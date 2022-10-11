Read full article on original website
AdWeek
The Lord of The Rings: Rings of Power Season 1 Finale and 3 Other Trailers You Missed
Today’s trailer roundup includes Prime Video’s Season 1 finale of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Netflix’s Wednesday and Wendell & Wild, and HBO Max’s The Fastest Woman on Earth. Prime Video released the Season 1 finale for The Lord of The Rings:...
TV Fanatic
Yellowstone Season 5 Trailer Shatters Records
The excitement for Yellowstone Season 5 is off the charts. According to Deadline, the trailer for the next season of the Paramount Network drama is breaking records. The company revealed that the trailer reached 14.4 million viewers and a 1.7 million engagements within the first 24 hours of availability following its Sept. 29 release.
AdWeek
How to Watch Showtime’s Let The Right One In for Free
Showtime has released the Let The Right One In premiere online for free. The series is available on streaming and on-demand to subscribers and non-subscribers on Sho.com, Showtime.com and across multiple Showtime partner platforms. The series is based on the original Swedish novel and film, which centers on Mark and his 12-year-old daughter, Eleanor, whose lives were changed 10 years earlier when she was transformed into a vampire. Eleanor is now locked forever at her age and lives in seclusion with her father. Mark does his best to provide Eleanor with the human blood she needs to survive.
Keanu Reeves Returning for Long-Awaited Sequel, Social Media Goes Nuts
Recently, Warner Bros. confirmed that Hollywood star Keanu Reeves will portray fan-favorite character John Constantine once again in a sequel to the 2005 hit film Constantine. Fans have called for the studio to make a sequel to the blockbuster movie for years. So it’s no surprise many couldn’t contain their excitement after reports came out of the sequel as fans freaked out on social media over the news.
‘Yellowstone’: Season 5 Trailer Shatters Streaming Records; More Than 14 Million Watch John Dutton Swear In As Governor
EXCLUSIVE: When a network starts releasing the statistics on views for a trailer, then you know anticipation for a show is pretty freaking big. That’s what the Paramount Network experienced with the release of the season 5 teaser for Yellowstone, which begins with John Dutton (Kevin Costner) swearing in as Montana’s governor. Watch it above. Paramount reports the trailer shattered records with 14.4 million views and 1.7 million engagements within the first 24 hours of its Sept. 29 release. That’s three times as many organic views and six times more organic engagements versus the trailer for Season 4. There was also...
Barney the purple dinosaur was the role of his life. Then came the haters.
“Barney & Friends” was a mainstay of daytime television in the early 1990s, making a star out of the title character: a purple anthropomorphic T. rex who extolled the virtues of love, kindness and cleaning up your toys. The character was an avatar of goodness, endearing himself to countless...
Mel Gibson Blames Warner Bros. Discovery Shake-Up for ‘Lethal Weapon 5’ Production Delay
Martin Riggs may not make things complicated, but the Warner Bros. Discovery merger sure has for “Lethal Weapon 5.”. Lead star and director Mel Gibson, who famously plays Detective Martin Riggs in the film franchise, gave an update on the state of the fifth installment. Following original director Richard Donner’s death in 2021, Gibson took over as director, using a script from Richard Wenk (“The Magnificent Seven,” “The Equalizer”) developed alongside the late Donner. The film was expected to originally launch on streaming platform HBO Max.
Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. Developing Father-Son Comedy at CBS
Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. are once again taking their father-son act to the small screen, this time in their first joint sitcom. The real-life relatives will play father and son in a CBS multi-cam comedy, co-written by Wayans and Kevin Hench (Last Man Standing), our sister site Deadline reports. Wayans will reportedly play a famous, divorced radio show host known as “Poppa,” who vows to make a proper adult out of his grown son (Wayans Jr.), who is quickly approaching 40. For what it’s worth, Wayans Jr.’s character is said to have all of his father’s charm “and none of...
msn.com
Exclusive: Chris Evans Returning To Marvel In Secret Wars
Chris Evans is going to be part of the upcoming Secret Wars event. According to our trusted and proven sources, the Captain America actor will be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the future Avengers movie, which promises to be the next Avengers: Infinity War-style massive group event. This will presumably be the first appearance of Chris Evans in Marvel movies since 2019's Avengers: Endgame, which will make Cap showing up in Secret Wars a pretty big deal.
Sydney Sweeney Will Star in Remake of 1968's 'Barbarella': 'Time to Save the Universe'
Sydney Sweeney will star in and executive produce a remake of the 1968 Jane Fonda film Sydney Sweeney is getting busy. On Tuesday, Deadline reported that the Euphoria star, 25, is set to star in and executive produce a new Barbarella movie for Sony Pictures, which she is also working with on the Spider-Man spinoff Madame Webb. Sweeney confirm the news in an Instagram post Tuesday, sharing the Deadline article and an illustrated poster from the original 1968 movie, which starred Jane Fonda in the titular role. "Time to...
CNET
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Cast Salute Chadwick Boseman in Namor Video
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is a month away from hitting theaters, and a new video sees the stars of the upcoming Marvel sequel pay tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman. In the featurette, director Ryan Coogler and stars including Letitia Wright, Winston Duke and Angela Bassett pay tribute to their former leading man and previous incumbent of the Black Panther mantle, who died in 2020.
NME
‘Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes’ has begun filming in Sydney
Production has begun on Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes, the fourth film in the rebooted Planet Of The Apes franchise, with filming taking place in Sydney. As reported by 7News, Disney Studios were offered $17million in funding from the federal government – on top of an undisclosed amount from the state government’s ‘Made In New South Wales’ initiative fund – in order to secure filming rights. The report also projected that approximately 400 jobs would be generated from locals working on the film, and that the shoot would inject some $128million into the local economy.
Collider
'Red One' Casts Lucy Liu to Star in Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans-led Action-Comedy
Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans will be sharing the spotlight with another veteran star in Prime Video's holiday action-adventure comedy Red One. Per Deadline, the film has brought on Lucy Liu to lead alongside the two action mainstays and Kiernan Shipka in a currently unknown role. Details surrounding the high-profile project are still under wraps, though it's expected to be ready by the time the holiday season rolls around in 2023.
‘The Lord of the Rings’ Is Headed to TV: Everything to Know About the Cast, Release Date and More
One ring to rule them all — again. More than 20 years after The Fellowship of the Ring hit theaters, J.R.R. Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings is getting another adaptation. Unlike Peter Jackson's film trilogy, however, the latest take on the beloved fantasy series will be coming to TV rather than the big screen. […]
Time Out Global
Tom Cruise to be first actor to shoot a movie in space
Tom Cruise is still on course to become the first actor in space. While movies like Gravity, Interstellar, or The Martian have given us a realistic look at space travel and its possible future, no film crew has yet to venture beyond the safety of the green screen. After piloting...
wegotthiscovered.com
A polarizing blockbuster sequel that failed to live up to expectations confronts the past on streaming
Having delivered the single highest-grossing installment in the history of the James Bond franchise, which remains the only one of the 25 so far to cross the billion-dollar threshold, Sam Mendes would have known exactly what he was getting into when he returned to the director’s chair for another round after Skyfall. Depending on who you ask, though, Spectre was either a solid successor to an all-time 007 classic, or an unmitigated and disappointing disaster.
Collider
'The Wicker Man' Set for TV Adaptation From Andy Serkis' Production Company
Robin Hardy's classic horror film, The Wicker Man, is being turned into a television series almost fifty years after the film's release. According to a recent report by Deadline., the series is currently in development from Andy Serkis and Jonathan Cavendish’s production company The Imaginarium and Urban Myth Films (founded by Johnny Capps, Julian Murphy, and Howard Overman) who have acquired production rights from StudioCanal to rework the film into a new television series.
Following Keanu Reeves’ Exit, The Devil In The White City Series Hit Another Snag
The onscreen adaptation of Erik Larson’s nonfiction book The Devil in the White City still can’t catch a break after all these years. The most recent bump in the road for this project came just last week, with Keanu Reeves, who’d been set to star in the show, exiting for undisclosed reasons. Now it’s been announced that The Devil in the White City, which will be available exclusively to Hulu subscribers, has lost a key behind-the-scenes figure.
KIRO 7 Seattle
‘Face It Alone’: Queen releases new song featuring unheard Freddie Mercury performance
Freddie Mercury has been gone since he died in 1991, but Queen just released a new song featuring its former lead singer. “Face It Alone” was recorded when the band was making the 1989 album “The Miracle,” BBC News reported. Roger Taylor said before the song’s premiere...
msn.com
An old-fashioned failure that lost $100 million survives the frozen streaming wasteland
Harrison Ford doesn’t make a huge number of movies these days, so any project he does sign up for instantly generates plenty of buzz. On the surface, The Call of the Wild was right up the Star Wars icon’s street given that it required a performance full of grizzled gravitas and twinkly-eyed charm, but the end result was a monstrous box office disaster.
