Free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. reports Odell Beckham Jr. not a Rams' priority
Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is not a priority for the Los Angeles Rams. That's according to Odell Beckham Jr. Amid reports the Rams are leaving the light on for Beckham Jr. to return to the team when he's recovered from a torn left ACL-- sustained in the Super Bowl win with Los Angeles -- Beckham said Wednesday on Twitter that reunion is being overblown. "LA knows where...
Browns Morning Roundup: Greedy Williams is close, DT help, and more
As defensive upgrades continue to be necessary, the Browns have made a handful of moves early in the week. We have covered the trade for linebacker Deion Jones enough at this point, but that was not the end of general manager Andrew Berry’s work day. As we turn the...
ESPN
Sean McVay: Rams haven't made last offer to Odell Beckham Jr.
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- After wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. tweeted Wednesday that the contract offer the Los Angeles Rams made to him wasn't reflective of his worth, coach Sean McVay indicated he didn't think that would be the team's final offer. "LA knows where I wanted to be," Beckham...
NFL・
Deshaun Watson providing valuable input in the QB room; Cade York will be ‘just fine’: Browns takeaways
BEREA, Ohio — Deshaun Watson, who returned to the Browns facility on Monday on a limited basis, is a welcome presence in the quarterback room, where he can help out with game planning and share his input. “Our quarterback room is awesome,” offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt said Thursday....
Browns Make Roster Moves, Newly Acquired Deion Jones Designated for Return
Linebacker Deion Jones is one step closer to making his Cleveland Browns debut.
brownsnation.com
Browns Nation News And Notes (10/13/22)
It is Thursday, October 13, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are preparing for the New England Patriots to come to town on Sunday afternoon for a Week 6 game at 1:00 PM EDT at FirstEnergy Stadium. News about the Week 6 injury report headlines the Thursday edition of Browns Nation...
newsnet5
'Staying prepared, staying dangerous': Browns LB Deion Jones eyeing return to field after trade to Cleveland
CLEVELAND — On Wednesday, the Browns designated newly acquired linebacker Deion Jones to return from Injured Reserve, marking the first steps for the new Browns defender to get back on the field after being sidelined with a shoulder injury. Jones, who the Falcons agreed to trade to the Browns...
Cleveland Browns run defense has too many holes last two games: Crowquill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns defense and running game were supposed to play a big role in helping backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett manage games while the team waited for starting QB Deshaun Watson to return from suspension. The running game led by Nick Chubb has done its job,...
Browns will have to find a way to win without Jadeveon Clowney, Denzel Ward: Berea Report
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns will be without two of their best defensive players on Sunday when they welcome the Patriots to FirstEnergy Stadium for a matchup between a pair of 2-3 teams in need of a victory. Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and cornerback Denzel Ward will both miss the...
Browns Morning Roundup: More Deion Jones news, Ethan Pocic excelling, and the Patriots on the way
Welcome back to another Thursday edition of Browns Morning Roundup. The Cleveland Browns continue to stay busy and on top of roster moves, as they continue to navigate through their intake with new linebacker Deion Jones. We also are to the point in the week where injury reports are beginning...
Cleveland Browns’ Jadeveon Clowney, Denzel Ward out vs. Patriots
Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and cornerback Denzel Ward have been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the visiting
What impact will Deion Jones make on the Browns defense? Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns acquired linebacker Deion Jones from the Falcons earlier this week and he held his first press conference as a member of the team on Wednesday. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe reacted to what they heard from Jones on Thursday’s Orange and Brown Talk Podcast. Then they figure out what impact Jones can have on such a short turnaround and how he can help ease the loss of Anthony Walker Jr.
Is the Patriots’ defense instilling fear in the Browns?
There’s a lot to be learned when listening to what opponents have to say leading up to their games with the Patriots. As the Browns and Patriots vie for a chance to finally reach a .500 record, players from both teams revealed insight regarding how they view the other team. But some of the more interesting sound bites came from the mouths of Cleveland players this week.
NFL・
How Deion Jones can help the Browns’ struggling run defense: Film Review
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns defensive front seven has struggled to stop the run game the last two weeks. Though some of the issues are physical, many deal with alignment and communication concerns. This lack cohesiveness can be linked to the season-ending quad tendon injury of starting linebacker Anthony...
Ex-Saints, LSU stars set for homecoming with Bengals. Yes, even Eli Apple.
The New Orleans Saints haven’t yet faced the Joe Burrow Bengals, but that’s just a technicality. They’re plenty familiar. See more on WWL and Audacy.
Browns will be without two star defensive playmakers vs Patriots
The New England Patriots will catch a break in Week 6 with the Cleveland Browns ruling out two of their star defensive playmakers. On Friday, the team announced defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and cornerback Denzel Ward will miss Sunday’s game against the visiting Patriots. Whether it’s Mac Jones coming...
