ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Hurry! Apple AirPod 2nd Generation earbuds are reduced from $169.99 to $89.99 in the Prime Early Access Sale - that's almost half-price

By Zoe Griffin For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

SHOPPING: Products featured in this Mail Best article are independently selected by our shopping writers. If you make a purchase using links on this page, DailyMail.com will earn an affiliate commission.

It's rare to see anything Apple priced at under $100, let alone something as useful as a pair of Apple AirPods.

But in the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, Apple AirPods 2nd Generation earbuds are reduced from $169.99 to just $89.99 - that's an $80 saving. That's the lowest price we've seen AirPods on Amazon!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KeU1L_0iUriuui00

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

Using these is a joy thanks to effortless pairing straight out of the charging case.

The sound is rich and smooth for a top quality listening experience. When you need to make calls, these have microphones that filter out external noise so you and callers can focus on the sound of your voice.

$89.99 (save $70) Shop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m2b2r_0iUriuui00
The Apple AirPods are designed to fit comfortably in the ear and can be worn all day thanks to 24 hours of battery life

If you already own an iPhone or another Apple device like an iPad or an Apple Watch and would love to make life easier with headphones that seamlessly work with other pieces of your tech, now is the time to invest.

At less than $90, these are the same price as copycat Apple earbuds but with features that only genuine Apple products can offer.

This includes pairing with your device as soon as you take them out of their charging case and put them in your ears as well as quick access to Siri and everything she can do hands-free by saying 'Hey, Siri'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TgnVb_0iUriuui00
As soon as you open the case, you'll see a notification on your device asking if you want to connect. Tap that button and the AirPods are ready to use

To adjust the volume, change the song, make a call or even get directions, simply say 'Hey Siri' and make your request. You have the freedom to wear one or both AirPods, and you can play or skip forward with a double-tap when listening to music or podcasts.

Powered by the latest Apple H1 chip, you'll benefit from rich quality sound that will enrich your audio experience, whether you're listening to music, watching TV or gaming.

These AirPods also have an impressive 24 hours of battery life thanks to the charging case, which comes with a lightning charging cable. Just 15 minutes in the case gives you three hours of listening time or two hours of talk time

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qw61S_0iUriuui00
The AirPods come with a charging case and a lightning charger cable to charge up the case fast. Once in the case, 15 minutes of charge gives you three hours of listening time or two hours of talk time

Whether you're travelling long-distance or you don't want to be weighed down day to day with a charger, these earbuds will last you a full day and night.

Use earbuds a lot for work? When you’re on a call or talking to Siri, the 2nd Generation Airpods have an additional speech-detecting accelerometer that works with beamforming microphones to filter out external noise and focus on the sound of your voice.

Apple AirPods may never be $89.99 again so make sure to snap them up on Amazon now, before the sale ends on October 12.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Death of the PC: Chip manufacturer Intel 'plans to lay off thousands of workers' as booming popularity of smartphones and tablets drives down demand for traditional computers

Chipmaker Intel is reportedly planning major layoffs, likely numbering in the thousands, in the face of a slowdown in the personal computer market. The layoffs will be announced as early as this month and some Intel divisions, including the sales and marketing group, could be cut by up to 20 percent, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people with knowledge of the situation.
MARKETS
Daily Mail

'With a name like mine, it was inevitable!': Elon Musk announces new joke fragrance Burnt Hair that he describes as 'The Essence of Repugnant Desire' - and quickly sells 10,000 bottles at $100 each

Tesla CEO Elon Musk says he's given into the 'inevitable' as he has put his own perfume line up for sale. Musk, 51, announced what he calls a new fragrance named Burnt Hair to his 108.6 million Twitter followers on October 9. The billionaire went further into details Tuesday morning,...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airpods#Apple Earbuds#Apple Products#Dailymail Com
Daily Mail

Airlines dished out millions of coupons for cancelled flights during Covid, but... is your voucher a ticket to ride?

Sometimes it feels as though you need a PhD in gobbledygook to unravel the labyrinthine rules of travel vouchers. Each airline seems to have a subtly different system, and tour operators are not much better. Once you start assessing whether a voucher can be used, you find that all sorts of travel limitations seem to apply. Then there are the expiry dates — which are easy to overlook — and the fact you can’t change your mind later and get your cash back instead.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

652K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy