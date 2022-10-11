Read full article on original website
Apple Store in Oklahoma City Becomes Second to UnionizeEntrepreneur's JournalOklahoma City, OK
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Death Row Inmate Could Be a Free Man by ChristmasSam H ArnoldOklahoma City, OK
2022 NBA Draft Review: Oklahoma City ThunderAdrian HolmanOklahoma City, OK
Victim's family speaks after mother was stabbed and killed by neighbor in Spencer
Spencer, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office says a mother murdered another mother after their kids got into a fist fight Thursday afternoon in Spencer. The family says the victim was a loving mother and was defending her child when she was killed. Deputies says a 10-year-old and...
'It's a tragedy all the way around': OCSO arrests woman for murder after stabbing neighbor
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office held a press conference on Friday, releasing more information about a stabbing that happened in Spencer on Thursday afternoon that left a woman dead. OCSO identified the victim as 29-year-old Vaneesa Wade and the suspect as 31-year-old Kayla McNeal. The...
Oklahoma County Sheriff says deputy arrested, fired for attacking his pregnant girlfriend
Oklahoma City, Okla. (KOKH) — We are learning more about why an Oklahoma County Sheriff's Deputy is no longer on the force. Court Records show he is accused of attacking his pregnant girlfriend. Sheriff Tommie Johnson says the deputy was suspended after his arrest in OKC. Now, that formal...
OCSO: Woman dies after being stabbed in Spencer
SPENCER, Okla. (KOKH) - According to OCSO, the woman stabbed in Spencer Thursday afternoon has died. The stabbing occurred around 3:45 p.m. on Thursday at a house located on Fox Ave. The woman's neighbor is in custody at this time for questioning, but deputies believe the stabbing spurred from a...
OU launches historic $2 billion 'Lead On' fundraising campaign
NORMAN (KOKH) - The University of Oklahoma has announced the largest philanthropic campaign in the history of Oklahoma higher education. The campaign enables the university to fully deliver on its promise of changing lives and launching a new era of excellence at OU. With a goal of raising $2 billion,...
'They're being secretive': UCO students react to impending program, major evaluations
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Classes at the University of Central Oklahoma could soon look very different. It all depends on how program evaluations go next week. A staff member, who wants to remain anonymous, sent Fox 25 an email from school leaders. The email says there could be plans to combine, or remove certain programs and majors:
First-ever medication to treat neuropsychiatric disorders could soon be available
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — There could soon be a treatment for neuropsychiatric disorders that cause social deficits---such as autism spectrum disorder and schizophrenia. If the treatment is successful, it would be the first medication to treat these disorders. People with the disorders have no drugs available to treat their...
OSU commits to graduating 60% of students with no debt
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — The cost of higher education is in the spotlight right now, and OSU is committed to making sure every penny counts. The University is rolling out a new strategy to make sure when majority of graduates are handed diplomas, a load of student loan debt won't come with it.
