Read full article on original website
Related
Sergio Garcia slapped with fine for quitting BMW PGA Championship after first day and showing up at a Texas college football game instead... as his stellar Ryder Cup career heads for an unsavory end
Sergio Garcia has been fined for his withdrawal from the BMW PGA Championship as his stellar Ryder Cup career looks set for an anticlimactic end. Garcia withdrew from the DP World Tour's flagship event at Wentworth last month following an opening 76, but did not give tournament officials a reason and was seen in social media posts attending a college football game in Texas two days later.
Golf Digest
Jack Nicklaus concerned PGA Tour has turned into 'two tiers'
Jack Nicklaus voiced concerns with the PGA Tour’s new schedule, worried recent changes could create two tours within the tour. Speaking to the Associated Press, Nicklaus said commissioner Jay Monahan has some work ahead to make the upcoming adjustments—specifically the elevation of a handful of tournaments—fit into the tour’s delicate tapestry.
Tiger Woods Has Sunk to His Lowest Point in the Official World Golf Ranking
Tiger Woods has dropped to his lowest-ever position in the Official World Golf Ranking. The post Tiger Woods Has Sunk to His Lowest Point in the Official World Golf Ranking appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Rickie Fowler, Paula Creamer to team up as part of PopStroke Team Championship's TaylorMade $25K Showdown
Rickie Fowler and Paula Creamer are joining the PopStroke Tour Championship. The duo will play as the Tour Pro team challenging the PopStroke Tour Championship (PTC) Team winners in the TaylorMade $25K Showdown. The PTC is a three-day international putting competition (Oct. 26-28), bringing together 500 players, both pros and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour star says let LIV Golf players compete in all the majors
PGA Tour star Cam Davis believes all of the world's best players competing on LIV Golf should still be allowed to compete in all four major championships moving forwards. Davis, who won the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic on the PGA Tour and recently competed in his first Presidents Cup, made his feelings known just days after it emerged LIV Golf has once again failed in its latest bid to receive Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points in its tournaments.
Golf Channel
Harold Varner III on LIV's OWGR gripes: 'We knew what we were getting into'
As debate rages over whether LIV Golf should receive world ranking points – and why it’s necessary to take this long to decide – Harold Varner III expressed a different attitude than many of his peers on the rival tour. “We knew what we were getting into,”...
Golf.com
Rickie Fowler grabs Zozo Championship co-lead with bogey-free 63 in Japan
Rickie Fowler said his focus at the Zozo Championship was to stay present and keep moving forward. It obviously worked, since he didn’t even realize he was bogey-free until he was told so after his round. Fowler turned in a seven-under 63 on Friday at the Zozo Championship in...
theScore
5 ascending players on the verge of winning 1st TOUR event
Few moments in professional golf inspire as much as witnessing a player finally achieving their lifelong dream of becoming a TOUR winner after knocking on the door of victory for some time. Last season, Matt Fitzpatrick grabbed his first professional win in America at the U.S. Open, Will Zalatoris' long...
IN THIS ARTICLE
LIV’s Phil Mickelson glad to have picked ‘winning side’ in battle with PGA Tour
Back in Saudi Arabia for the first time since his disparaging remarks about the source of LIV Golf’s funding, Phil Mickelson said on Thursday he was glad he was on the “winning side” and that he sees the PGA Tour trending downward. “I think going forward you...
An Official World Golf Ranking Committee Member Thinks LIV Golf Should Get Points
Next season would be appropriate, the Asian Tour CEO said, while noting not all tours that get points meet every criteria.
KTVZ
Steele takes 1-shot lead at PGA Tour’s Zozo Championship
INZAI CITY, Japan (AP) — Brendan Steele finished with four consecutive birdies and shot a 6-under 64 to take the first-round lead in the Zozo Championship. The tournament is the only PGA Tour event in Japan and has a purse of $11 million. There are no COVID-19 crowd-limit restrictions in place this year. Adam Schenk was a shot back after a 65 on a rainy day on the outskirts of Tokyo. Sam Ryder, Matthew NeSmith, and Keegan Bradley were two strokes behind.
Golf Channel
Golf Central Podcast: Sergio Garcia's Ryder Cup future, Tom Kim's ceiling
In this week's Golf Central Podcast presented by Callaway Golf, senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner discuss Sergio Garcia's Ryder Cup future amid the LIV Golf controversy and why Jon Rahm could be most affected in the Garcia situation. They also discuss LIV's continued attempt to receive world-ranking points...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dustin Johnson doesn't sound like he regrets ditching PGA Tour for LIV Golf
Dustin Johnson made a name for himself on the PGA Tour. He won 24 times, reached No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking and won two majors including the COVID 2020 Masters. Let’s just say he isn’t missing it. At the end of May, Johnson’s name was...
thecomeback.com
Phil Mickelson has tough prediction for PGA Tour
Phil Mickelson stunned the golf world when he defected from the PGA Tour to join Saudi-backed LIV Golf in June. There have been some bumps in his career path since then. In August, he joined 10 other golfers in filing an antitrust suit against the PGA Tour, although he dropped out of the suit in late-September.
ClutchPoints
Tony Finau reveals the impact of PGA 2K23, Tiger Woods on golf’s viewership
PGA star Tony Finau recently attended the PGA Tour 2K23 Launch Event in Los Angeles, CA. Finau took some time to address the media and discussed the impact of PGA 2K23 on the game of golf’s viewership. “First of all, you have the opportunity to play as the pros,...
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf: Phil Mickelson defends Henrik Stenson over "foolish" SGF snub
There was so much to unpack from Phil Mickelson's press conference before LIV Golf Jeddah, but his defence of Henrik Stenson largely went unnoticed. In late September, Stenson was dumped by his home country's golf programme - the Swedish Golf Federation - due to his association with LIV Golf. In...
Comments / 0