luck Club,” the 1993 movie that broke new ground for Asian American representation. The new film, “Joy Luck Club 2,” is set up at Ashok Amritraj’s Hyde Park Entertainment Group, with Ashok and Priya Amritraj producing alongside Tan, Bass and Jeff Kleeman. A director hasn’t been announced yet. The original “Joy Luck Club,” directed by Wayne Wang, was an epic, multigenerational saga of Chinese and Chinese-American mothers and daughters, whose histories, stories and lives interweave as they navigate life. Club members included...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Angela Lansbury, Star of Stage and Screen, Dead at 96

Angela Lansbury, whose career crossed theater, film, and television across more than seven decades, has died at the age of 96. Her death was announced by MSNBC’s Ali Velshi on his Twitter account on Tuesday afternoon and confirmed by NBC News. “The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30 AM today, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday,” her family said in a statement.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marisol Nichols
Person
George Lopez
Person
Carlos Penavega
Person
Julie Gonzalo
Decider.com

Angela Lansbury’s Best Movies, From ‘Beauty and the Beast’ to ‘Gaslight’: Where to Stream

The world lost a Hollywood legend today. The great Angela Lansbury died at the age of 96, her family announced in a statement on Tuesday afternoon. She died peacefully in her sleep, just five days before her 97th birthday. If there was anyone who could say they’d seen it all in Hollywood, it would be Lansbury. Her prolific career on the screen and stage spans nearly eight decades. She’s been a household name in the industry since before your parents were born. She was one of the last living stars of the Golden Age of Hollywood, and her lost will be...
MOVIES
Herbie J Pilato

How the Violence of "Bonnie and Clyde" Changed Everything in Movies and on TV

There has always been violence in movies and on television. In the 1930s and '40s, that was more than evident in several films starring Jimmy Cagney (Public Enemy, 1931), and Edward G. Robinson (Double Indeminity, 1944). On TV in the 1950s and '60s, shows like The Untouchables and Peter Gunn were certainly splattered with frequent gun fights, stabbings, and brawls.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hallmark Cards#Spanish#Hallmark Media#Avod#Hispanic#Latino
Variety

‘Glee’ Docuseries Exploring the Series’ Many Controversies and Tragedies Ordered at Discovery+

An upcoming three-part docuseries from Discovery+ and ID will seek to explore the behind-the-scenes controversies of Fox’s “Glee” series. With access to key cast and crew members, the documentary from Ample Entertainment will have its subjects share first-hand stories of their time on the show, which aired between 2009 and 2015. Topics discussed will unveil the highs and lows of show’s production, and will also include testimonials of close family and friends of the cast and production crew. The series is currently untitled, but aims to discuss the complicated and difficult subjects that the actors experience behind-the-scenes. Such as the loss of...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Movies
KESQ

‘I Love You, You Hate Me’ tries to tie Barney bashing to larger cultural tides

Aside from planting that song in everyone’s head (again), “I Love You, You Hate Me” is an amusing look back at the “Barney & Friends” phenomenon, and the over-the-top torrents of hostility the PBS children’s show elicited. Yet the two-part documentary is also the soapy story of the creator and her family, which ends up eclipsing the overreaching impulse to connect the purple dinosaur to something more culturally profound.
TV & VIDEOS
AdWeek

Netflix Viewing Figures Will Be Reported By Independent Ratings Service

Beginning in November, Netflix’s viewing figures will be reported by Broadcasters’ Audience Research Board (BARB), a British ratings service. Up until recently, Netflix has released limited ratings reports with its weekly Top 10 List, which breaks down viewing metrics in four categories: English-language TV series, English-language films, non-English tv series and non-English films. Squid Game is currently the most streamed program on Netflix with 1.6 billion viewing hours, followed by Stranger Things 4 at 1.35 billion viewing hours and in third place, Dahmer: Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story with 701.37 million hours viewed.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy