Daifuku Manufacturing Opens Doors in Boyne City, Bringing New Jobs to Northern Michigan
Daifuku Manufacturing opened their doors in Boyne City Tuesday. “I think it’s really exciting. You’re looking at a brand new manufacturing facility based here in Boyne City,” Senator Wayne Schmidt says. The company has made a $26 million commitment. This plant is the manufacturing hub for airport...
Michigan cannabis business owner stunned by state police SWAT-style raid
TRAVERSE CITY, MI -- It was quiet morning on Thursday, Oct. 6, inside Traverse City’s Great Lakes Hemp Supplements, a cannabis business with CBD products and a decal on the window that reads, “healers not dealers.”. The solace shattered. “This is raid,” shouted Michigan state troopers who rushed...
Man Killed in Side-By-Side Accident in Roscommon County
A Stoney Point, Ontario man was arrested Sunday after causing a deadly side-by-side accident due to drunk driving, according to the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were sent to Windywood Drive and Artesia Beach Road in Saint Helen where they found Richfield Township paramedics and fire personnel helping two people. After investigating, they determined that three people had been in the Can-Am side-by-side that rolled over.
1 Person Died, 1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Roscommon County (Roscommon County, MI)
The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office arrested William Robert Simard, 44, from Ontario, after causing a deadly motor vehicle crash due to drunk driving. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Cold arrives with rain, even snow over next several days
If you’re a fan of sunny, fall days when a warm breeze is ruffling those colorful leaves - check your rearview mirror. Those beauty days are behind us, at least for now. Back-to-back cold fronts sweeping across Michigan have taken us from sweater weather at the beginning of this week to need-a-coat days as we hit the end of it. We’ve got a few windows for rain in the next several days. Next Monday, we’ve even got some snow and slush creeping into the forecast, according to the National Weather Service.
Traverse City Voters, Tourists Weigh in on Proposal 1, Tall Buildings Debate
Four weeks from Tuesday, voters in Traverse City will decide on a new development set to go in downtown. The reason it’s up for a vote, it would be above the city’s 60-foot height limit. And people are weighing in. The whole debate begins due to a Traverse...
SkyBridge Michigan by the numbers: 118 feet in the air, see-through glass flooring
BOYNE FALLS, MI - The buzz around SkyBridge Michigan is building, and the opening of the world’s longest timber-towered suspension bridge is just days away. The 1,200-foot span anchored between two peaks atop Boyne Mountain Resort will open to the public on Saturday, Oct. 15. Tickets are available online...
New Report Names This Popular Up North City Coolest Small Town in Michigan
I'll be the first to admit there’s nothing quite like the energy of the big city. The hustle, the sounds, and the action that happens 24/7, but the hectic life may not be everyone's cup of tea. That's when the charm of a small-town atmosphere is exactly what you need to take a step back and just enjoy the simple pace of life.
$4.6 million dream home hits market on Michigan’s Caribbean-like Torch Lake
ALDEN, MI - It’s known far and wide as Michigan’s own slice of the Caribbean and now a large home with a ton of water frontage has just hit the market right along Torch Lake’s blue-green waters. Located at 11328 South East Torch Lake Drive in Alden,...
Two charged during Platte River patrols
Two people arrested in July and charged with open intoxicants are due for a probable cause conference in Benzie County's 85th District Court.
Traverse City Church and Brewery Come Together to Help Neighbors
A Traverse City church is teaming up with a Traverse City brewery to collect supplies for the homeless community. Restoration Church and Right Brain Brewery are hosting “Tarps 4 Pints.”. It’s going on from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Tuesday, and they’re collecting tarps, sleeping bags, new socks,...
Michigan Man Allegedly Stalked, Raped And Tortured Woman He Met In College
A Michigan man allegedly knew a woman in college, stalked her for over 10 years, kidnapped, raped, tortured her in a soundproofed storage unit, and then let her go. This is a sick and bizarre story about a Michigan man who allegedly knew the victim from college who patiently and methodically planned her kidnapping for over a decade.
Up North Voice
Jeffrey Goins, Sr., 72 of Gladwin
Jeffrey Lee Goins Sr., peacefully passed Tuesday, October 4, 2022, in the comfort of his home in Gladwin, MI. After a 4 year battle with cancer, he may now rest peacefully and pain free. Jeffrey was born August 10, 1950, in Letcher County, KY, to the late Howard and Pearl...
Up North Voice
Veterans walk
HALE – A Veterans Suicide Awareness 5K walk was recently held in Hale. Proceeds went to the Crisis Prevention Hotline for the community. For more information or to make a donation, call Sandy at 989-305-2479. ###. We cover seven counties including Crawford, Roscommon, Oscoda, Ogemaw, Iosco, Arenac and Montmorency...
abc12.com
Iosco County commissioner accused of impersonating a sheriff deputy
Michigan State Police say an Iosco County commissioner held a Hale school bus full of students while impersonating an Iosco County sheriff deputy. Iosco County Commissioner arrested for impersonating an officer. Iosco County Commissioner Charles Finley is accused of impersonating a police officer in an incident that happened outside the...
The Mitten’s Largest Indoor Water Park Is in Northern Michigan
The state's largest indoor water park is perfect for any season of the year. Sometimes you just need to get away and go for a dip. Unfortunately in Michigan, the beaches are only an option for a few months out of the year. So what do you do? You book a day or two at the water park and the largest one in the state is in northern Michigan.
Up North Voice
Michael Hampton, 58, of Mio
Michael August Hampton, age 58 of Mio, Michigan, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Sept 20, 2022. Michael was born in Bay City, Michigan on June 17, 1964 to Roy and Susan (Graber) Hampton. He started his career as a small engine mechanic shortly after high school and has been the...
Up North Voice
Ann Marie McCleary, 83, of Grayling
Mrs. Ann Marie McCleary, 83 of Grayling, Michigan died peacefully on the morning of October 9, 2022 at Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital. She was born in Detroit, Michigan on March 23, 1939 to the late, Ernest “Irish” and Mary (Cleary) Marlow. She resided in Grayling for the last 20+ years and was very active in the Warblers Hideaway Homeowners Association.
UpNorthLive.com
Prosecutor: Traverse City man accused of holding woman hostage in sound-proof bunker
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Traverse City man was arraigned on several charges after being accused of stalking, kidnapping and raping a woman while holding her hostage. Christopher Thomas is accused of shackling the woman and holding her hostage for 13 hours inside a sound-proof bunker he built,...
AOL Corp
Michigan farm used human waste on produce sold at stores, officials say. 'Honest mistake' from outhouse, farm says.
The owner of a Michigan farm said Wednesday that the dumping of untreated human waste on his land was an “honest mistake” after state officials issued a warning that his produce may have been contaminated. Andy Stutzman, the owner of Kuntry Gardens in Homer, south of Lansing, told...
