Fortune

McDonald’s workers are begging customers to stop ordering adult Happy Meals, a nostalgic marketing ploy: ‘New adult Happy Meals are killing me’

McDonald's employees are venting on social media after the fast food company announced a new Adult Happy Meal promotion. People really want their adult Happy Meals, and it’s stressing out McDonald’s frontline staff. On Monday, McDonald’s started selling Happy Meals—normally targeted to children—to adult customers. And, like the...
FOOD & DRINKS
TheStreet

McDonald's Just Dropped A Major New Seasonal Burger

While McDonald's (MCD) is known for having a much more stable menu than fast-food rivals like Yum! Brands (YUM) -owned Taco Bell or even Wendy's (WEN) , it still occasionally launches seasonal promotions and products that tie in to popular culture. Most recently, there have been multiple celebrity meals with...
RESTAURANTS
PopCrush

How to Get McDonald’s Halloween Buckets With Your October 2022 Happy Meal

McDonald's is officially ready for Spooky Season, and they're celebrating in serious style with the return of their Halloween-themed Happy Meal buckets!. On Thursday (Oct. 6), the fast food giant announced the upcoming introduction of three new designs to the collection. If they look familiar, there's a good reason for that: The three new additions — an orange pumpkin, green ghoul and white ghost — are inspired by the original Halloween pails McDonald's first introduced in 1986.
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

Popular Restaurant Chain Has a Deal Nobody Wants

One of the earliest forms of the chain restaurant subscription is Olive Garden's "Never Ending Pasta Bowl." Launched in 1995, the promotion gave customers the chance to pay $6.95 and eat as much pasta, salad and breadsticks as they can fit in one sitting. Over the next three decades, the...
RESTAURANTS
Matt Revnew

California Pizza Kitchen Encouraging Customers to Not Eat Pizza in Bold Marketing Move

California Pizza Kitchen is recognized nationwide as one of the most successful pizza chains ever- but what they just announced is anything but pro-pizza. During National Pizza Month, California Pizza Kitchen will be rewarding customers for ordering anything but their California-style pizza. Members of the California Pizza Kitchen rewards program will be given a choice between a complimentary 7-inch BBQ chicken, traditional cheese pizza, or pepperoni pizza to be redeemed on their next visit.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ZDNet

McDonald's customers are really unhappy (Chick-fil-A's just laugh)

The pandemic is, apparently, officially over. This means some businesses will be adjusting by ordering their employees back to the office. Other businesses, however, concluded that, having adjusted their way of doing business and raising their investments in technology, perhaps there's no point going back to older ways. Also: Remote...
RESTAURANTS
CNET

National Pizza Month: Delicious Deals From Pizza Hut, Domino's, California Pizza Kitchen and More

It's finally National Pizza Month, when pizzerias around the country offer deep-dish discounts and giveaways. According to a Harris poll, 15% of Americans say pizza is their favorite comfort food -- more than chocolate, ice cream or potato chips. We order 3 billion pies annually, equal to 100 acres of pizza a day or roughly 350 slices a second. Pepperoni is the most popular topping (no surprise there), followed by extra cheese, mushrooms, onions and sausage, surveys show.
RESTAURANTS
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Popeyes' 700-Calorie Burger

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat this, not that and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
CNET

Taco Bell Is Adding Beyond Meat Carne Asada to Its Menu

Taco Bell is trying out Beyond Meat this month: The plant-based protein will appear in Beyond Carne Asada Steak, available at a limited number of Taco Bel locations starting Oct. 13. It replicates the "taste and texture of marinated, grilled steak," Dariush Ajami, Beyond Meat's chief innovation officer, said in...
RESTAURANTS
buckinghamshirelive.com

Doritos launches two new flavours inspired by nation's favourite pizzas

As Margherita and Pepperoni claim the top spots as the nation’s favourite pizza toppings, Doritos has combined takeaway pizza flavours with its tortilla chip for a new snack. You can choose between two new Doritos flavours: Triple Cheese Pizza flavour and Loaded Pepperoni Pizza flavour. Alex Nicholas, Marketing Manager...
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

Taco Bell Brings Back a Unique Menu Item With a Spicy Twist

While fan reaction (and outrage) over the Mexican Pizza remains unmatched in all of Taco Bell's history, a close second are the Yum! Brands (YUM) -owned chain's Nacho Fries. First appearing on menus in 2018, the Nacho Fries are a seasoned version of regular French fries — crispy fries are covered with a mix of loose Tex-Mex spices and served with a side of Taco Bell's nacho cheese sauce.
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

McDonald's Makes Curious Menu Choices to Rival Burger King, Wendy's

Fast-food dessert hasn't evolved all the much over the past few decades. McDonald's (MCD) has its pies and some lackluster cookies while Restaurant Brands International's (QSR) Burger King has shakes, ice cream, its own lame cookies, and a Hershey's pie. Wendy's, of course, has its Frosty, which is somewhere between ice cream and a shake while McDonald's has shakes, ice cream, and the McFlurry (when the machine is working).
RESTAURANTS

