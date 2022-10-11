Read full article on original website
O’Rourke Revealed How He Would Handle the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Council Urges Mayor to Declare a State of EmergencyTom HandyChicago, IL
El Paso Faces Crisis - 1,000 Migrants a Day, Shelter Shuts Down, City Spends $6 MillionTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Texas is Pushing Back Against Requests From New York Over the MigrantsTom HandyTexas State
Governor Abbott Continues to Bus Migrants but New York Mayor is Challenging His ActionTom HandyNew York City, NY
Enjoy A Sunset Farm To Table Experience 30 Minutes From El Paso
Discover a farm-to-table experience like no other just thirty minutes from El Paso at Calhoun Flower Farms, where incredible eats, cocktails, and floral blooms come together for one magical evening. Calhoun Flower Farms is hosting Arcadian Autumn- A Farm-to-Table Dinner Experience, an elegant flower interpretation of the autumn season that...
A New Mexico Skater Landed a Tricky & Popular Spot In El Paso
So today is my final day working at KLAQ and wanted to highlight something that's gnarly but scary as hell. I came across a friend of a friend's post that just blew my mind. It sure is nice to see skater tourists looking for an ideal spot to skateboard in El Paso. Just like one particular visitor from Albuquerque, New Mexico who visited El Paso recently.
6 of the Best Criminally Underrated Restaurants in Northeast El Paso
As a lifelong resident of the Northeast, I always feel like it is constantly being overlooked when it comes to restaurants. Of course, El Paso is full of some amazing restaurants; but somehow the Northeast has gotten a bad reputation and well, people just avoid it all together. I won't lie, I'm kind of okay with that because sometimes the places I love are not packed.
Texas Blogger Shows Off Beautiful Hotel Paso Del Norte Stay
Downtown El Paso's signature hotel has gone by many names but these days we know the hotel with its original 1912 name- The Hotel Paso Del Norte. Known for its famous glass ceiling dome, since it's undergone a renovation in 2019, the Hotel Paso Del Norte has gone on to become one of El Paso's elite choices for parties, dinner and, of course, overnight stays.
City of El Paso Plans Bigger, Brighter Winterfest Programming For the Whole Family
Get ready for six weeks of lights, holiday spirit, and family-friendly entertainment. Winterfest, one of El Paso’s most celebrated holiday events, is back beginning November 19. All the signature festivities and activities we’ve come to expect from Winterfest are back, and that includes the ice-skating rink -- minus the...
Soak Your Cares Away In These Beautiful Hot Springs Near El Paso
Natural hot springs are pretty cool ... no pun intended ... and we have a several right in our own backyard. There are amazing hot springs around the United States and the benefits of soaking up their waters include pain relief, improving blood circulation and more. Not to mention the...
elpasomatters.org
The Week Ahead: It’s back! Fred Loya holiday show to light up Ascarate Park
This is your Friday update, which takes a quick look at the week ahead and some developments that El Paso Matters is following. Fred Loya Christmas Light Show Moves: After a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, one of the city’s most popular holiday traditions, the Fred Loya Christmas Lights Show, is returning — albeit with a different spin and venue. The County of El Paso and El Paso businessman Fred Loya are set to announce on Monday that the musical synchronized light show, which annually drew thousands to Loya’s East Side home before shutting down during the pandemic, is moving to Ascarate Park. The light show will partner with the county’s Lights on the Lake display. The details of the partnership, as well as the dates, hours and overall program, will be announced on Monday.
El Paso’s Coolest Fest in the Southwest is Back
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Get ready El Paso! The beloved holiday tradition, WinterFest, returns to El Paso bigger, brighter and better than ever. This year’s WinterFest will kick off their festivities Saturday, November 19 in Downtown El Paso and will run through January 1, 2023. The celebration starts at 2 p.m. with the […]
Luckily In El Paso You Can Get Hitched In Two Places at Once
There are some people in El Paso who prefer to mark an important moment in a unique way. For example, some couples in El Paso will do double the hitching in two places and at different times. By that, I am referring to couples who will get hitched in Las...
Rotary Club Of El Paso Still Serving The Area After 100+ Years
They have been in action since 1914 and they aren't letting up. Believe it or not, the El Paso Rotary Club has been providing events, entertainment and support at various levels to the El Paso community for an incredible 108 years. In all those years they have been a help...
El Pasoans Share Where to Find Some of Their Favorite Murals
You know you can always count on your favorite radio station to gather up local information on new murals happening around El Paso. Monika has been frequently updating listeners with her articles highlighting the balloon murals downtown. Those are pretty gorgeous and creative, but that is just one of many intriguing murals around El Paso.
Hurray! Cracker Barrel Set To Open Soon At Eastlake In El Paso
A second Cracker Barrel location in El Paso at Eastlake is opening soon, and we're already craving everything on the menu. It's been 28 years since Cracker Barrel opened its doors in West El Paso. As Eastlake Marketplace Center continues to expand, a second location will soon open for eastside fans to enjoy.
El Paso Zoo Official Comments on Viral Photo of Kids in Animal Enclosure
It has happened again at the El Paso Zoo; guests disregarded the safety measures in place and entered an animal enclosure. The incident happened on Wednesday (10/12). A photo shared on social media and posted below shows two kids climbing on a boulder that is part of the sun bear enclosure. According to the Instagram account FitFam El Paso, which posted the photo of the incident, “minors [entered] the sun bear enclosure…while the animals were feet away.”
Pumpkin Picking Fall Harvest Fun Is a Day-Trip Worthy Drive From El Paso
Pumpkin pickers looking for a change of scenery can make a day trip out of it and head to the mountains of New Mexico. Nichols Ranch and Orchards offers El Paso-area families the opportunity to hit the road and get into the spirit of the season at the family-run farm located in the Sacramento Mountains outside of La Luz, New Mexico, about 20 minutes from Alamogordo.
KVIA
A-mazing! Chile field transforms to Mesilla Valley Maze
FAIRACRES, New Mexico -- It's fall, y'all! What better way to take in all the excitement the season brings than by heading to a corn maze?. I checked out one of the Borderland's finest - the Mesilla Valley Maze in Fairacres, just outside of Las Cruces, New Mexico. It's much more than just a corn maze. The 30-acre property boasts games for all ages, including rubber duck racing, gem mining, giant slides, flower fields, and of course, the infamous you-pick pumpkin fields.
The Worst Kind of Weather In El Paso’s the Kind to Cause Damage
El Paso always knows how to surprise and keep us on our toes. A perfect example is how we have can have nice weather then have it snow in March. If you grew up in El Paso the bipolar weather should not surprise you. But yet, some El Pasoans are willing to test their luck on the icy roads.
Minors climb onto boulder near sun bear enclosure at El Paso Zoo
EL PASO, Texas -- Commenters on FitFam El Paso, a local social media website, posted a photo that they said showed minors entering the sun bear enclosure at the El Paso Zoo Wednesday while animals were feet away; however, the Director of the zoo told ABC-7 that the kids were climbing on a boulder near The post Minors climb onto boulder near sun bear enclosure at El Paso Zoo appeared first on KVIA.
The fifth annual El Paso Film Festival is back
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The fifth annual El Paso Film Festival is scheduled to start Thursday night, Oct. 13 through Sunday Oct. 16 at the Philanthropy Theater and The El Paso Museum of Art located in downtown El Paso. El Paso Filmmaker Lucky McKee will be presenting his newest film, Old Man which will […]
YOU Decide Who’s the FUNNIEST Person In El Paso 2022
Laughterhours Comedy presents El Paso’s Funniest Comedy Challenge 2022, where the winner will earn a $300 cash prize, future booking opportunities, and ALL the bragging rights!. Every year cities across the country hold contests to see who the funniest performer is that resides and possibly works in that city.
Supposedly You Shouldn’t Go To These 2 Haunted El Paso Locations
It's never a good idea to go somewhere you're not supposed; you never know what you could find or what could happen. If that place is haunted for example, perhaps it's a good idea to think about not going in when it's late at night. Unless you get the right permission & if you're going to do some ghost hunting, be prepared to capture any evidence on camera.
