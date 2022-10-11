Read full article on original website
Springfield man charged after Chariton County stabbing incident
CHARITON COUNTY – A Springfield man is charged with assault and armed criminal action following a stabbing incident in Chariton County Thursday evening. A post from the Chariton County Sheriff's Office says deputies located a 22-year-old Brookfield man suffering from a stab wound to his abdomen inside a vehicle parked near the intersection of Highways 5 and D. He was transported by Air Evac to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
One of two defendants sentenced regarding child's death on Christmas Eve 2021
CHILLICOTHE – One of two Chillicothe residents facing charges related to a two-year-old's death on Christmas Eve has been sentenced. Online court records say Christopher Wilson, 47, of Chillicothe pleaded guilty to his charges last week and was sentenced to four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for involuntary manslaughter and seven years for possession of a controlled substance. The sentences will run consecutively.
Erlene Helen Gelski-Milhollin
Erlene Helen Gelski-Milhollin, 94, of Salisbury, MO, passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Glasgow Garden Living Center in Glasgow, MO. Erlene was born on December 12, 1927, in Wien, MO, the daughter of John and Ida (Nellson) Nannemann. She was united in marriage to Francis Gelski in May of 1946. After he passed away, she married Larry Milhollin in November of 1980. Erlene worked as a seamstress at the Biltwel Pants Factory, and as cook at the Salisbury School. She was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church and the St. Joseph Altar Society. Erlene enjoyed crocheting, dancing, gardening, and flowers. She is survived by four daughters, Ina Fuemmeler and husband Bernard of Glasgow, MO, Ida Leutung of Glasgow, Sharon Hartmann and husband Lawrence of Salisbury, Barbara Nichols of Spencer, WV; 11 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Erlene was preceded in death by her parents, two husbands, Francis Gelski on October 22, 1973 and Larry Milhollin on November 9, 2007; two sons-in-law, Dennis Leutung and Allen Nichols; two siblings, Andrew Nanneman and Irene Bindel; three grandchildren, Joe, Larry and Sherry Hartmann. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, October 17, 2022, at 10:30 am the Summerville Funeral Home in Salisbury, MO. Burial will follow in the St. Joseph Cemetery in Salisbury. Rosary will be Monday morning at 9am with a visitation to follow at 9:30. Memorials are suggested to the St. Joseph Cemetery or the St. Joseph School Foundation.
History and Haunts of Carrollton
CARROLLTON, Mo. – History and Haunts of Carrollton prepares for its first ever premiere, complete with costumed docents sharing the dark and mysterious side of Carrollton. Carroll County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jeffery Martin recently spoke with KMZU about the upcoming event. Guests begin with their departures from...
