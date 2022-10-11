ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Sergio Garcia slapped with fine for quitting BMW PGA Championship after first day and showing up at a Texas college football game instead... as his stellar Ryder Cup career heads for an unsavory end

Sergio Garcia has been fined for his withdrawal from the BMW PGA Championship as his stellar Ryder Cup career looks set for an anticlimactic end. Garcia withdrew from the DP World Tour's flagship event at Wentworth last month following an opening 76, but did not give tournament officials a reason and was seen in social media posts attending a college football game in Texas two days later.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Jack Nicklaus concerned PGA Tour has turned into 'two tiers'

Jack Nicklaus voiced concerns with the PGA Tour’s new schedule, worried recent changes could create two tours within the tour. Speaking to the Associated Press, Nicklaus said commissioner Jay Monahan has some work ahead to make the upcoming adjustments—specifically the elevation of a handful of tournaments—fit into the tour’s delicate tapestry.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rickie Fowler, Paula Creamer to team up as part of PopStroke Team Championship's TaylorMade $25K Showdown

Rickie Fowler and Paula Creamer are joining the PopStroke Tour Championship. The duo will play as the Tour Pro team challenging the PopStroke Tour Championship (PTC) Team winners in the TaylorMade $25K Showdown. The PTC is a three-day international putting competition (Oct. 26-28), bringing together 500 players, both pros and...
SARASOTA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
City
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour star says let LIV Golf players compete in all the majors

PGA Tour star Cam Davis believes all of the world's best players competing on LIV Golf should still be allowed to compete in all four major championships moving forwards. Davis, who won the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic on the PGA Tour and recently competed in his first Presidents Cup, made his feelings known just days after it emerged LIV Golf has once again failed in its latest bid to receive Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points in its tournaments.
GOLF
Golf.com

Rickie Fowler grabs Zozo Championship co-lead with bogey-free 63 in Japan

Rickie Fowler said his focus at the Zozo Championship was to stay present and keep moving forward. It obviously worked, since he didn’t even realize he was bogey-free until he was told so after his round. Fowler turned in a seven-under 63 on Friday at the Zozo Championship in...
GOLF
theScore

5 ascending players on the verge of winning 1st TOUR event

Few moments in professional golf inspire as much as witnessing a player finally achieving their lifelong dream of becoming a TOUR winner after knocking on the door of victory for some time. Last season, Matt Fitzpatrick grabbed his first professional win in America at the U.S. Open, Will Zalatoris' long...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lpga#Tpc Harding Park#Ryu Won#World Golf#The International Crown#Rolex Women
KTVZ

Steele takes 1-shot lead at PGA Tour’s Zozo Championship

INZAI CITY, Japan (AP) — Brendan Steele finished with four consecutive birdies and shot a 6-under 64 to take the first-round lead in the Zozo Championship. The tournament is the only PGA Tour event in Japan and has a purse of $11 million. There are no COVID-19 crowd-limit restrictions in place this year. Adam Schenk was a shot back after a 65 on a rainy day on the outskirts of Tokyo. Sam Ryder, Matthew NeSmith, and Keegan Bradley were two strokes behind.
GOLF
Golf Channel

Golf Central Podcast: Sergio Garcia's Ryder Cup future, Tom Kim's ceiling

In this week's Golf Central Podcast presented by Callaway Golf, senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner discuss Sergio Garcia's Ryder Cup future amid the LIV Golf controversy and why Jon Rahm could be most affected in the Garcia situation. They also discuss LIV's continued attempt to receive world-ranking points...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PGA Championship
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
thecomeback.com

Phil Mickelson has tough prediction for PGA Tour

Phil Mickelson stunned the golf world when he defected from the PGA Tour to join Saudi-backed LIV Golf in June. There have been some bumps in his career path since then. In August, he joined 10 other golfers in filing an antitrust suit against the PGA Tour, although he dropped out of the suit in late-September.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

LIV Golf: Phil Mickelson defends Henrik Stenson over "foolish" SGF snub

There was so much to unpack from Phil Mickelson's press conference before LIV Golf Jeddah, but his defence of Henrik Stenson largely went unnoticed. In late September, Stenson was dumped by his home country's golf programme - the Swedish Golf Federation - due to his association with LIV Golf. In...
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy