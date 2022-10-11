Read full article on original website
Woman on Camden County "Most Wanted" list facing additional charges following arrest
CAMDEN COUNTY Mo. - Camden County Sheriff’s Office says Monday they apprehended one of the county’s most wanted persons. According to the release, Ashley M Elkins was arrested following an incident which occurred at a parking lot in the 5400 block of Osage Beach Parkway, Osage Beach. Patrolling deputies discovered an alleged stolen vehicle and executed a search. Upon investigation, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were seized.
Man accused of fatal hit and run involving roadworker arrested
CASS COUNTY, Mo. - The man accused of fatally injuring a highway worker in a Cass County hit and run accident early Saturday morning is facing multiple felony charges. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 24-year-old Trent Mitchell, of Independence, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident, driving while intoxicated, careless and imprudent driving involving an accident, endangerment of a highway worker, and involuntary manslaughter.
Court documents reveal more information in Excelsior Springs kidnapping and rape investigation
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri woman was held captive in a basement room for about a month and was raped repeatedly before she was able to escape, according to charging documents filed Tuesday. The suspect, 39-year-old Timothy M. Haslett of Excelsior Springs, Missouri, was arrested Friday and...
Paving operation will close portion of Harrison St. on Oct. 13
JACKSON COUNTY – Crews will be completing pavement repairs along Harrison St. between 22nd St. and Tracy Ave. that will require the following closures on Thursday, Oct. 13, from 5 a.m. to approximately 5 p.m. the same day. Motorists will need to seek alternate routes. All work is weather permitting.
Edith “Faye” (Lammers) Stoll
Edith “Faye” (Lammers) Stoll, 93, of Odessa, Missouri, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022, at Villages of Jackson Creek in Independence, MO. A visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home, 306 S. 2nd Street, Odessa, MO, 64076, 816-633-5524. A funeral service will begin at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, at the funeral home. Interment will be held at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery, 20109 Bus, MO-13, Higginsville, MO, 64037. Memorials are suggested to the Odessa First United Methodist Church Building Fund, Trustees Fund, or the Odessa Community Service Center. Memories of Faye and condolences for her family may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com or on our Facebook Page.
Jewell Lowrey
Jewell Lowrey, 95, of Carrollton died Monday, Sept. 26. A Celebration of Life graveside service will be 11:15 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Carrollton. A visitation will be from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday at Bittiker Funeral Home.
Pettis County Commission meet Thursday
SEDALIA, Mo. – The Pettis County Commission meets Thursday, October 13. New business listed on the agenda indicates an 8:30 a.m. West Central Commissioners Association Meeting hosted by the commission at State Fair Community College. The meeting is normally scheduled at 9:00 a.m. in the Commission Chambers at the...
Sondra “Sonnie” Renno
Sondra “Sonnie” Renno, 84, of Higginsville, died October 10, 2022. Funeral Services will be held Thursday, October 13, 2022 at 10:30 am, at the Salem United Church of Christ. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral. She will be buried in the City Cemetery. Memorials...
Saline County Commission meet Wednesday
MARSHALL, Mo. – The Saline County Commission meets in regular session Wednesday, October 12. The tentative agenda indicates the commission to approve payment schedule, payroll, and vacation extension for Brad Bartlett. The meeting is scheduled at 9:00 a.m. in the Saline County Commission Office.
Warrensburg Convention and Visitors Bureau Board meet Thursday
WARRENSBURG, Mo. – The Warrensburg Convention and Visitors Bureau Board meets in regular session Thursday. Orders of business on the agenda include a financial report. Additionally, City of Warrensburg and WCVB Annual Agreement and a KPM Letter of Engagement. Following, a budget revision, WCVB Strategic Plan update, and Directors Report. Concluding the meeting is a City of Warrensburg update by Mayor Jim Kushner.
The 18th Annual Odessa Marching Invitational is ready to sound off
ODESSA, Mo. -- High school bands in the area are ready to sound off at the 18th Annual Odessa Marching Invitational. Band Director Derek Twombly and Assistant Director Travis Wittman say the event is an "excellent opportunity for bands of all sizes to compete in their classes against one another in four different categories...parade, indoor color guard, indoor percussion and field show competitions."
