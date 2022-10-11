Read full article on original website
Governor Ivey grants nearly $19.3 million to Alabama communities for improvements
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - On Thursday Governor Kay Ivey announced an award of nearly $19.3 million to provide improvements to communities around Alabama. The award will allow local governments to pave/resurface roads, eliminate blight and drainage problems, improve water or sewer service and build or improve local community centers and playgrounds.
Gov. Ivey hosts Made in Alabama Showcase, highlights businesses in Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey hosted the second annual Made in Alabama Showcase, highlighting some of the state’s top companies. Gov. Ivey chose 14 businesses to attend the showcase, show their products and discuss the history of their company. Of the 14 that were invited, 11 attended the showcase.
Nationwide ADHD medication shortage impacting local pharmacies
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The FDA is now declaring a nationwide shortage of Adderall, a medication used to treat ADHD, and the shortage is making its way here to Alabama. Ritch’s Pharmacy in Mountain Brook said every year around the start of school, there’s a shortage in Adderall medication because it’s prescribed to so many kids and teens. This year, many parents are still struggling to fill those prescriptions because of a manufacturer shortage.
COVID Booster rates are low in Alabama
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - As winter approaches the White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator says nearly thousands of lives could be saved if Americans get the COVID-19 bivalent booster. The booster tackles the original strain of the virus, as well as the circulating Omicron variants, which is why those in the...
ACT releases report showing composite test scores are lowest in 30 years
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Scores on the ACT college admission test dropped to the lowest they’ve been in 30 years, according to the latest report. The national average composite score was under 20 for the first time since 1991. “It doesn’t surprise me,” said James Bondurant, a math teacher...
