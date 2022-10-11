The world lost a Hollywood legend today. The great Angela Lansbury died at the age of 96, her family announced in a statement on Tuesday afternoon. She died peacefully in her sleep, just five days before her 97th birthday. If there was anyone who could say they’d seen it all in Hollywood, it would be Lansbury. Her prolific career on the screen and stage spans nearly eight decades. She’s been a household name in the industry since before your parents were born. She was one of the last living stars of the Golden Age of Hollywood, and her lost will be...

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO