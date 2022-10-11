Read full article on original website
Great Lakes states could become haven for those fleeing climate change, researchers say
(FOX 2) - Climate change is expected to worsen droughts and magnify wildfires in the west. It will create more extreme hurricanes in the southeast and threaten the coast with rising sea levels. Severe weather will happen more often while pests like mosquitoes will spread as well. Could it be...
Metro Detroit weather: Strong cold front brings gusty rain showers
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A strong cold front will cross the region Wednesday evening with some gusty rain showers. A much cooler pattern takes hold starting Thursday and lasts through the weekend. Next week looks even cooler. Day-by-day forecast:. Rest of Wednesday evening / night….. Cloudy – breezy with evening...
Great Lakes drownings exceed 100 deaths
(FOX 2) - Great Lakes drownings exceeded a hundred deaths this year after two more people died swimming in Lake Michigan last weekend. The total number of drownings in 2022 is now at 101 with 43 cases reported in Lake Michigan. The Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project said the two...
2 Michigan brews win gold at 2022 Great American Beer Festival
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two Michigan-made brews won gold at this year's Great American Beer Festival. The Royal Oak Brewery's Northern Kolsch was awarded gold in the German-Style Koelsch category. Territorial Brewing Co. in Springfield took home gold in the American Fruit Beer for its Berry, Berry, Quite...
Things to do this weekend in Southeast Michigan
Ferndale's Pig & Whiskey Fest featuring BBQ, booze, music, and more is this weekend. After you get your fill, be sure to check out some of the Halloween events happening to get you in the spirit. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com. Pig &...
Michigan religious leaders divided on abortion proposal
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Some Michigan religious leaders are backing Proposal 3, while others do not want it to pass. The proposed amendment would overrule the prevailing 1931 law in Michigan that outlaws abortion without exception for rape or incest. Under that ban, providing non-life-saving abortions is prosecuted as manslaughter.
Tudor Dixon talks economy, gas tax holidays, and abortion
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Republican candidate for governor said Michigan needs to invest in infrastructure and remove red tape to make it easier for businesses to move to the state. Additionally, Tudor Dixon said she would scale back the income tax in Michigan to mimic states like Tennessee,...
Michigan Gov. Whitmer signs bipartisan bill giving thousands to incoming college students
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - On Tuesday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a bipartisan bill into law that will make college more affordable for students by providing thousands of dollars. Whitmer signed the MI New Economy bill that will make thousands of dollars available to Michigan high school graduates planning...
Ohio fishing scandal: 2 men caught cheating at tournament charged, prosecutors say
CLEVELAND - Two men accused of cheating at a fishing tournament in Ohio by stuffing walleye with lead weights and fillets in an attempt to win the cash grand prize have been charged, authorities announced on Wednesday. The anglers, Jacob Runyan, 42, of Broadview Heights, Ohio, and Chase Cominski, 35,...
Prop 2 draws support, ire from Michigan voters
Michigan voters will decide on a new set of amendments that would impact elections. Some voters support these rules, while others say they aren't the way to ensure secure elections.
Transformer slams through truck's cab after Corvette crashes into pole in Macomb County
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A driver of a box truck was nearly crushed by a transformer that fell on his vehicle after a crash Tuesday afternoon in Macomb County. The Macomb County Sheriff's Office said a 34-year-old man driving a Chevrolet Corvette was killed in the crash on Romeo Plank at 26 Mile in Ray Township.
Macomb County veterinarian caught on camera choking, slamming down dog
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - An investigation is underway after a video posted to YouTube allegedly showed a veterinarian from Ray Township abusing a dog. "Some citizen had seen it. They recognized who this was, where it was, and called authorities," Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel said. "We got inundated with calls, people wanting to know what we are going to do. We just want to let people know that we have handled it."
Macomb man killed in crash that split Corvette in half
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Macomb Township man died Tuesday afternoon crashing a Chevrolet Corvette into a utility pole in Ray Township. The Macomb County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as 34-year-old Daniel Evola. When first responders got to Evola, after the crash on Romeo Plank and 26...
Both sides of Proposal 2 debate argue how amendment would impact Michigan elections
DETROIT (FOX 2) - When Michigan voters head to the polls next month, they will decide on Proposal 2, which would add election provisions to the constitution. Some rules include allowing voters the right to verify identity with photo ID or signed statement, requiring state-funded absentee-ballot drop boxes, and requiring military and overseas ballots to be counted as long as they are postmarked by the election day.
Clarkson home inspector convicted after being caught pleasuring self with Elmo doll
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 59-year-old home inspector who was caught on camera during a home inspection pleasuring himself with an Elmo doll in 2021 has been convicted after a trial of just one day. Kevin Wayne VanLuven of Clarkston, was convicted on Wednesday of aggravated indecent exposure after...
James and Jennifer Crumbley request release from jail as Oxford High School shooting cases progress
OXFORD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The lawyers for James and Jennifer Crumbley asked the Michigan Supreme Court to release the couple as their Oxford High School shooting cases progress. This request was made in documents filed Tuesday. The couple also wants the circuit court to limit the number of victims...
