Edith “Faye” (Lammers) Stoll, 93, of Odessa, Missouri, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022, at Villages of Jackson Creek in Independence, MO. A visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home, 306 S. 2nd Street, Odessa, MO, 64076, 816-633-5524. A funeral service will begin at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, at the funeral home. Interment will be held at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery, 20109 Bus, MO-13, Higginsville, MO, 64037. Memorials are suggested to the Odessa First United Methodist Church Building Fund, Trustees Fund, or the Odessa Community Service Center. Memories of Faye and condolences for her family may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com or on our Facebook Page.

