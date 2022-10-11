Hurry! Apple AirPod 2nd Generation earbuds are reduced from $169.99 to $89.99 in the Prime Early Access Sale - that's almost half-price

SHOPPING: Products featured in this Mail Best article are independently selected by our shopping writers. If you make a purchase using links on this page, DailyMail.com will earn an affiliate commission.

It's rare to see anything Apple priced at under $100, let alone something as useful as a pair of Apple AirPods.

But in the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, Apple AirPods 2nd Generation earbuds are reduced from $169.99 to just $89.99 - that's an $80 saving. That's the lowest price we've seen AirPods on Amazon!

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

Using these is a joy thanks to effortless pairing straight out of the charging case.

The sound is rich and smooth for a top quality listening experience. When you need to make calls, these have microphones that filter out external noise so you and callers can focus on the sound of your voice.

$89.99 (save $70) Shop

The Apple AirPods are designed to fit comfortably in the ear and can be worn all day thanks to 24 hours of battery life

If you already own an iPhone or another Apple device like an iPad or an Apple Watch and would love to make life easier with headphones that seamlessly work with other pieces of your tech, now is the time to invest.

At less than $90, these are the same price as copycat Apple earbuds but with features that only genuine Apple products can offer.

This includes pairing with your device as soon as you take them out of their charging case and put them in your ears as well as quick access to Siri and everything she can do hands-free by saying 'Hey, Siri'.

As soon as you open the case, you'll see a notification on your device asking if you want to connect. Tap that button and the AirPods are ready to use

To adjust the volume, change the song, make a call or even get directions, simply say 'Hey Siri' and make your request. You have the freedom to wear one or both AirPods, and you can play or skip forward with a double-tap when listening to music or podcasts.

Powered by the latest Apple H1 chip, you'll benefit from rich quality sound that will enrich your audio experience, whether you're listening to music, watching TV or gaming.

These AirPods also have an impressive 24 hours of battery life thanks to the charging case, which comes with a lightning charging cable. Just 15 minutes in the case gives you three hours of listening time or two hours of talk time

The AirPods come with a charging case and a lightning charger cable to charge up the case fast. Once in the case, 15 minutes of charge gives you three hours of listening time or two hours of talk time

Whether you're travelling long-distance or you don't want to be weighed down day to day with a charger, these earbuds will last you a full day and night.

Use earbuds a lot for work? When you’re on a call or talking to Siri, the 2nd Generation Airpods have an additional speech-detecting accelerometer that works with beamforming microphones to filter out external noise and focus on the sound of your voice.

Apple AirPods may never be $89.99 again so make sure to snap them up on Amazon now, before the sale ends on October 12.