Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cincinnati's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCincinnati, OH
Help Stock Local Pet Food Distributions through a Stay in this HotelMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Cincinnati, OH
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
4 Great Seafood Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
This Massive Flea Market in Ohio is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensLebanon, OH
Related
atozsports.com
Bengals QB Joe Burrow drops the NFL quote of the week
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow dropped the NFL quote of the week on Wednesday during a media session with reporters. A reporter asked Burrow if the matchup with the New Orleans Saints on Sunday is a “must-win” game for the Bengals. Burrow said he views every week as...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals vs. Saints Injury Report: Jameis Winston goes limited; Tee Higgins gets DNP
The Cincinnati Bengals were back on the practice field Wednesday as they prepare to face the New Orleans Saints. As usual, right tackle La’el Collins was held out today as the team manages his back issue. Also sitting out today were left tackle Jonah Williams (knee) and wide receiver...
College football point spreads, betting lines for Week 7 games
Now coming into the second half of the college football season, the conference races are heating up and we're starting to separate the contenders from the pretenders. The pretenders? Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Texas A&M, and Arkansas. The contenders? The usual suspects like Alabama and Ohio ...
NFL responds to I-Team regarding new Deshaun Watson lawsuit
The FOX 8 I-Team has learned yet another woman has filed a civil lawsuit against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson claiming he pressured her into a sex act when she met him to give him a massage.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cincy Jungle
Cincy Jungle staff picks for ‘Thursday Night Football’ and open thread
Thursday Night Football can’t get much worse than last week’s snooze fest...hopefully. This week, the Chicago Bears will be hosting the Washington Commanders. Despite how this may look on paper, there is always a chance that things get wacky with two bad teams. Justin Fields is looking to...
Cincinnati's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Cincinnati, Ohio, is a city with a great deal to offer. Unfortunately, it's also home to some of the most dangerous neighborhoods in the United States. Man committing a crime.Image by Sam Williams from Pixabay.
Cincy Jungle
Joe Burrow Criticism is Allowed
I understand that a lot of fans LOVE Burrow. From winning the championship at LSU, the SB run last year, his toughness, and just being an Ohio guy. He’s very likable. I personally love having a qb that’s not scared to speak on what he believes in politically and in social injustices. He’s an intelligent player and doesn’t seem to back down. I respect and understand all that.
Cincy Jungle
Interesting article about Mahomes struggling with cover 2
I saw this and found it interesting. Maybe the Bengals are not the only ones who struggle against the cover 2?. After briefly reading the article (I'm on the boss's time) it seems that a big part of the answer was going heavy with 2 or three tight ends and forcing the defense to adjust out of cover two. Not exactly our strenght at this point.
RELATED PEOPLE
Cincy Jungle
Talking Football with Bengal Jim and Friends: T.J. Houshmandzadeh joins the show!
The gang has another HUGE guest for the show this week! Former Bengals wide receiver and current FOX Sports analyst, T.J. Houshmandzadeh joins the guys for a big show!. Some memories from “Housh” on some of his favorite Bengals squads. What’s ailing the Bengals’ offense at the moment?...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals at Saints: Week 6 Madden Simulation
With a loss to the Ravens, the Bengals offense still has not risen to the heights that they hit in 2021. However, even without Tee Higgins after the first quarter, the offense started showing signs of life. If the Bengals can carry that momentum to New Orleans and finally get their offense started, this could be the turning point of the season.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals to use indoor practice facility for first time this week
For the first time this season, the Cincinnati Bengals will make use of their new indoor practice facility. Per FOX19’s Joe Danneman, the team will go inside their bubble this Friday. The timing makes sense considering the Bengals will be playing in the Caesars Superdome this Sunday against the...
Cincy Jungle
The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: Go Marching On
The 2022 Cincinnati Bengals are coming to yet another crossroads moment. At 2-3, they’re both massively underachieving and yet, have been oh-so-close to an undefeated season. This week, familiarity reigns supreme, with the band of former LSU Tigers going down to their old stomping grounds and Cincinnati potentially facing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cincy Jungle
Bengals weekly lineman: Different levels in the systems
In the 2013 movie Pacific Rim (a fantastic flick), humanity combats ginormous monsters called Kaijus with equally-ginormous robots called Jaegers. Each Jaegar is controlled by two co-pilots who share a neurological link to operate the Jaegar. The Jaegar is only as functional as the two co-pilots are connected mentally in the process.
Cincy Jungle
Confidence in the Bengals continues to drop
The Cincinnati Bengals have taken their fans on quite the rollercoaster ride this season. They started the season with almost 100% confidence in the team. After dropping to 0-2 that plummeted to 32%. Now — sitting at 2-3 after losing to the divisional rival Baltimore Ravens — confidence has reached almost that same low.
Cincy Jungle
2022 Bengals first quarter awards: Cast your vote and sound off!
The Cincinnati Bengals unfortunately dropped to 2-3 last Sunday night, again losing on the final play of the game. Still, there have been a lot of good performances thus far and we’re going with the first quarter awards this week. Cast your vote and sound off on your winners!
Cincy Jungle
Bengals hoping to get Tyler Boyd more involved
Tyler Boyd has been a staple of the Cincinnati Bengals offense the past four seasons, posting two 1,000-yard receiving seasons and a pair of 800-yard campaigns. Through five games this season, the veteran hasn’t been much of a factor, and some of that isn’t his fault. Boyd has...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cincy Jungle
Bengals loving their new indoor facility
The Cincinnati Bengals made pretty big news this offseason when they announced their intention to have an indoor practice facility ready for the 2022 season. It was one of the loudest criticisms launched at the franchise to try and prove the cheap narrative that has lingered with the front office.
Report: UC to Face Bob Huggins, West Virginia Multiple Times Per Season in Big 12
The league has entrenched it's inter-conference home-away matchups.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals News (10/13): New Orleans special place in Bengals’ hearts
The Bengals today signed DE Khalid Kareem to the practice squad. Kareem (6-4, 268), a third-year player who spent the first five games on the team's Reserve/Injured list, was waived on Tuesday. "It's basically a crawfish bread. It's traditional in New Orleans," the man says. "It's basically an egg roll...
Cincy Jungle
Beating Cover 2
Throughout the offseason, there was widespread talk of how the Bengals’ efforts to return to the Super Bowl would be thwarted by the dreaded Cover 2. Many, myself included, dismissed this idea as nonsense. Cover 2 is not a new defense, nor is it unique. Every single team in the NFL uses it, to some extent, and has for decades. If the answer to beating the Bengals was to run Cover 2, why on earth did NFL coaches need an entire offseason to figure it out?
Comments / 0