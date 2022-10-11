Read full article on original website
kttn.com
Multiple fire departments respond to machinery and grass fire in rural Livingston County
The Chillicothe Fire Department responded to a machinery and grass fire on Monday afternoon along LIV road 232, one half mile east of Route V. According to Captain Derrick Allen, a brush hog was no longer on fire when firefighters arrived at about 3:30, but he noted fire had gone into the surrounding field and was spreading rapidly.
KMZU
Fire in Ludlow prompts investigation
LUDLOW, Mo. – An abandoned house in Ludlow up in flames prompts an investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office. According to a release from the department, the incident occurred early Monday morning. Firefighters from Dawn reportedly indicated the home was fully involved upon arrival at the scene. The structure is considered a total loss. No injuries are reported.
kttn.com
Five injured, three ejected from vehicle, in crash on Interstate 35
Five people from north central Iowa were injured Wednesday night in a single-vehicle accident that occurred in Daviess County. The highway patrol said three of the occupants were ejected after the mini-van went off Interstate 35, three miles northwest of Winston at about 11 pm. The vehicle was driven by...
northwestmoinfo.com
Five Injured in Rollover Accident on I-35 Near Winston
A one-vehicle accident in Daviess County overnight sent the driver and four passengers to the hospital, two with serious injuries. The accident occurred as 30-year old Whittemore, Iowa resident was driving northbound on I-35 in Daviess County around 11 pm. The vehicle travelled off the west side of the roadway into the median. The investigating trooper says the driver overcorrected, bringing the vehicle back to the roadway where it started to overturn. Three of the five occupants were ejected.
kchi.com
St. Joseph Man Injured In Linn Co. Truck Crash
A truck crash in Linn County left a St. Joseph man with minor injuries Tuesday morning. State Troopers report the crash occurred at about 5:25 am on US 36, near the Marceline junction. According to the report, 37-year-old Getachew M Asefa was eastbound when he lost control in a curve on wet pavement and ran off the left side of the road, struck a guardrail, and his semi overturned. He was taken to Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield for treatment of minor injuries. He was wearing a safety belt.
kttn.com
Four youth, ranging in ages from 6 to 16, injured in crash east of Salisbury
Four young people from Salisbury were injured Tuesday afternoon when a car went off Chariton County Highway 24 and struck an embankment four miles east of Salisbury. The youth, ranging in age from 6 to 16, were taken to Moberly Regional Medical Center. A 6-year-old girl was seriously injured. Moderate injuries were listed for a 7-year-old girl, a 14-year-old boy, and a 16-year-old boy.
kttn.com
Fire destroys building housing sawmill and related equipment
A fire that ignited from a sawdust pile sent firefighters to a sawmill northeast of Trenton late Sunday afternoon. Grundy County Rural Fire Chief Kenny Roberts said a neighbor notified authorities when he saw flames and smoke at the Northeast 18th Avenue location. The location is just south of Route O.
KMZU
Four juveniles injured in Chariton County crash
SALISBURY – Four juveniles were injured - one of them seriously - in an accident east of Salisbury Tuesday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred when the vehicle traveled off the right side of U.S. 24 and struck an embankment. The 16-year-old driver, a 14-year-old and a 7-year-old were all hospitalized with moderate injuries.
kttn.com
Freightliner truck overturns injuring driver near Marceline
The Highway Patrol reports a Saint Joseph man sustained minor injuries when a Freightliner truck overturned near Marceline on Tuesday morning, October 11th. An ambulance took 37-year-old Getachew Asefa to the Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield. The truck traveled east on Highway 63 before it reportedly lost control on the...
Police investigating animal neglect complaint at popular Kearney farm
The Fun Farm Pumpkin Patch has denied any allegations of animal neglect and malnourishment.
ktvo.com
Macon County man hurt in head-on crash with tractor-trailer
CLARENCE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri driver was injured Monday afternoon when his car collided head-on with a tractor-trailer on a Shelby County gravel road. It happened at 5:45 p.m. on Shelby County Road 302, one-half mile west of Clarence. State troopers say a car driven by Anthony Allen,...
kchi.com
Fire At Abandon House Under Investigation
A fire at an abandoned house in Ludlow early Monday morning remains under investigation. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene, where Dawn Fire Firefighters were working to put out the fire. The Sheriff’s Office asks you contact them at 660-646-0515 or 660-646-2121 if you have any information about the fire.
kttn.com
Man from Linneus life-flighted to Columbia after crashing north of Laclede
A resident of Linneus was injured late Monday morning when the van he was driving went off Highway 5, struck a utility pole and fence, then overturned and was demolished. Seventy-one-year-old Carlos Vega received serious injuries and was flown by a medical helicopter (Life Flight Eagle) to the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia.
KMZU
Semi overturns east of Marceline junction EB 36
UPDATE: - 9:30 a.m. - A semi accident off Route 36 Eastbound Tuesday morning led to injuries for the driver. Highway Patrol confirmed the incident, initially reported around 5:30, just east of Route 5 Marceline junction in Linn County. State troopers say the semi, driven by Getachew Asefa, 37, of St. Joseph, lost control on wet pavement and ran into the median, overturning.
Emporia gazette.com
Missouri woman suffers serious injuries in rollover
A Missouri woman suffered serious injuries after her car rolled on Interstate 35 Sunday morning. According to Lyon County Sheriff’s Deputy Jody Meyers, 30-year-old Denise Pennington of Liberty, Mo., was heading southbound on I-35 in her 2002 Honda Civic when she went off the roadway and inside the gravel median around 9:55 a.m. at mile marker 137.
KMZU
Linneus man seriously injured in crash north of Laclede
LINN COUNTY – A Linneus man is seriously injured following an accident Tuesday morning outside of Laclede. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a vehicle driven by 71-year-old Carlos M. Vega traveled off the right side of MO-5, struck a utility pole and a fence and then overturned. Vega...
kmmo.com
MARSHALL MAN ON MOTORCYCLE ARRESTED AFTER PURSUIT
A Marshall man was arrested after a pursuit by the Saline County Sheriff’s Department in Saline County on October 11. According to a report by the Saline County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy attempted to stop Brett Ortega who was riding a motorcycle with no registration and traveling at approximately 100 miles per hour on Highway 240. Ortega failed to yield and fled into Marshall with the deputy pursuing.
KMZU
Marshall man arrested following pursuit in Saline County
MARSHALL – A motorcycle and eventual foot pursuit in Saline County led to the arrest of a Marshall man. An incident report says deputies attempted to stop a motorcycle without registration traveling around 100 mph on Highway 240. The motorcycle failed to yield and fled into Marshall. After the motorcycle went off the roadway and fell on it side on the Commercial Boulevard ramp, the driver, identified as 30-year-old Brett M. Ortega, reportedly fled on foot. The deputy took Ortega into custody after a 100-yard foot chase.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests on Sunday, October 9, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol Sunday night made separate arrests involving one resident of Unionville and one from Sedalia. The patrol has accused 24-year-old Austin Rouse of Unionville of driving while intoxicated – second offense, and failure to maintain to the right half of the road resulting in a crash. Rouse has been released from custody.
kttn.com
Chillicothe police seeking assistance from the public in death investigation of Chillicothe teenager
Chillicothe Police are requesting the public’s help in providing any information related to a possible drug overdose that resulted in the death of a 19-year-old boy. Assistant Chillicothe Police Chief Rick Sampsel said the death occurred over the weekend. Police officers and detectives have received information. A report from...
