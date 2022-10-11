Read full article on original website
TxDOT to start using technology to avoid wrong-way crashes on Dallas highways
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A spokesman with TXDOT tells CBS-11 that starting in the spring of 2024, the agency will use technology to detect wrong-way drivers in Dallas.One location is along Central Expressway between Knox-Henderson and Woodall Rogers Freeway and the second is the Woodall Rogers Freeway, which is between Central Expressway and I-35E.Tony Hartzel, Director of Northeast Texas Communications for TXDOT, said Friday they are still evaluating which technology to use. "We look at corridors where they may be more incidents and where there's been past incidents and so that's why we're looking at the U-S 75 Central Expressway corridor."Funding for...
WFAA
DFW Weather: Rain enters North Texas overnight into Sunday morning. But how much? And for how long?
Thanks to a cold front coming down from Oklahoma, most of the Dallas-Fort Worth area will see rain by 7 a.m. on Sunday. And then? Actual cold! (Well, relatively.)
starlocalmedia.com
Tollway expansion work in Frisco to result in traffic switch
The North Texas Tollway Authority said Thursday that as part of a widening project on the Dallas North Tollway in Frisco, the authority is set to demolish and rebuild longer bridges on the tollway over Fields Parkway to accommodate new local development. As part of the construction process, a traffic...
Alert system catches wrong-way driver who went 14 miles on Dallas North Tollway, DPS says
DALLAS — A wrong-way driver went 14 miles on the Dallas North Tollway early Friday morning before she was arrested by troopers who caught her on a wrong-way alert system, officials said. The driver was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving, and no one was injured. The driver got...
McKinney police amp up speed limit enforcement on SH 121
McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - If you're driving through McKinney, you might notice officers out on the road enforcing the speed limit. Their area of focus is State Highway 121 from Highway 75 to Custer Road. Over the past two days, officers have issued 60 speeding tickets. Many drivers are going over 100 mph. "I take my daughter to daycare in Plano every morning," Luth Wende said. "I leave at 7:30 like clockwork and I've seen them up and down 121 parked.. posted up."McKinney police say this comes after three months of receiving numerous complaints about cars speeding and even racing...
A Woman Claims She Was Robbed By Her Hinge Date In Dallas & There Were 'A Lot Of Red Flags'
It is known that the DFW area in Texas is the metro spot with the highest number of unfaithful people. However, being robbed by your significant other is not a usual thing to happen, but that’s the story of a woman claiming she was stolen by a Hinge date she met in Dallas.
Check Out This An Airplane Bungalow On a Tree-Lined Street of Delight
This little write-up is going to be a high list of what’s this? What’s that? Oh, man, that’s pretty. We’ll start with the obvious … Oh, man, that’s pretty. What is? This house. It’s an Airplane Bungalow set in the Kings Highway Historic District in Oak Cliff. Quick fact from Preservation Dallas: Kings Highway was originally constructed as a temporary apartment for Winnetka Heights in 1910.
fox4news.com
Plane makes emergency landing on Dallas road; no injuries reported
DALLAS - A plane landed on a Dallas roadway after experiencing engine problems Saturday afternoon. Few details have been released at this time, but the aircraft landed on Kiest Boulevard, between Loop 12 and Spur 408 in Dallas. According to the FAA, this happened at about 3 p.m., when a...
State Fair of Texas closes an hour early after false shooting scare on Friday, officials say
DALLAS — The State of Fair of Texas closed an hour early Friday night due to fairgoers trying to "create chaos" and crowds fearing that shots had been fired on the fairgrounds, officials say. According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to Fair Park after a large crowd...
Thrillist
The Best Pumpkin Patches for Adults in Dallas-Fort Worth This Fall
When the calendar flips to October, pumpkin patches across DFW become as prevalent as Christmas tree lots in December. Pumpkin patches are perfect places for those who aren’t into being chased through a haunted mansion by someone with a chainsaw but still want to enjoy a little Halloween spirit—while scoring some great Insta content. The best part about pumpkins is their versatility. If you don’t butcher them into jack-o-lanterns for October 31, you can keep them as decor for Thanksgiving and even spray paint them colors for the winter holidays. (Just don’t try to make a pie out of a glittery gold pumpkin—trust us). While many pumpkin patches appeal to families with little kids, we’ve carved out a list of seven places with adult appeal, too.
WFAA
Central Expressway reopens after crash, shutdown backs up traffic for hours
DALLAS — Southbound Central Expressway reopened around 9:45 a.m. Friday after an early-morning crash shut down the freeway and backed up traffic for hours, officials said. The crash involving an 18-wheeler and another vehicle happened around 5:20 a.m. Friday. The crash shut down Southbound Central Expressway at Haskell Avenue,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
LIVE RADAR: Cold Front Ahead with a Storm Threat for Some
The Storm Prediction Center has areas along the Red River with a Marginal Risk (Level 1) for severe thunderstorms, Sunday morning. The rain and storms look to arrive in the Metroplex by mid-morning. The timing in the immediate DFW area isn't very conducive for severe weather but a few isolated cells could contain small hail and damaging winds.
North Texas singer getting noticed for his music and the money he's giving away
DALLAS — Whenever he performs, 26-year-old Don Louis knows people will hear his music. He just never expected them to see his heart. “No,” Louis said. “Your character stands for what you do when nobody else is looking around you. There just happened to be somebody that saw me doing what I normally do.”
Study: Dallas-Fort Worth is the most expensive place to live in Texas
Have you noticed that everything seems more expensive lately? Well, that's because it is and it turns out the DFW metroplex is the most expensive area in Texas.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Sister Makes Plea as Dallas Road Rage Victim Fights for Life
Gabriel Zamora, 14, is still in the hospital nearly three weeks after he was the victim of an apparent road rage shooting. "So we decided to speak on what happened to Gabriel to get justice for him," said older sister Natalie Zamora. Gabriel was a passenger in a family vehicle...
Texas Residents Want the Neighborhood Edward Scissorhands to Stop
I can't tell if this guy is a good guy or a bad guy?. A man in Fort Worth is going around, to what I think is probably a fancy neighborhood, and trimming his unsuspecting neighbors bushes. They're calling him Edward Scissorhands, but from the looks of it, his creations...
Grapevine takes over Persimmons Bar & Grill; Lewisville’s police, fire departments expected to relocate and more top DFW news
The following five stories were the most popular in the Dallas-Fort Worth region of Community Impact’s service area from Oct. 7-13. Grapevine City Council unanimously approved the acquisition of the restaurant’s operations at its Oct. 4 meeting. McKinney. Charley’s Philly Steaks will open a location inside of Walmart...
Victim in fatal Fort Worth crash identified
e victim of a Fort Worth crash has been identified. The driver’s car crashed Monday on I-35 near Northeast 28th Street. Now identified as a 19-year-old Las Vegas man named Dan Shaka
Insurer Sues Plano-Based Company For $1 Million Over Balch Springs Fire
The insurance company State Farm Lloyds is suing Sikka Investments, a Plano-based investment company that owns the property where the massive fire that destroyed several houses in Balch Springs started. On July 26, Balch Spring Fire Marshal, Sean Davis, determined the blaze that burned two dozen houses the day before,...
luxury-houses.net
Stunning Remodeled Home with Fabulous Outdoor Entertaining Areas Seeks $4.1 Million in Fort Worth, Texas
5801 Cypress Point Dr Home in Fort Worth, Texas for Sale. 5801 Cypress Point Dr, Fort Worth, Texas is stunning remodeled estate in guarded and gated Mira Vista community on a cul-de-sac lot overlooking the 7th tee box, green and lake. This Home in Fort Worth offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 8,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5801 Cypress Point Dr, please contact Deeann Moore (Phone: 817-294-8200) at Moore Real Estate for full support and perfect service.
