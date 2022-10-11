Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Free Family Movie at Local Drive-In Will Be a Night of Festive Fun!Dianna CarneyTaunton, MA
This Class Could Save Your Pet's Life!Camilo DíazBrockton, MA
This Rhode Island Hotel is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenProvidence, RI
Save The Date: Free Farmers Market Announces Petting Zoo Day!Dianna CarneyAttleboro, MA
Foxborough's Free Fall Harvest Celebration Announces Pumpkin Decorating, Face Painting & More Family Fun!Dianna CarneyFoxborough, MA
Related
fallriverreporter.com
Police charge 16-year-old Massachusetts teen with threatening to blow up school
A 16-year-old teen from Massachusetts has been charged with threatening to blow up a school this week. According to police, yesterday morning, members of the Cumberland High School administrative team were alerted to a social media message received by a CHS student indicating threats against the high school. The student reported having received this unsolicited message from an unknown individual whom they had become digitally connected to several years ago.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man convicted of second-degree murder granted parole with conditions
A Massachusetts man convicted of a homicide will be granted parole but will have to maintain certain conditions to remain free. According to the Massachusetts Parole Board, on May 15, 1999, after a jury trial in Plymouth Superior Court, Dale Williams was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of Windsor Raymond and sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.
fallriverreporter.com
27-year-old man, 32-year-old woman killed, two others injured, in 5 vehicle crash on Route 495
Two people are dead, and two others injured after a 5-vehicle crash that took place on a Massachusetts highway Saturday morning. According to Massachusetts State Police, just before 4:00 a.m., Massachusetts State Troopers responded to calls of a crash involving five vehicles and which resulted in the death of two of the drivers. The crash took place on I-495 South at the 29.8 mile marker in Mansfield, causing the closure of all southbound travel lanes.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts crossing guard arrested on disturbing charges involving a child
Police say that a Massachusetts crossing guard has been charged this week in a disturbing crime involving a child. According to police, on Tuesday, October 11, David Spiers, a Boston Police School Traffic Supervisor, was arrested by Boston Police Detectives and charged with two counts of Rape of a Child and one count of Assault with Intent to Rape a Child. The Boston Police Crimes Against Children Unit is currently investigating this incident.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fallriverreporter.com
Bristol County mother upset at school after daughter receives neck injury from incident involving rope
A Bristol County mother is expressing her frustration after an incident where her daughter received neck injuries from a rope. Lauren Williams took to social media with pictures as evidence. “So, this happened Tuesday. (Daughter) came home from school and said two kids wrapped a rope around her neck. I...
fallriverreporter.com
Police arrest alleged Providence, Worcester, Fall River drug dealers, seize 12 kilos of fentanyl, 6 guns, $238,000
Providence – An in-depth investigation in southern New England has resulted in several arrests and the seizure of drugs, guns, money, and vehicles. Over the past few months, Providence Narcotics Detectives Rousseau and Voyer conducted an investigation into street level narcotics transactions being conducted in the Smith Hill area of the city. According to Providence Police, this area of the city has seen numerous incidents of violent crime, including a shooting at the corner of Chalkstone and Douglas Avenues on October 2. During the course of the investigation, Detectives identified 37-year-old Calvin Mitchell as a suspect. A signed search warrant was obtained and executed on October 12 and Mitchell was apprehended. Located and seized from the apartment was 145.7 grams of cocaine, three firearms and approximately $9171. The firearms were a Smith and Wesson 380 caliber, a stolen Sig Sauer 380 caliber out of Conn., and a Glock 9mm with an extended magazine that holds 16 live rounds.
whdh.com
Billerica Police arrest and charge 2 women with armed robbery
BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - Billerica Police arrested and charged two women with the armed robbery of a convenience store Wednesday night. Both women, Ashley Kotsonas, 33, of Lowell, and Kimya Foust, 36, of Dorchester, were charged with armed robbery, assault with a dangerous weapon (knife) and two counts of assault and battery.
fallriverreporter.com
Police: One killed, another injured in head-on crash on Route 3A
One person is dead, and another is injured, after a highway crash in Massachusetts. According to Chief Phillip Tavares, on Thursday, at approximately 9:30 p.m., the Marshfield Police Department responded to the 1900 block of Main Street (Route 3A) for a report of a two-car motor vehicle accident. Upon arrival,...
RELATED PEOPLE
fallriverreporter.com
18-year-old Massachusetts high school senior dead, another injured, in double rollover crash
An 18-year-old Massachusetts high school senior has been killed and another has been injured in a rollover crash involving multiple vehicles. On Wednesday, just before 4:30 p.m., Needham Police and Fire Personnel responded to the area of Forest Street and Rolling Lane for a two-car rollover crash. Needham Police and...
Police seek public’s help finding Blue Hill Ave. larceny suspects
The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. Monday at 471 Blue Hill Ave. The Boston Police Department is asking for help identifying two individuals in connection with a larceny incident from earlier this week. The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. Monday at 471 Blue Hill Ave., a BPD news report says.
bpdnews.com
B-3 and E-18 Drug Control Unit Execute Search Warrant and Arrest Male on Drug Related Offenses
On Thursday, October 13, 2022, Officers assigned to the B-3 Drug Control Unit (DCU), along with the E-18 DCU’, executed search warrants and arrested Vincent Brown, 57, of Dorchester, on drug charges. Following an investigation, Officers applied for and were granted search warrants out of Dorchester District Court. Following...
4 arrested as Providence police seize guns, drugs
In total, police confiscated 12 kilograms of fentanyl, more than 2,500 grams of cocaine, six guns, two motor vehicles, and $238,981, Major David Lapatin announced Friday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police find ‘large amount’ of edibles inside Pawtucket man’s home
Police arrested a Pawtucket man Wednesday after a "large amount" of THC edibles were found inside his home.
Police probing lack of response to Providence laundromat assault
"It came out of nowhere," CJ Miller said. "I think that his pride might have got in the way."
Boston school crossing guard charged with raping child
BOSTON – A Boston Police school crossing guard was arrested this week and charged with rape of a child.David Spiers was arrested Tuesday with two counts of rape of a child and one count of assault with intent to rape a child.Spiers has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation."We are disturbed by these alleged allegations against a department employee. The Boston Police Department remains committed to transparency and holds all of its employees accountable. The department is treating this investigation with the gravity it deserves," Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said in a statement.
fallriverreporter.com
One dead, two arrested in early morning shooting outside of bar in Fall River
One person has been killed after an early morning shooting outside of a bar in Fall River. According to Gregg Miliote of the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the district attorney’s office, Fall River Police and Homicide Unit prosecutors are actively investigating a homicide which occurred early Sunday morning in Fall River.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fallriverreporter.com
Providence man accused of Fall River and Boston bank robberies held on bail
BOSTON — A Providence man with a history of bank robbery convictions was ordered held in lieu of bail today after being charged with robbing Boston banks and attempting to rob a third, District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced. 59-year-old William Sequeira was charged in Boston Municipal Court Central with...
Man accused of critically injuring toddler charged with felony assault
An East Providence man accused of critically injuring a toddler in a shopping mall parking lot over the weekend has been charged with felony assault.
New Bedford Police Investigate West End Shooting, Arrest One
NEW BEDFORD (1420 WBSM) — New Bedford Police are investigating an incident of shots fired in the city’s West End Monday night while also making an arrest during the investigation. According to police, patrol units responded to a ShotSpotter activation at about 9:30 p.m. on October 10 in...
Charlene Casey convicted for role in South Boston crash that killed 2-year-old Colin McGrath
Casey's car collided with a van that careened out of control and struck Colin McGrath on a nearby sidewalk. The woman charged for causing the chain reaction crash that killed a toddler in South Boston four years ago was found guilty by a Suffolk Superior Court jury Wednesday. Charlene Casey,...
Comments / 0