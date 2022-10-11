ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Don Ames
3d ago

What happens if a resident doesn't pay the fine?This ordinance is vague as written at best and seems to separate not unite the community.Should a community member not be able to comply with this or be able to afford the fine what then?

rhinotimes.com

City Council Not Fazed By High Vacancy Rate In GPD

Interim Police Chief Teresa Biffle gave a disturbing report on the vacancies in the Greensboro Police Department at the City Council strategy session on Thursday, Oct. 13. The City Council didn’t seem fazed by high vacancy rate that, according to Biffle, is going higher, and the councilmembers offered no real solutions.
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

City Council Legislative Agenda Process Gets Off To Rocky Start

The Greensboro City Council kicked off its yearly effort to produce a “legislative agenda,” which is a list of items the council would like the North Carolina state legislature to pass. The major difference in this year’s legislative agenda is that the City of Greensboro has a brand-new...
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

Letters To The Editor: Oct. 14, 2022

Financial accountability for the 2020 and 2022 school bonds is a major concern for taxpayers. Guilford County Schools (GCS) has not started out well with the $300 million bond. In a recent Board of Education work session, the GCS Chief Financial Officer estimated the cost of the 2020 bond will be $470 million, even after dropping three of the promised 11 projects originally listed.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
rhinotimes.com

Pallet Shelter Vote Raises Unanswered Questions About Project

Details on the proposed project to provide temporary housing for the homeless are few and far between. At a special meeting on Monday, Oct. 10, the City Council voted 7-1 to allocate $535,000 to purchase 40 pallet houses for “The Doorway Project” to provide temporary housing for the homeless.
GREENSBORO, NC
City
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro, NC
Government
rhinotimes.com

City Council Considering Down Payment Assistance For City Employees

One of the items the Greensboro City Council is discussing at the “strategy session” on Thursday, Oct. 13 is a city employee mortgage and rent assistance program. Making Ownership Viable for Employees (MOVE), which is being proposed by the 2022 Leadership Edge Cohort, is to provide up to $15,000 of down payment assistance and up to $7,500 in rental assistance to eligible city employees.
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

Republican Phil Byrd Takes Aim At The Sheriff’s Job

This county’s not big enough for the two of them – that is, for Democratic Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers and Republican Phil Byrd, who’s trying very hard to take that job away from Rogers. In reality, Guilford County, with 646 square miles of territory, is big...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
rhinotimes.com

County Health Director Rains On Homecoming Parades

Just when you thought it was safe to go back to your college homecoming again, Guilford County Health Director Dr. Iulia Vann is reminding everyone that COVID-19 is still around. Vann has sent out an “open letter” to local colleges and universities to remind them that COVID-19, while largely out...
WFMY NEWS2

New 'pallet shelters' for homeless individuals coming to Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro City Council has approved the purchase of temporary pallet shelters to help those experiencing homelessness during the winter months. The shelters are approximately 64 square feet in size and will feature two single beds and heat source. There will also be a mobile bathroom on-site, along with case management and overnight security.
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

County’s Health Services Getting A Lot More Mobile

For just over a century, people with health needs have been coming to the Guilford County Health Department. It was the first county health department in North Carolina and the second in the United States. While some things have remained the same since 1911, now, in late 2022, the department is taking vaccines, exams, clinics, education events and other services out into the public thanks to three mobile medical units designed to serve residents in their communities.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
alamancenews.com

Is slaughterhouse being planned for rural site? What regulations does county have?

QUESTION: What, if anything, can Alamance County do to regulate a small slaughtering plant that has been proposed near the intersection of Jim Minor and Freshwater roads? Will this business include some sort of “lagoon” to hold animal waste? Will the county be able to control the traffic, odor, and noise from this enterprise – even in the absence of countywide zoning?
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Guilford County to revisit mask policy

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The Guilford County Schools Board of Education Policy Committee is asking the public to comment on a revised mask policy. Watch more headlines in the video above. The proposed policy (voted forward on Thursday) would make wearing a face covering optional for students and staff...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Graham warehouse fire raises concerns about city’s water system

GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — Alamance County agencies had to bring water to the scene of the textile mill fire in Graham Tuesday night. The city’s fire chief said issues with the water system prompted the response. The flames broke out at about 9:15 p.m. at the Old Culp Weaving Warehouse on East Parker Street. Graham […]
GRAHAM, NC
FOX8 News

More affordable housing comes to Greensboro as demand grows

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The demand for affordable housing is growing in Greensboro.  A plan to address the problem projects that at least 11,000 families in the city will need a cost-effective place to live by 2030.  The supply is not expected to meet the demand. However, there are new developments being built to help families.  […]
rhinotimes.com

Deputies Hope To Stay Dry When Shooting At Cardboard Bad Guys

In addition to building a brand new Sheriff’s Department administrative building in downtown Greensboro, Guilford County government is also sprucing up the department’s other facilities. The county recently sent out a request for bids to fix up the parking lot in the department’s District 3 office in Jamestown,...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC

