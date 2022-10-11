Read full article on original website
Summer Gosls
2d ago
covid was all about killing the less fortunate and minorities, look at the prices of things with no financial help,we can't even cut down to part time so we're not as exposed to covid,and everybody is downplaying it,all these school kids are hacking and feverish because it's a money grab our health n protection was never a obligation.
Susan Cane
2d ago
Lamont is great at blaming everyone else. Please vote him out! Save Connecticut.
ctnewsjunkie.com
Connecticut Hires Analyst to Combat Election-related Misinformation
In an effort to reduce false information designed to undermine its elections, Connecticut officials have hired a cybersecurity analyst to monitor social media posts and flag misinformation before it goes viral. During the 2020 election cycle, a Twitter user reported that a truck hauling ballots had flipped over on Interstate...
sheltonherald.com
Staff, churches and $157K to a law firm: Inside look at spending by Stefanowski, Lamont campaigns
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. After losing the Independent Party's cross endorsement during a contentious caucus in Guilford on August 23, Republican candidate for governor Bob Stefanowski paid $157,000 to a Hartford law firm that failed in a court attempt to delete the minor party from the November ballot.
ctexaminer.com
Absentee Ballot Applications — Sometimes Two or Three — Hit Voter Mailboxes, Spark Confusion
Connecticut is one of only three states that do not allow early balloting, and it reportedly has the most restrictive absentee voting laws in the U.S. But Connecticut citizens got a taste of the convenience of voting early by absentee ballot during the COVID-19 pandemic, when the restrictions were relaxed.
Connecticut panel: Lamont's office violated FOI in AP case
HARTFORD, Conn. — The Connecticut Freedom of Information Commission ruled Wednesday that Gov. Ned Lamont's office violated state open records laws by taking more than two years to fulfill a request filed by The Associated Press in 2020 for documents related to the COVID-19 reopening committee. The commission, which...
Activists call for exoneration of Connecticut victims of witch trials
Activists and descendants of those accused and convicted of witchcraft in Connecticut are calling for witch trial victims to be publicly exonerated nearly four centuries later.
branfordseven.com
Connecticut has 72 districts with slow internet - here are the 10 slowest
Stacker investigated school districts with slow internet in Connecticut using data from Connect K-12. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Who is Bob Stefanowski? CT’s Republican candidate for governor hopes to win rematch with Lamont
Bob Stefanowski, Connecticut's Republican nominee for governor, hopes to win a rematch against Gov. Ned Lamont. Here's what you need to know.
ctnewsjunkie.com
OP-ED | Teachers Wanted: No Experience Necessary
It should come as no surprise that both the public and private sectors have experienced labor shortages following the most serious public health crisis the world has experienced in more than 100 years. The situation seems to have improved slightly here in Connecticut. As of the end of August, the...
hk-now.com
Election 2022/Leora Levy (R) Candidate for U.S. Senate
Editor’s Note: All candidates for Governor, Secretary of the State, Attorney General, U.S. Senate, 2nd Congressional District, State Senate and State House Districts for Haddam and Killingworth were invited to send a brief statement and a photo to HK-Now.com. These are being posted online as they arrive. They also will appear in Haddam Killingworth News over four Thursdays in October.
inklingsnews.com
Federal lawsuit calls attention to Connecticut gun legislations
Three gun owners, the Connecticut Citizens Defense League and the Second Amendment Foundation attempted to overturn the Connecticut Assault Weapons Ban by filing a federal lawsuit on Sept. 29. The Connecticut Assault Weapons Ban was passed in 2013 in response to the murder of 26 people at Sandy Hook Elementary...
iheart.com
This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Connecticut
A Wallingford barbecue restaurant is being credited as the best in Connecticut. Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every U.S. state, which included Pig Rig BBQ as the top choice for Connecticut. "A great independent business, Pig Rig BBQ is owned by Army scout veteran...
pioneerinstitute.org
How did tax hikes work out for Connecticut?
Watch: In our newest video, Pioneer Institute’s Charlie Chieppo shares data on the economic impact of tax increases in Connecticut – which has the 2nd highest state and local tax burden in the country and ranks 49th in private sector wage and job growth. As Massachusetts considers a proposal to raise income taxes, it is important to learn from the experience of other states. Learn more.
GoLocalProv
Gubernatorial Debate: Kalus Missed Her Big Chance
Ashley Kalus, the GOP candidate for governor, had a big chance to close the gap in her race against Democratic Governor Dan McKee. The moderators an McKee gave her a big opportunity. Going into Tuesday night's debate, she was trailing by about 10 points, if you average the public and...
sheltonherald.com
CT was the home of first witch trial (45 years before Salem), activists aim to exonerate victims
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. History remembers the 20 victims of the Salem Witch Trials, when witch hysteria swept through Salem, Mass. in 1692, but what about the victims of the Connecticut trials that predated Salem by 45 years?. “Salem was the huge fireworks...
NewsTimes
These CT candidates likely have no shot at winning an election. They're running anyway.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Sixty days before Election Day, Ken Krayeske jumped into the state's race for attorney general in an attempt to unseat Democrat William Tong. Krayeske is running on the Green Party ticket, has no plans to start his own candidate...
Surviving Officer Shot In Double-Fatal CT Incident Graduated From HS In Westchester
The surviving Connecticut police officer injured while responding to a call that killed two of his fellow officers is a native New Yorker who graduated from high school in Northern Westchester. Alec Iurato, age 26, now a resident of Bristol in Hartford County, graduated from Yorktown High School in 2014.
Opioid overdose alert issued for 4 RI communities
Health officials recorded a recent increase in non-fatal opioid overdoses in Cumberland, Lincoln, Smithfield, and North Smithfield.
Police: 2 officers fatally shot in Connecticut may have been ‘lured’ into ambush
BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — Two police officers who were shot dead in Connecticut were apparently drawn into an ambush by an emergency call about possible domestic violence, authorities said Thursday. State police said in a release that the 911 call Wednesday night about a dispute between two siblings appears...
Transit-oriented grants awarded to these six communities
The State of Connecticut is handing out $6.8 million in grant money to support transit-oriented development programs in six different municipalities. The post Transit-oriented grants awarded to these six communities appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
ABC6.com
3 police officers shot in Connecticut
BRISTOL, Conn. (WLNE) — Three police officers were shot in Connecticut early Thursday morning. Connecticut State Police wrote on Twitter just before 3:30 a.m. that they were on the scene of an officer involved shooting. The incident happened in the area of Redstone Hill Road in Bristol. “We are...
