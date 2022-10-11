ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grayling, MI

9&10 News

Man Killed in Side-By-Side Accident in Roscommon County

A Stoney Point, Ontario man was arrested Sunday after causing a deadly side-by-side accident due to drunk driving, according to the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were sent to Windywood Drive and Artesia Beach Road in Saint Helen where they found Richfield Township paramedics and fire personnel helping two people. After investigating, they determined that three people had been in the Can-Am side-by-side that rolled over.
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Cold arrives with rain, even snow over next several days

If you’re a fan of sunny, fall days when a warm breeze is ruffling those colorful leaves - check your rearview mirror. Those beauty days are behind us, at least for now. Back-to-back cold fronts sweeping across Michigan have taken us from sweater weather at the beginning of this week to need-a-coat days as we hit the end of it. We’ve got a few windows for rain in the next several days. Next Monday, we’ve even got some snow and slush creeping into the forecast, according to the National Weather Service.
MICHIGAN STATE
Up North Voice

Jeffrey Goins, Sr., 72 of Gladwin

Jeffrey Lee Goins Sr., peacefully passed Tuesday, October 4, 2022, in the comfort of his home in Gladwin, MI. After a 4 year battle with cancer, he may now rest peacefully and pain free. Jeffrey was born August 10, 1950, in Letcher County, KY, to the late Howard and Pearl...
GLADWIN, MI
Up North Voice

Veterans walk

HALE – A Veterans Suicide Awareness 5K walk was recently held in Hale. Proceeds went to the Crisis Prevention Hotline for the community. For more information or to make a donation, call Sandy at 989-305-2479. ###. We cover seven counties including Crawford, Roscommon, Oscoda, Ogemaw, Iosco, Arenac and Montmorency...
HALE, MI
abc12.com

Iosco County commissioner accused of impersonating a sheriff deputy

Michigan State Police say an Iosco County commissioner held a Hale school bus full of students while impersonating an Iosco County sheriff deputy. Iosco County Commissioner arrested for impersonating an officer. Iosco County Commissioner Charles Finley is accused of impersonating a police officer in an incident that happened outside the...
IOSCO COUNTY, MI
1470 WFNT

The Mitten’s Largest Indoor Water Park Is in Northern Michigan

The state's largest indoor water park is perfect for any season of the year. Sometimes you just need to get away and go for a dip. Unfortunately in Michigan, the beaches are only an option for a few months out of the year. So what do you do? You book a day or two at the water park and the largest one in the state is in northern Michigan.
Up North Voice

Michael Hampton, 58, of Mio

Michael August Hampton, age 58 of Mio, Michigan, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Sept 20, 2022. Michael was born in Bay City, Michigan on June 17, 1964 to Roy and Susan (Graber) Hampton. He started his career as a small engine mechanic shortly after high school and has been the...
MIO, MI
Up North Voice

Ann Marie McCleary, 83, of Grayling

Mrs. Ann Marie McCleary, 83 of Grayling, Michigan died peacefully on the morning of October 9, 2022 at Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital. She was born in Detroit, Michigan on March 23, 1939 to the late, Ernest “Irish” and Mary (Cleary) Marlow. She resided in Grayling for the last 20+ years and was very active in the Warblers Hideaway Homeowners Association.
GRAYLING, MI

