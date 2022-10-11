ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Fantasy Football Week 6 Rankings

By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g1SAk_0iUrWVFf00

As has been a theme through this first month-and-change of the fantasy football season, the NFL schedule makers have been blessing us with some elite matchups. Few are as good or highly anticipated as the one we're getting this Monday night in Week 6, however. A rematch of one of the greatest playoff games in NFL history, and the next installment in what is shaping up to be a super exciting rivalry between two of the best young quarterbacks in the game

Patrick Mahomes vs. Josh Allen. The Kansas City Chiefs vs. the Buffalo Bills.

It gets no better than that!

I'm sure we haven't forgotten about that aforementioned playoff game. The Bills ultimately fell, 42-36, but man, what a game it was. Allen threw for 329 yards and four touchdowns — all four of which went to Gabe Davis (that was when his legend was born and when his fantasy draft hype train really took off).

Of course, not to be outdone, Mahomes threw for 378 yards and three touchdowns himself in that legendary playoff game, and he's been back to his old tricks this season. Mahomes leads the league in passing touchdowns with 15, with Allen a close second at 14. Allen leads the league in passing yardage; Mahomes is currently fourth on the list.

So, yeah — you could say this matchup is set to have some fireworks. Here's to hoping all the major fantasy stars produce this coming Monday night!

As you look to bolster those lineups with waiver wire pickups, whether you're trying to figure out your flex spot or figure out which tight end or defense to stream — whatever your lineup woes for this game and all the other games ahead, our expert rankings below can help.

Check them out and good luck with your fantasy football matchups in Week 6!

powered by FantasyProsECR ™ -

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Buffalo Bills#Figur
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KIRO 7 Seattle

Concentrating on contact, not power, Guardians an anomaly

NEW YORK — (AP) — Chris Valaika knows about making contact. He singled off Santiago Casilla back in 2010 on the very first pitch he saw in the major leagues. “I wanted to stay aggressive my first at-bat,” Valaika recalled with a smile. “That was more of my identity. I don’t want to say that I took my playing career and tried to push that on my players.”
MLB
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
109K+
Followers
136K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy