Boston's Grant Williams seen as a potential last-minute extension possibility for Celtics

By Justin Quinn
 3 days ago
Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The clock is ticking on an extension for rising reserve forward Grant Williams, who has increasingly become an important part of the Boston Celtics’ title aspirations since being selected out of Tennessee in the 2019 NBA draft. One of the primary hangups is money, as one might expect, with Williams poised for a bigger role this season.

In a recent article exploring whether the former Vol might be extended ahead of the start of the 2022-23 NBA season (the cutoff to do so until next offseason for Boston), Williams is seen as the sole player of three potential extension scenarios Pincus explores to have a realistic shot at getting done before their deadlines pass.

“For (the Philadelphia 76ers Matisse) Thybulle, (Memphis Grizzlies’ Brandon) Clarke and Williams, an extension must be enough to make playing through the year on an expiring contract too risky, but the number needs to be large enough to be worthwhile,” ponders Pincus.

“Are they important enough to each franchise for that investment?” he asks us, and in the case of the Tennessee product, for the B/R analyst, the answer is a yes.

How much does he see Williams picking up in the deal?

“Pencil in an extension for Williams at $44 million over four years. The others have to wait.”

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

