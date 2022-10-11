Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Death Row Inmate Could Be a Free Man by ChristmasSam H ArnoldOklahoma City, OK
2022 NBA Draft Review: Oklahoma City ThunderAdrian HolmanOklahoma City, OK
3 Great Steakhouses in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
OCSO: Woman dies after being stabbed in Spencer
SPENCER, Okla. (KOKH) - According to OCSO, the woman stabbed in Spencer Thursday afternoon has died. The stabbing occurred around 3:45 p.m. on Thursday at a house located on Fox Ave. The woman's neighbor is in custody at this time for questioning, but deputies believe the stabbing spurred from a...
Remains found inside minivan of missing Shawnee man
SHAWNEE, Okla. (KOKH) — On Wednesday morning, a hunter found human remains inside a vehicle that investigators believe belong to missing 43-year-old Shawnee man Lloyd Glenn McLaughlin. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office shared that the hunter discovered McLaughlin's Honda Odyssey minivan in a rural area near Cement in Grady...
Moore mother shocked after finding son miles from school during dismissal
MOORE, Okla. (KOKH) — A Moore mother was shocked after arriving at Winding Creek Elementary to pick up her son Elyjah on Thursday— only to find that her son's whereabouts were unknown. Dajia Rogers told Fox 25 that she eventually found him unharmed two miles from the school,...
Oklahoma County Sheriff says deputy arrested, fired for attacking his pregnant girlfriend
Oklahoma City, Okla. (KOKH) — We are learning more about why an Oklahoma County Sheriff's Deputy is no longer on the force. Court Records show he is accused of attacking his pregnant girlfriend. Sheriff Tommie Johnson says the deputy was suspended after his arrest in OKC. Now, that formal...
Oklahoma Highway Patrol reminds drivers to pull over after trooper-involved crash
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is sharing another example of the dangers involved with drivers don't move over for flashing lights on the roadway. Early Tuesday morning, an OHP trooper was providing traffic control assistance on a jackknifed semi-truck on I-35 in Cleveland County, when his vehicle was struck by another semi-truck pulling double trailers.
Freight train collides with compact car in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A freight train collided with a compact car near the Capitol Hill neighborhood on Thursday morning. Police said the car might have been hit on Southeast 29th Street and pushed to Southeast 25th Street. Police said the driver of the car was changing a tire...
Oklahoma County deputy fired after domestic abuse charges
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A deputy with the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office was fired following his arrest on charges of domestic abuse charges. Officials say Anthony Jackson was suspended from duty on Tuesday and later arrested on Wednesday. "Mr. Jackson was immediately suspended when we learned of the investigation...
Fentanyl explosion: OCSO seizes 7 times more fentanyl in 2022 than 2021
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A dangerous and extremely lethal drug is on the rise in Oklahoma County. According to numbers released Wednesday by the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office, deputies have already seized more than 29 pounds of fentanyl in the first 9 months of the year. In all of...
Bureau of narcotics executes search warrants for illegal marijuana farms in 8 counties
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics is investigating criminal marijuana cultivation businesses in Oklahoma. For the past two weeks, the bureau has served search warrants at ten marijuana businesses and one residential location in Canadian, Cleveland, Garvin, Kay, Okfuskee, Payne, Pontotoc and Seminole counties. “For over...
PHOTO GALLERY: 100-year-old time capsule removed from temple in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - A 100-year-old time capsule was pulled out of the India Temple Shrine Building in downtown Oklahoma City on Wednesday. The capsule was buried when the building was first being built in the early 1920's. It was originally a Masonic lodge for Freemasons in the city. The...
'They're being secretive': UCO students react to impending program, major evaluations
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Classes at the University of Central Oklahoma could soon look very different. It all depends on how program evaluations go next week. A staff member, who wants to remain anonymous, sent Fox 25 an email from school leaders. The email says there could be plans to combine, or remove certain programs and majors:
Stitt looks to build new governor's mansion
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — According to KFOR, an affiliate of NewsChannel 8's in Oklahoma City, Governor Kevin Stitt has plans to build a new governor's mansion on the grounds of the capitol complex, saying the current governor's mansion has fallen into disrepair. Stitt's office said mold in the HVAC...
OU Sooners to honor Oklahoma's first Black player with 'Unity' uniforms against Kansas
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The University of Oklahoma announced Wednesday that the Sooners will be debuting a new alternate uniform against its game with Kansas. The new alternate uniform was designed by a group of OU student-athletes to emphasize the importance of togetherness and building relationships to improve society.
OSU commits to graduating 60% of students with no debt
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — The cost of higher education is in the spotlight right now, and OSU is committed to making sure every penny counts. The University is rolling out a new strategy to make sure when majority of graduates are handed diplomas, a load of student loan debt won't come with it.
Former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops to be given Paul 'Bear' Bryant Lifetime Achievement Award
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — Former Oklahoma football coach Bob Stoops will be honored with the American Heart Association’s Paul “Bear” Bryant Lifetime Achievement Award. The honor is given annually and recognizes college football’s best coaches, celebrating their achievements and contributions. “It is an honor to...
