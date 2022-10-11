Read full article on original website
Related
McDonald’s workers are begging customers to stop ordering adult Happy Meals, a nostalgic marketing ploy: ‘New adult Happy Meals are killing me’
McDonald's employees are venting on social media after the fast food company announced a new Adult Happy Meal promotion. People really want their adult Happy Meals, and it’s stressing out McDonald’s frontline staff. On Monday, McDonald’s started selling Happy Meals—normally targeted to children—to adult customers. And, like the...
McDonald's Just Dropped A Major New Seasonal Burger
While McDonald's (MCD) is known for having a much more stable menu than fast-food rivals like Yum! Brands (YUM) -owned Taco Bell or even Wendy's (WEN) , it still occasionally launches seasonal promotions and products that tie in to popular culture. Most recently, there have been multiple celebrity meals with...
Move over Chick-fil-A, new drive-thru crowned the fastest
When it comes to speed, accuracy, and friendly service, which fast food chain is really the best? A new report shows it may not be who you think.
How to Get McDonald’s Halloween Buckets With Your October 2022 Happy Meal
McDonald's is officially ready for Spooky Season, and they're celebrating in serious style with the return of their Halloween-themed Happy Meal buckets!. On Thursday (Oct. 6), the fast food giant announced the upcoming introduction of three new designs to the collection. If they look familiar, there's a good reason for that: The three new additions — an orange pumpkin, green ghoul and white ghost — are inspired by the original Halloween pails McDonald's first introduced in 1986.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Popular Restaurant Chain Has a Deal Nobody Wants
One of the earliest forms of the chain restaurant subscription is Olive Garden's "Never Ending Pasta Bowl." Launched in 1995, the promotion gave customers the chance to pay $6.95 and eat as much pasta, salad and breadsticks as they can fit in one sitting. Over the next three decades, the...
California Pizza Kitchen Encouraging Customers to Not Eat Pizza in Bold Marketing Move
California Pizza Kitchen is recognized nationwide as one of the most successful pizza chains ever- but what they just announced is anything but pro-pizza. During National Pizza Month, California Pizza Kitchen will be rewarding customers for ordering anything but their California-style pizza. Members of the California Pizza Kitchen rewards program will be given a choice between a complimentary 7-inch BBQ chicken, traditional cheese pizza, or pepperoni pizza to be redeemed on their next visit.
ZDNet
McDonald's customers are really unhappy (Chick-fil-A's just laugh)
The pandemic is, apparently, officially over. This means some businesses will be adjusting by ordering their employees back to the office. Other businesses, however, concluded that, having adjusted their way of doing business and raising their investments in technology, perhaps there's no point going back to older ways. Also: Remote...
WTVR-TV
In ranking of fastest drive-thru restaurants, Chick-fil-A no longer No. 1
If you’re looking for a meal in a hurry, Chick-fil-A may no longer be your fastest option. According to new data from QSR Magazine, KFC now has the fastest service of North America’s 10 largest fast-food chains. The report found it takes KFC an average of 302 seconds...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Deals for your pizza eating pleasure during National Pizza Month (October)
DALLAS (KDAF) — If you didn’t already have enough reason to celebrate the glorious month that is October, it’s also National Pizza Month. So gather the family or friend group to your house or your favorite pizzeria and enjoy. NationalToday says, “Unlike other dining experiences in which...
CNET
National Pizza Month: Delicious Deals From Pizza Hut, Domino's, California Pizza Kitchen and More
It's finally National Pizza Month, when pizzerias around the country offer deep-dish discounts and giveaways. According to a Harris poll, 15% of Americans say pizza is their favorite comfort food -- more than chocolate, ice cream or potato chips. We order 3 billion pies annually, equal to 100 acres of pizza a day or roughly 350 slices a second. Pepperoni is the most popular topping (no surprise there), followed by extra cheese, mushrooms, onions and sausage, surveys show.
McDonald’s Introduces Adult Happy Meals for a Limited Time
Let’s pretend you stopped ordering Happy Meals when you reached adulthood. McDonald’s is offering a limited-time adult Happy Meal — including exclusive toys!. The fast food chain launches its Cactus Plant Flea Market Box, a collaboration with the fashion brand of the same name, on Oct. 3.
Popeyes' 700-Calorie Burger
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat this, not that and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
CNET
Taco Bell Is Adding Beyond Meat Carne Asada to Its Menu
Taco Bell is trying out Beyond Meat this month: The plant-based protein will appear in Beyond Carne Asada Steak, available at a limited number of Taco Bel locations starting Oct. 13. It replicates the "taste and texture of marinated, grilled steak," Dariush Ajami, Beyond Meat's chief innovation officer, said in...
Who has the Fastest Drive-Thru? Hint – It Ain’t Chick-fil-A
When Americans are hungry we very seldom leave our cars. We love a good, fast, accurate, drive-thru and a recent study has revealed which of the major fast-food restaurants do the best job of getting our orders into our cars faster than all the others. It will come as no...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Doritos launches two new flavours inspired by nation's favourite pizzas
As Margherita and Pepperoni claim the top spots as the nation’s favourite pizza toppings, Doritos has combined takeaway pizza flavours with its tortilla chip for a new snack. You can choose between two new Doritos flavours: Triple Cheese Pizza flavour and Loaded Pepperoni Pizza flavour. Alex Nicholas, Marketing Manager...
Taco Bell Brings Back a Unique Menu Item With a Spicy Twist
While fan reaction (and outrage) over the Mexican Pizza remains unmatched in all of Taco Bell's history, a close second are the Yum! Brands (YUM) -owned chain's Nacho Fries. First appearing on menus in 2018, the Nacho Fries are a seasoned version of regular French fries — crispy fries are covered with a mix of loose Tex-Mex spices and served with a side of Taco Bell's nacho cheese sauce.
Chipotle's Monumental 'Tortilla Robot' Will Make Your Order Now
Chipotle Mexican Grill is finally putting its first tortilla-making robot to work at a restaurant in California this October. Robotic Tortilla chips will be on the menu in California beginning this monthChipotle.
I've been using a food-waste app to snap up free food, including coffee-shop salads, cookies, and meat from grocery stores
Olio users also give away clothes, books, and homeware on the food-waste app. There's only one rule: everything must be free.
McDonald's Makes Curious Menu Choices to Rival Burger King, Wendy's
Fast-food dessert hasn't evolved all the much over the past few decades. McDonald's (MCD) has its pies and some lackluster cookies while Restaurant Brands International's (QSR) Burger King has shakes, ice cream, its own lame cookies, and a Hershey's pie. Wendy's, of course, has its Frosty, which is somewhere between ice cream and a shake while McDonald's has shakes, ice cream, and the McFlurry (when the machine is working).
nrn.com
McDonald’s latest promotion underscores the industry’s continuing labor challenges
Though there has been progress, the jobs report released Friday indicates a continuation of the labor shortage that has hindered the restaurant industry since the start of the pandemic. These labor shortages translate to a host of issues, like slower service, order inaccuracies and trimmed operating hours. For employees managing...
Comments / 0