Tennessee State

Governor Ivey grants nearly $19.3 million to Alabama communities for improvements

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - On Thursday Governor Kay Ivey announced an award of nearly $19.3 million to provide improvements to communities around Alabama. The award will allow local governments to pave/resurface roads, eliminate blight and drainage problems, improve water or sewer service and build or improve local community centers and playgrounds.
Nationwide ADHD medication shortage impacting local pharmacies

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The FDA is now declaring a nationwide shortage of Adderall, a medication used to treat ADHD, and the shortage is making its way here to Alabama. Ritch’s Pharmacy in Mountain Brook said every year around the start of school, there’s a shortage in Adderall medication because it’s prescribed to so many kids and teens. This year, many parents are still struggling to fill those prescriptions because of a manufacturer shortage.
COVID Booster rates are low in Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - As winter approaches the White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator says nearly thousands of lives could be saved if Americans get the COVID-19 bivalent booster. The booster tackles the original strain of the virus, as well as the circulating Omicron variants, which is why those in the...
