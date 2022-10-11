Showtime has released the Let The Right One In premiere online for free. The series is available on streaming and on-demand to subscribers and non-subscribers on Sho.com, Showtime.com and across multiple Showtime partner platforms. The series is based on the original Swedish novel and film, which centers on Mark and his 12-year-old daughter, Eleanor, whose lives were changed 10 years earlier when she was transformed into a vampire. Eleanor is now locked forever at her age and lives in seclusion with her father. Mark does his best to provide Eleanor with the human blood she needs to survive.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO