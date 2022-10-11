Read full article on original website
7x7.com
5 Most Beautiful Live Music Venues in the Bay Area
You don’t (and shouldn’t!) choose live music based on the beauty of the venue in which it will be playing. But there’s no denying that atmosphere counts. Watching an artist you love burn the stage to the ground is all the better when that stage is intricately Art Deco or framed by vineyards. From Berkeley’s historic amphitheater, The Greek, to San Francisco’s Jazz Age music and movie halls, these are the Bay Area’s most beautiful venues for seeing a show.
berkeleyside.org
Iconic Oakland hot dog shop at the heart of new art exhibit
There was something about Kasper’s, the long-abandoned flatiron building at the point where Shattuck and Telegraph meet, that inspired Oakland photographer Malcolm Ryder to take out his Samsung Galaxy and capture an image of the graffiti-covered restaurant. Over the course of the next seven years, Ryder returned to photograph the hot dog shop as it was transformed again and again, by an unknown number of artists displaying distinctive styles of artistic expression in vibrant bursts of color.
Richmond actor taking the stage as Colonel Mustard in Clue
Dorian Lockett works as an accountant by day, but by night the Richmond resident and part-time actor plays the role of murder suspect Colonel Mustard in Center Repertory Company’s production of Clue, opening Nov. 1 at the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek. The seasoned actor, whose...
Eater
8 Haunted Bay Area Restaurants and the Ghost Stories Behind Them
We all have our favorite haunts in the Bay Area, those restaurants that serve the same comfort foods that mom used to make or elicit fond memories of meals shared with friends. While some Bay Area restaurants are known for their ever-changing menus and unique ambiance, others serve ghostly apparitions alongside lunch and dinner entrees. If you’re looking for a spooky dining experience this Halloween season, look no further than these eight Bay Area restaurants.
sfstandard.com
5 New Spots to Eat and Drink in SF: A Cupcake Shop at Chase Center and an Exclusive Look at Rosemary & Pine’s Cocktail Program
After the 1906 earthquake, the city’s resurrection ushered in a wave of new restaurants to entice tourists back to San Francisco. Chinatown gained its pagodas, and Downtown added a slate of now-historic dining rooms like the Garden Court. A decade or so later, Prohibition prompted bootleggers to open speakeasies across the city.
Eater
This Historic Bay Area Restaurant Is Hosting Its Third Annual Ube Baking Competition
Bay Area ube fanatics and Halloween enthusiasts rejoice: an annual baking competition returns to one of the Bay’s oldest restaurants this weekend. That’s thanks to 7 Mile House’s owner Vanessa Garcia, the eighth owner of the Brisbane shop and restaurant that was built way back in 1889 (before that, it was a toll gate). Garcia is proud of her Filipino heritage, so when she started the Ube BakeOff in 2019, it was as a way to celebrate October’s Filipino Heritage Month. Now the contest is in its third year, running from October 12 to 17, with customers flocking to the historic restaurant to sample ube treats. “Even before the ube craze we decided to hold a contest where we ask home bakers to compete,” Garcia says, “We’re just really happy we can help people with the 7 Mile audience. And the bakers are really good.”
hoodline.com
Outer Sunset restaurant Hotline is already closing after opening in April
A Korean-Chinese hybrid restaurant that had only been open for a few months in San Francisco’s Outer Sunset District is suddenly closing its doors for good. The owners of Hotline, Eddo Kim and Clara Lee, made the announcement in a long and emotional post on Instagram. “We’d be lying if we said we weren’t heartbroken. As any restaurant owner who’s been in this situation knows, the last several weeks leading up to this decision is particularly soul crushing,” Lee wrote in the post.
sfstandard.com
It’s Happy Hour Somewhere! The Standard Guide to Bar Specials in San Francisco
In a city with such an emphasis on food and nightlife like San Francisco, the demand for happy hour at local bars is a foregone conclusion. But the stats are also in—the majority of San Franciscans love a drink special. A new San Francisco Standard voter poll found that half of residents regularly flock to their local lounge for cocktail hour.
The Team Behind Michelin-Starred Steakhouse Niku Just Opened a New Restaurant in San Francisco
Earlier in his career, the chef Dustin Falcon was working at Thomas Keller’s Ad Hoc in Napa Valley when he was tasked with retrieving rosemary from a bush out front. He went outside with his shears, cut off a good bunch, passed it off to someone else and went on with his day—well, at least for another hour. That’s when one of the cooks went to fry the rosemary and realized that it was actually pine. “I was supposed to come in and learn really quick and do really, really well. And I came in and crashed and burned,” Falcon told...
sfstandard.com
We Tried Out Dogue, SF’s Luxury Dog Cafe, So You Don’t Have To
I’ll admit, I’m someone who can appreciate the finer things in life. So when my editors approached me with the idea of visiting a luxury dog cafe, I couldn’t say no. The canine cafe in question? Dogue (pronounced like “Vogue” with a “D”), a San Francisco luxury dog food business with a recently opened canine restaurant on Valencia Street and a $75 tasting menu. Dogue is the brainchild of professional chef Rahmi Massarweh, who dreamed up the concept in 2015 when he decided his mastiff, Grizzly, deserved seasonal, human-grade food.
This Colorful Beach Town In California Is So Charming & It’s Unlike Any Other Hidden Gem
Capitola Beach is located in a sunny seaside town just outside of Santa Cruz, CA. This colorful destination is a hidden gem that feels like traveling the European coast without ever having to step foot on a plane. Known as one of the oldest vacation areas on the Pacific Coast,...
SF Is Home To One Of The World’s ‘Coolest’ Neighborhoods
SF’s charming and industrial Dogpatch was named one of the “51 coolest neighborhoods in the world,” according to a recently published online ranking. Located south of Mission Bay, the Dogpatch is the city’s most rapidly developing area which includes the ambitious Pier 70 project. It’s home to artists and makers looking for airy warehouse spaces that are otherwise rare in the city. Few SF residents would call it affordable but it’s undoubtedly cool. The 2022 list is the result of an annual survey given to over 20,000 city dwellers and local experts by the travel and entertainment website Time Out. Dogpatch snagged the #36 spot due to its bounty of independent shops, urban wineries, and popular restaurants like Souvla and RH’s Palm Court near Pier 70.
Eater
Here’s Why a Glen Park Grocery Store Is Attracting Tons of Rats and Birds
Canyon Market in Glen Park closed temporarily at the end of September due to a rat infestation. Owner Janet Tarlov let her customers know the shop attracts a huge amount of birds and rats, due to a local who dumps birdseed in the neighborhood — Tarlov says she typically cleans up 15 to 30 pounds of birdseed at a time. “And I had to do this multiple times a day,” Tarlov told ABC 7 News. Tarlov spoke with the woman the neighborhood has dubbed “Birdseed Lady” when she caught her in the act, but the animal feeder allegedly spit on Tarlov in response. Animal-related damages to the store are now close to $100,000, Tarlov says.
sfstandard.com
Second Annual Twin Peaks Fest to Feature Stars from David Lynch’s Cult TV Series
Damn fine coffee, heavenly cherry pie and Special Agent Dale Cooper’s unforgettable one-liners are all on the menu at the Balboa Theater’s Twin Peaks Fest. On Nov. 6, the historic neighborhood cinema will host its second annual ode to David Lynch’s cult television series, with actors Sheryl Lee (Laura Palmer) and Dana Ashbrook (Bobby Briggs) appearing in person.
bontraveler.com
10 Romantic Getaways Near the Bay Area
Living in San Francisco means being surrounded by an endless array of charming and diverse getaways. Whether you’re looking to go wine tasting in Napa or enjoy a mountainous escape in Tahoe, there are plenty of nearby weekend escapes for couples. When my husband and I plan a trip,...
A taste of Guadalajara in Richmond’s Hilltop
When they’re not churning out classics typical to Guadalajara from their restaurant in Richmond’s Hilltop neighborhood, owner Jose Lopez and his family might be found shopping at Los Montanas Super Market in San Pablo. Not for themselves, of course, for the restaurant. “We work hard seven days a...
Paradise Post
A gifted but troubled Bay Area artist fell through the cracks. Then a stranger 800 miles away read his story.
In a corner of the room, underneath his desk, sits the oversized, military surplus backpack Daniel McClenon once used to lug everything he owned around San Francisco. At night, the bag became a pillow to cushion his head against the concrete as he slept outside a Walgreens. McClenon, a talented...
fb101.com
MBH Architects Completes Design Implementation at Waterfront Restaurant with Views of San Francisco Bay
Exciting news from award-winning architecture, design, and strategy firm MBH Architects. The firm recently completed the upscale steakhouse in San Francisco’s Mission Bay neighborhood – Miller & Lux. Named after two butchers, Henry Miller and Charles Lux, MBH Architects was tapped to serve as Executive Architect with the task of implementing the overall restaurant design concept from Ken Fulk and celebrity chef and operator Tyler Florence.
The Palm Court $30 burger tastes like the death of San Francisco
This burger exemplifies the bourgeois-ification of San Francisco.
This San Francisco neighborhood ranked in list of 'World's Coolest 51'
One San Francisco neighborhood has made it on the list of the 51 coolest neighborhoods in the world. Dogpatch, an up-and-coming area that sits between Potrero Hill and the bay, was ranked as number 36 by the hospitality website Time Out.
