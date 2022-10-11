MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - An investigation is underway after a video posted to YouTube allegedly showed a veterinarian from Ray Township abusing a dog. "Some citizen had seen it. They recognized who this was, where it was, and called authorities," Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel said. "We got inundated with calls, people wanting to know what we are going to do. We just want to let people know that we have handled it."

MACOMB COUNTY, MI ・ 17 HOURS AGO