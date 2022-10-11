Cleveland Clinic Researchers Identify Diabetes Drug Metformin as Potential Atrial Fibrillation Treatment in Collaborative Research

The discovery could benefit millions of people worldwide. A new discovery could be a game-changer for patients with type 2 diabetes. Researchers at the Diabetes, Obesity, and Metabolism Institute (DOMI) at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai have discovered a therapeutic target for the preservation and regeneration of beta cells (β cells), the cells in the pancreas that produce and distribute insulin. The finding could also help millions of individuals throughout the globe by preventing insulin resistance. The study was recently published in the journal Nature Communications.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 19 HOURS AGO