Clay County, MO

rejournals.com

Contegra Construction Co. eying completion of 390,943-square-foot distribution center in Kansas City

Contegra Construction Co. is targeting a year-end completion for the newest distribution facility at Blue River Commerce Center in Kansas City, Missouri. The 390,943-square-foot distribution center will be the fourth of seven buildings planned at the 226-acre Blue River Class A industrial campus launched by NorthPoint Development in 2021. The South Kansas City Chamber of Commerce called the campus “the most significant industrial development in South Kansas City in many decades.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
Clay County, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

St. Joseph Woman Indicted for Coronavirus Relief Aid Fraud

KANSAS CITY, MO (Missourinet) A St. Joseph woman has been charged with defrauding the federal government out of nearly $80,000 in coronavirus relief aid. A federal grand jury empaneled in Kansas City handed down a four-count indictment against 38-year-old Brooke Stewart. The federal indictment accuses Stewart of filing false unemployment...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
fox4kc.com

Johnson County Motor Vehicle customers experience issues

OLATHE, Kan. — Johnson County drivers hoping to take care of some business Monday afternoon will likely run into some issues. The Johnson County Motor Vehicle system is experiencing technical issues, according to a spokesperson for the county. As of noon, employees are not able to print temporary license...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
KCTV 5

After 16 years of false starts, new movement on Mission Gateway?

MISSION, Kan. (KCTV) - The site of the old Mission Mall is showing new potential signs of life. Two big meetings are coming up in the next few weeks, after 16 years of frustration surrounding the Mission Gateway Project. “We haven’t seen much progress at all,” Tom Hyde, who has...
MISSION, KS
kwos.com

Hand grenade found on a Missouri farm

An Air Force bomb squad had to be called in after a live hand grenade is found in a Saline County farm shed. The grenade was discovered in Blackburn. It was still functional. The team from Whiteman Air Force Base detonated the grenade in a farm field.
SALINE COUNTY, MO
Awesome 92.3

The Creepiest Abandoned Mall Was In Missouri & What’s There Today

You can't visit the creepiest abandoned mall in the world anymore, it's no longer there. Yet for a short time back around 2016 this abandoned mall in Kansas City was known as the creepiest abandoned mall to visit. In fact, while the mall site has been redeveloped, it still topped a list of the "Top 10 Abandoned Malls That Will Creep You Out" on Listverse.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kmmo.com

JOHNSON COUNTY HOLDING A COMMUNITY CLEANUP EVENT

Johnson County is holding a countywide cleanup and recycling event from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, October 22 in Holden. The items will be collected at 106 North Buffalo in Holden. Items can only be accepted by residents of Johnson County. The items that will be accepted include furniture,...
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO

