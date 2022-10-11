ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark, NJ

Jose Torres
2d ago

I don't know who the hell he was but a 71 year old man with parkinson's on a motorcycle doesn't sound like he planned on living long

Janis Gahles
3d ago

the article says he died in a motorcycle crash, then you read on and it stated he passed of Parkinson. Who didn't face check this article

Gale P
2d ago

This makes me so angry whoever wrote this deserves a real smack in the head. The young man who passed away lived down the Jersey Shore his family lives here in Union New Jersey and he is being buried by his love d ones today. He is 30 years old and had a heart issue which caused him to pass away unexpectedly. Have some respect people he was a motorcycle enthusiast but he did not pass away due to a motorcycle accident and there is No mention of the go fund me so don't get scammed. There is a full obituary up on the Internet for Anthony cavallo, jr. 30 years old on FB Please people have some respect for the family. May he rest in peace.

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for Oct. 12, 2022: Joan Ottomanelli, St. Joseph Hill softball coach, remembered

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Joan C. Ottomanelli, 69, of Nazareth, PA, formerly of Staten Island, passed away on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Muhlenberg of Bethlehem. Joan was born on October 12, 1952, in Manhattan, New York, and raised in the Bronx; she was the beloved daughter of the late Albert W. and Elaine E. (Loewy) DePalma. Joan was an elementary school teacher for 37 years in New York for both Catholic and Public Schools. Most recently, she worked for PS 42, Staten Island, until her retirement six years ago. Joan started up and coached the St. Joseph Hill Academy Girls Softball Team. Throughout her teaching career, Joan was always the first to offer a helping hand and mentor new teachers. Read the full obit on SILive.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Woman Dies In Route 70 Head-On Crash

MANCHESTER – A Toms River woman was killed after her pickup truck crashed head-on into a box truck on Route 70 in the township. Manchester Township Police said 61-year-old Sandra Wade of Toms River was behind the wheel of her Nissan Frontier when her vehicle collided with a refrigerated box truck. She was pronounced at the scene.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Former NJ track star found shot to death inside car on Trenton street

TRENTON – A Ewing man found fatally shot in the driver’s seat of a parked car in Trenton Monday night was a former high school and college track star. Daveigh Brooks, 25, was pronounced dead at the car parked in the middle of Greeley Alley just off Route 206 near the Lawrence and Ewing Township borders around 9:25 p.m., according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri. Officers from both Ewing and Trenton police responded to a Shot Spotter activation for multiple shots fired and found Brooks in the driver's seat of a Ford Fusion.
TRENTON, NJ
92.7 WOBM

These Two Ocean County Diners Made the Best of NJ List

We have so many incredible diners in Ocean County. Only two made the list of Best Diners in New Jersey, from bestofnj.com. The list comes from bestofnj.com throughout the state of New Jersey. North Jersey, Central Jersey, Jersey Shore, and South Jersey were all part of the latest in Best Diners in New Jersey.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for Oct. 11, 2022

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Beverly McVicar, 90, died on Oct. 8, 2022. She was raised in Gerristen Beach, Brooklyn. She moved to Staten Island, in 1964 where she resided for 50 years before moving to Scott Twp., P.A., in 2013 where she resided with her daughter and son-in-law until moving into Glenmaura Senior Living in 2020. Before retiring she worked at Frist Investors in New Jersey as an assistant supervisor. She was a member of Holy Child Parish while she lived in Staten Island. Read the full obit on SILive.com.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Travel Maven

This is the Best Diner in New Jersey According to Google Reviews

Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades and no other state does them better than New Jersey. Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 1 am or a juicy BLT for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of New Jersey. But not all diners are created equally. After some investigation on Google, we were able to find which NJ diner is a winning favorite with the highest star rating and by far the most reviews out of any other diner in the state.
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Comedy benefit for NJ father in need

On Oct. 21, there will be a Comedy Night Fundraiser along with a gift auction at the Fiorendo Sigismondi Community Center in Cliffwood Beach benefiting Anthony Yepez of Keyport. Anthony is a 36-year-old dad to a 10-year-old daughter and along with his fiancé recently welcomed a baby girl in July....
KEYPORT, NJ
CBS New York

N.J. family gets help with mortgage after father dies of cancer

WALL, N.J. -- A New Jersey family is getting a much needed boost following a painful loss. Margie Moorman was presented with a year of mortgage payments in a surprise ceremony. The gift was made possible through a partnership with McLaughlin Financial Group and the Gradient Gives Back Foundation. Moorman's husband, Jim, passed away from an aggressive form of mouth cancer last December. "I just never thought that I would be facing life -- not to say alone, but alone," she said. "It's just everything is a struggle. And for you guys to do this, they're like family."This is the second time McLaughlin and Gradient have helped with family with a year of mortgage payments. They also helped last year after learning about Jim Moorman's cancer battle.
WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ
CBS Boston

"She was one in a million": Friend mourns North Andover woman killed in crash

By Jordyn Jagolinzer, WBZ-TVBOSTON - Friends and family of Urushi Madani are mourning the loss of the North Andover native and her friend Delanie Fekert of New York. The 25-year-old women were killed in a three-car crash in Boston over the weekend. "It's just weighing heavy on our hearts we couldn't be there to protect her," said her best friend and former roommate Jillian Milch."Roosh and I, we lived together for 4 years, we were just totally inseparable."The women were ridesharing in a 2007 Lexus SUV on 93 Northbound Saturday when at approximately 10 p.m. they were hit from...
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
Jersey Shore Online

Teen Dies In Ocean County Motorcycle Crash

STAFFORD – A 19-year-old motorcyclist has died after colliding into a van on Hilliard Boulevard Wednesday afternoon, police said. Around 2:44 p.m., a Dodge Ram van driven by 28-year-old Max Serrao of Manahawkin was traveling north on Hilliard Boulevard from East Bay Avenue. According to police, 19-year-old Dylan Destefano of Manahawkin was traveling on a Honda motorcycle in the opposite direction and had entered Serrao’s lane of travel.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

The Amityville Horror house in Toms River, NJ is for sale

Attention all movie buffs: a New Jersey piece of cinematic history is for sale. The Toms River house used in the classic “Amityville Horror” film is on the market. (In the movie, a murder had taken place in the house, causing it to be haunted. In real life, there was no murder and no haunting. Plus, in the movie, the house was on Long Island).
TOMS RIVER, NJ

