January 6 committee votes to subpoena former President Trump
In a public hearing, members of the committee investigating the attack on the Capitol claim former president Trump intentionally deceived his followers -- claiming that he won the election.
NBC reporter's interview with Pa. Senate candidate John Fetterman draws criticism
An NBC News correspondent who interviewed Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman said Wednesday that her reporting should not be seen as commentary on his fitness for office after he suffered a stroke in May. But reporter Dasha Burns’ on-air comment that Fetterman appeared to have trouble understanding a conversation while...
Key Updates From Week 2 Of The Oath Keepers' Seditious Conspiracy Trial
One member testified that he hadn't seen so many guns since his time in the military.
