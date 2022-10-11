Read full article on original website
KCTV 5
Lafayette County business owner sentenced for failing to pay $2 million in payroll, employment taxes
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A business owner in Lafayette County, Missouri, was sentenced in federal court Wednesday for failing to pay over $2 million in payroll and employment taxes over a four-year period. U.S. Chief District Judge Beth Phillips sentenced 59-year-old Sandra Eller of Napoleon, Missouri, to 18 months...
Clay County plans to develop multi-billion dollar project near I-435, Route 152
The Clay County Economic Development Council has big plans in the works. The county, which holds nearly 250,000 people, could be seeing its landscape reimagined on the way south from the airport.
KMBC.com
Major food distributor for Kansas City charities struggling with large cuts in federal funding
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A major food distributor for people in need in our area is struggling with inflation and a significant cut in federal funding. Harvesters serves 760 member organizations in 26 counties in Missouri and Kansas. Those partner agencies then distribute food and other household items. True...
rejournals.com
Contegra Construction Co. eying completion of 390,943-square-foot distribution center in Kansas City
Contegra Construction Co. is targeting a year-end completion for the newest distribution facility at Blue River Commerce Center in Kansas City, Missouri. The 390,943-square-foot distribution center will be the fourth of seven buildings planned at the 226-acre Blue River Class A industrial campus launched by NorthPoint Development in 2021. The South Kansas City Chamber of Commerce called the campus “the most significant industrial development in South Kansas City in many decades.”
KMBC.com
Legislator Theresa Galvin challenging incumbent Frank White in Jackson County Executive race
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. — Two veteran Jackson County politicians will square off next month in the race for Jackson County Executive. Jackson County Legislator Theresa Galvin is challenging incumbent Frank White. Galvin said as a Republican, she had to have support from seven Democrats and fellow legislators to be...
kcur.org
Jackson County sheriff won't let voter registration groups inside jail, citing a law that doesn't exist
Social justice and voting rights groups in Kansas City have been calling on Sheriff Darryl Forté to allow voter registration activities inside the Jackson County jail for several weeks. But as Missouri’s Oct. 12 deadline to register to vote approaches, Forté’s stance has left advocates confused and frustrated.
7 dogs rescued in raid on notorious breeder in rural Missouri
A problematic dog breeder in rural Missouri has been raided yet again. The Humane Society of Missouri rescued seven dogs from a former breeder.
northwestmoinfo.com
St. Joseph Woman Indicted for Coronavirus Relief Aid Fraud
KANSAS CITY, MO (Missourinet) A St. Joseph woman has been charged with defrauding the federal government out of nearly $80,000 in coronavirus relief aid. A federal grand jury empaneled in Kansas City handed down a four-count indictment against 38-year-old Brooke Stewart. The federal indictment accuses Stewart of filing false unemployment...
fox4kc.com
Johnson County Motor Vehicle customers experience issues
OLATHE, Kan. — Johnson County drivers hoping to take care of some business Monday afternoon will likely run into some issues. The Johnson County Motor Vehicle system is experiencing technical issues, according to a spokesperson for the county. As of noon, employees are not able to print temporary license...
KCTV 5
After 16 years of false starts, new movement on Mission Gateway?
MISSION, Kan. (KCTV) - The site of the old Mission Mall is showing new potential signs of life. Two big meetings are coming up in the next few weeks, after 16 years of frustration surrounding the Mission Gateway Project. “We haven’t seen much progress at all,” Tom Hyde, who has...
Over-the-counter hearing aids available at Kansas City area stores soon
Over-the-counter hearing aids will be available for the first time October 17, five years after Congress and the FDA first took steps to make them available.
Police investigating animal neglect complaint at popular Kearney farm
The Fun Farm Pumpkin Patch has denied any allegations of animal neglect and malnourishment.
kwos.com
Hand grenade found on a Missouri farm
An Air Force bomb squad had to be called in after a live hand grenade is found in a Saline County farm shed. The grenade was discovered in Blackburn. It was still functional. The team from Whiteman Air Force Base detonated the grenade in a farm field.
The Creepiest Abandoned Mall Was In Missouri & What’s There Today
You can't visit the creepiest abandoned mall in the world anymore, it's no longer there. Yet for a short time back around 2016 this abandoned mall in Kansas City was known as the creepiest abandoned mall to visit. In fact, while the mall site has been redeveloped, it still topped a list of the "Top 10 Abandoned Malls That Will Creep You Out" on Listverse.
Vacant KCK apartment catches fire second time in 6 months
Kansas City, Kansas firefighters fought an apartment fire near Southwest Boulevard and South Mill Street around noon Wednesday.
kmmo.com
JOHNSON COUNTY HOLDING A COMMUNITY CLEANUP EVENT
Johnson County is holding a countywide cleanup and recycling event from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, October 22 in Holden. The items will be collected at 106 North Buffalo in Holden. Items can only be accepted by residents of Johnson County. The items that will be accepted include furniture,...
10 new tenants open on KC’s Country Club Plaza, more on the way
Kansas City's Country Club Plaza has been steadily filling empty storefronts with a combination of local and national tenants.
Former Olathe School District employee sues district in federal court
A former Olathe School District employee is suing the school district claiming she was the target of "severe and pervasive harassment and discrimination on the basis of her gender."
Fire damages 2 homes in Kansas City, Missouri
Firefighters say the fire started in one home and then spread to a house just to the north of it. No one was hurt.
KCTV 5
Businesses support Excelsior Springs police as investigation continues
Families and advocates question the lack of action and point to other communities that did mass reviews when corruption came to light. Shawnee City Council leaders plan to take a stance, once again, on transgender athletes competing in women’s sports. From Turkey to KC: Man travels across world for...
