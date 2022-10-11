ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

fox2detroit.com

Metro Detroit weather: Strong cold front brings gusty rain showers

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A strong cold front will cross the region Wednesday evening with some gusty rain showers. A much cooler pattern takes hold starting Thursday and lasts through the weekend. Next week looks even cooler. Day-by-day forecast:. Rest of Wednesday evening / night….. Cloudy – breezy with evening...
ENVIRONMENT
fox2detroit.com

Great Lakes drownings exceed 100 deaths

(FOX 2) - Great Lakes drownings exceeded a hundred deaths this year after two more people died swimming in Lake Michigan last weekend. The total number of drownings in 2022 is now at 101 with 43 cases reported in Lake Michigan. The Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project said the two...
FRANKFORT, MI
fox2detroit.com

2 Michigan brews win gold at 2022 Great American Beer Festival

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two Michigan-made brews won gold at this year's Great American Beer Festival. The Royal Oak Brewery's Northern Kolsch was awarded gold in the German-Style Koelsch category. Territorial Brewing Co. in Springfield took home gold in the American Fruit Beer for its Berry, Berry, Quite...
ROYAL OAK, MI
fox2detroit.com

Things to do this weekend in Southeast Michigan

Ferndale's Pig & Whiskey Fest featuring BBQ, booze, music, and more is this weekend. After you get your fill, be sure to check out some of the Halloween events happening to get you in the spirit. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com. Pig &...
FERNDALE, MI
fox2detroit.com

Michigan religious leaders divided on abortion proposal

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Some Michigan religious leaders are backing Proposal 3, while others do not want it to pass. The proposed amendment would overrule the prevailing 1931 law in Michigan that outlaws abortion without exception for rape or incest. Under that ban, providing non-life-saving abortions is prosecuted as manslaughter.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Tudor Dixon talks economy, gas tax holidays, and abortion

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Republican candidate for governor said Michigan needs to invest in infrastructure and remove red tape to make it easier for businesses to move to the state. Additionally, Tudor Dixon said she would scale back the income tax in Michigan to mimic states like Tennessee,...
MICHIGAN STATE
#Southeast Michigan#Fall Color
fox2detroit.com

Macomb County veterinarian caught on camera choking, slamming down dog

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - An investigation is underway after a video posted to YouTube allegedly showed a veterinarian from Ray Township abusing a dog. "Some citizen had seen it. They recognized who this was, where it was, and called authorities," Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel said. "We got inundated with calls, people wanting to know what we are going to do. We just want to let people know that we have handled it."
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Macomb man killed in crash that split Corvette in half

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Macomb Township man died Tuesday afternoon crashing a Chevrolet Corvette into a utility pole in Ray Township. The Macomb County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as 34-year-old Daniel Evola. When first responders got to Evola, after the crash on Romeo Plank and 26...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Both sides of Proposal 2 debate argue how amendment would impact Michigan elections

DETROIT (FOX 2) - When Michigan voters head to the polls next month, they will decide on Proposal 2, which would add election provisions to the constitution. Some rules include allowing voters the right to verify identity with photo ID or signed statement, requiring state-funded absentee-ballot drop boxes, and requiring military and overseas ballots to be counted as long as they are postmarked by the election day.
MICHIGAN STATE

