Dallas, TX

CBS DFW

TxDOT to start using technology to avoid wrong-way crashes on Dallas highways

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A spokesman with TXDOT tells CBS-11 that starting in the spring of 2024, the agency will use technology to detect wrong-way drivers in Dallas.One location is along Central Expressway between Knox-Henderson and Woodall Rogers Freeway and the second is the Woodall Rogers Freeway, which is between Central Expressway and I-35E.Tony Hartzel, Director of Northeast Texas Communications for TXDOT, said Friday they are still evaluating which technology to use. "We look at corridors where they may be more incidents and where there's been past incidents and so that's why we're looking at the U-S 75 Central Expressway corridor."Funding for...
starlocalmedia.com

Tollway expansion work in Frisco to result in traffic switch

The North Texas Tollway Authority said Thursday that as part of a widening project on the Dallas North Tollway in Frisco, the authority is set to demolish and rebuild longer bridges on the tollway over Fields Parkway to accommodate new local development. As part of the construction process, a traffic...
CBS DFW

McKinney police amp up speed limit enforcement on SH 121

McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - If you're driving through McKinney, you might notice officers out on the road enforcing the speed limit. Their area of focus is State Highway 121 from Highway 75 to Custer Road.  Over the past two days, officers have issued 60 speeding tickets. Many drivers are going over 100 mph.  "I take my daughter to daycare in Plano every morning," Luth Wende said. "I leave at 7:30 like clockwork and I've seen them up and down 121 parked.. posted up."McKinney police say this comes after three months of receiving numerous complaints about cars speeding and even racing...
CandysDirt

Check Out This An Airplane Bungalow On a Tree-Lined Street of Delight

This little write-up is going to be a high list of what’s this? What’s that? Oh, man, that’s pretty. We’ll start with the obvious … Oh, man, that’s pretty. What is? This house. It’s an Airplane Bungalow set in the Kings Highway Historic District in Oak Cliff. Quick fact from Preservation Dallas: Kings Highway was originally constructed as a temporary apartment for Winnetka Heights in 1910.
fox4news.com

Plane makes emergency landing on Dallas road; no injuries reported

DALLAS - A plane landed on a Dallas roadway after experiencing engine problems Saturday afternoon. Few details have been released at this time, but the aircraft landed on Kiest Boulevard, between Loop 12 and Spur 408 in Dallas. According to the FAA, this happened at about 3 p.m., when a...
Thrillist

The Best Pumpkin Patches for Adults in Dallas-Fort Worth This Fall

When the calendar flips to October, pumpkin patches across DFW become as prevalent as Christmas tree lots in December. Pumpkin patches are perfect places for those who aren’t into being chased through a haunted mansion by someone with a chainsaw but still want to enjoy a little Halloween spirit—while scoring some great Insta content. The best part about pumpkins is their versatility. If you don’t butcher them into jack-o-lanterns for October 31, you can keep them as decor for Thanksgiving and even spray paint them colors for the winter holidays. (Just don’t try to make a pie out of a glittery gold pumpkin—trust us). While many pumpkin patches appeal to families with little kids, we’ve carved out a list of seven places with adult appeal, too.
WFAA

Central Expressway reopens after crash, shutdown backs up traffic for hours

DALLAS — Southbound Central Expressway reopened around 9:45 a.m. Friday after an early-morning crash shut down the freeway and backed up traffic for hours, officials said. The crash involving an 18-wheeler and another vehicle happened around 5:20 a.m. Friday. The crash shut down Southbound Central Expressway at Haskell Avenue,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

LIVE RADAR: Cold Front Ahead with a Storm Threat for Some

The Storm Prediction Center has areas along the Red River with a Marginal Risk (Level 1) for severe thunderstorms, Sunday morning. The rain and storms look to arrive in the Metroplex by mid-morning. The timing in the immediate DFW area isn't very conducive for severe weather but a few isolated cells could contain small hail and damaging winds.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Sister Makes Plea as Dallas Road Rage Victim Fights for Life

Gabriel Zamora, 14, is still in the hospital nearly three weeks after he was the victim of an apparent road rage shooting. "So we decided to speak on what happened to Gabriel to get justice for him," said older sister Natalie Zamora. Gabriel was a passenger in a family vehicle...
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Grapevine takes over Persimmons Bar & Grill; Lewisville’s police, fire departments expected to relocate and more top DFW news

The following five stories were the most popular in the Dallas-Fort Worth region of Community Impact’s service area from Oct. 7-13. Grapevine City Council unanimously approved the acquisition of the restaurant’s operations at its Oct. 4 meeting. McKinney. Charley’s Philly Steaks will open a location inside of Walmart...
luxury-houses.net

Stunning Remodeled Home with Fabulous Outdoor Entertaining Areas Seeks $4.1 Million in Fort Worth, Texas

5801 Cypress Point Dr Home in Fort Worth, Texas for Sale. 5801 Cypress Point Dr, Fort Worth, Texas is stunning remodeled estate in guarded and gated Mira Vista community on a cul-de-sac lot overlooking the 7th tee box, green and lake. This Home in Fort Worth offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 8,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5801 Cypress Point Dr, please contact Deeann Moore (Phone: 817-294-8200) at Moore Real Estate for full support and perfect service.
