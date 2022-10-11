Read full article on original website
Springfield man charged after Chariton County stabbing incident
CHARITON COUNTY – A Springfield man is charged with assault and armed criminal action following a stabbing incident in Chariton County Thursday evening. A post from the Chariton County Sheriff's Office says deputies located a 22-year-old Brookfield man suffering from a stab wound to his abdomen inside a vehicle parked near the intersection of Highways 5 and D. He was transported by Air Evac to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Driver flown with serious injuries to hospital after crash
MACON COUNTY, MO - Macon driver is hurt following a vehicle accident Thursday night. Highway Patrol says a truck driven by Tucker Waddle, 20, of Atlanta, Mo departed off the left side of northbound J in Macon County, hitting a road sign and embankment. The vehicle came to rest in a creek, according to the report.
Ellanette (Darling) Herman
Ellanette (Darling) Herman, 84, of St. Joseph, Missouri passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Blue Springs, MO. A memorial graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, October 20, 2022, at the Odessa Cemetery in Odessa, MO. Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Memories of Ellanette and condolences for her family may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com or on our Facebook Page. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home, 306 S. 2nd St., Odessa, MO, 64076, 816-633-5524.
Erlene Helen Gelski-Milhollin
Erlene Helen Gelski-Milhollin, 94, of Salisbury, MO, passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Glasgow Garden Living Center in Glasgow, MO. Erlene was born on December 12, 1927, in Wien, MO, the daughter of John and Ida (Nellson) Nannemann. She was united in marriage to Francis Gelski in May of 1946. After he passed away, she married Larry Milhollin in November of 1980. Erlene worked as a seamstress at the Biltwel Pants Factory, and as cook at the Salisbury School. She was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church and the St. Joseph Altar Society. Erlene enjoyed crocheting, dancing, gardening, and flowers. She is survived by four daughters, Ina Fuemmeler and husband Bernard of Glasgow, MO, Ida Leutung of Glasgow, Sharon Hartmann and husband Lawrence of Salisbury, Barbara Nichols of Spencer, WV; 11 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Erlene was preceded in death by her parents, two husbands, Francis Gelski on October 22, 1973 and Larry Milhollin on November 9, 2007; two sons-in-law, Dennis Leutung and Allen Nichols; two siblings, Andrew Nanneman and Irene Bindel; three grandchildren, Joe, Larry and Sherry Hartmann. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, October 17, 2022, at 10:30 am the Summerville Funeral Home in Salisbury, MO. Burial will follow in the St. Joseph Cemetery in Salisbury. Rosary will be Monday morning at 9am with a visitation to follow at 9:30. Memorials are suggested to the St. Joseph Cemetery or the St. Joseph School Foundation.
Sadie Margaret (Hawkins) Brown
Sadie Margaret (Hawkins) Brown, 86, of Keytesville, MO, passed away on October 12, 2022 at Brunswick Nursing and Rehab in Brunswick, MO. Sadie was born on May 6, 1936, in Caldwell County, MO, the daughter of Irvy and Edna (Wilds) Hawkins. She graduated from Braymer High School in 1954. Sadie was united in marriage to James Edward Brown on April 2, 1955, in Braymer, MO. She enjoyed sewing, doing crafts and bowling where she participated in leagues, tournaments, and even nationals. She is survived by two sons, Steve (Judy) Brown of Harrisonville, MO, Mark (Laura) Brown of Harrisonville, MO; one daughter Debra (Danny) Carson of Keytesville, MO; four grandchildren, Brandon Brown, Kyle Brown, Eric Brown and Nicholas (Ashley) Brown; four step grandchildren, Shanna Hulett, Jacob Carson, Dylan Carson and Kelsey Carson; 13 great grandchildren; one step great grandson; and one great great granddaughter. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jim Brown on September 6, 2011; one son, Gerald Brown; four siblings, Frances Miller, Nellie Davis, Billie Hawkins, and I.F. Hawkins. A graveside service will be held Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 10:30 am at Bethany Cemetery north of Keytesville, MO. Visitation will be Friday afternoon from 4 to 6 pm at the Summerville Funeral Home in Salisbury, MO. Memorials are suggested to the Bethany Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Summerville Funeral Home.
History and Haunts of Carrollton
CARROLLTON, Mo. – History and Haunts of Carrollton prepares for its first ever premiere, complete with costumed docents sharing the dark and mysterious side of Carrollton. Carroll County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jeffery Martin recently spoke with KMZU about the upcoming event. Guests begin with their departures from...
Michael Levy
Michael Levy, 44, of Odessa, MO, passed away October 11th after a valiant battle with colon cancer. Mike was born July 16, 1978, in Kansas City to Thomas (Joe) and Nancy Levy. He was a lifelong resident of Odessa and graduated from Odessa High School in 1996. He worked at Fireworks Over America for over 25 years where he played an important and vital role. Mike was involved in the community through coaching Little League basketball and helping at the food pantry.
