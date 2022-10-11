Read full article on original website
Related
KU Sports
Oklahoma rolls over No. 19 Kansas, 52-42
After starting the season with five consecutive victories, the No. 19 Kansas football team suddenly finds itself riding a two-game losing streak. Oklahoma snapped its own three-game losing streak by rolling over the Jayhawks 52-42 on Saturday at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma. It marked Oklahoma's 18th consecutive win...
KU Sports
Week 7 Preview: No. 19 Kansas, reeling Oklahoma on different sides of the QB equation
It’s hardly rare to call the quarterback matchup a key to any college football game. But this week’s QB clash between No. 19 Kansas and the 3-3 Oklahoma Sooners is a little odd. Kansas (5-1 overall, 2-1 Big 12) will be without its starter, Jalon Daniels, who was...
KU Sports
What stood out at Friday's Kansas basketball scrimmage at Late Night in the Phog
Kansas basketball coach Bill Self was about as complimentary as you’ll hear him after a Late Night scrimmage on Friday night, following the white team’s 32-31 win over team blue. “I don’t think it was bad,” Self said. “I don’t think it was bad at all.”...
Comments / 0