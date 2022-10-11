Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What You Need To Know About Tapatío, LA's Iconic Hot SauceLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
4 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Ron Herrera Resigns As Los Angeles County Federation of Labor President Following Racism Scandal At L.A City HallSlauson GirlLos Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles apartments available from $629 a monthBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles City Council Meeting Heated After Nury Martinez Racism ScandalSlauson GirlLos Angeles, CA
Related
NHL
Breaking down Lightning-Rangers, Golden Knights-Kings
Analyst Weekes discusses North American season-opening doubleheader on ESPN. NHL Network and ESPN analyst Kevin Weekes will offer his thoughts for big games each week throughout the season. The NHL season is back and begins with a great doubleheader. First, the Tampa Bay Lightning visit the New York Rangers at...
NHL
Maple Leafs, Canadiens get things started again in season opener
The Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs, their century-old rolling-boil rivalry spilling beyond the rink into culture and language, will play on Wednesday at Bell Centre in Montreal in their season opener. For the 20th time since 1921-22, the two oldest teams in the NHL will square off in a...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Devils
The curtain rises on the 2022-23 regular season for John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (0-0-0) as they take on Lindy Ruff's New Jersey Devils (0-0-0) at the Wells Fargo Center on Thursday evening. Game time is 7 p.m. EDT. GAME NOTES. The game will be streamed on ESPN+ and Hulu, sign...
Yardbarker
2022-23 NHL preview: Vegas Golden Knights
Welcome to the 2022-23 season preview as brought to you by Betway Sports. We’ll be taking a dive into each team’s offseason and what their Stanley Cup odds are for next season from the worst odds to the best. All odds are current as of the time of writing.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NHL
Rising Star: Mason Marchment determined to break out
The 27-year-old forward feels comfortable and confident entering the regular season after an impressive preseason performance. It took a little while for Mason Marchment to get to this place, but man is he enjoying it now that he's here. The 27-year-old forward has played just 91 NHL games after spending...
markerzone.com
NHL LEGEND BRETT HULL GOES OFF ON NAZEM KADRI: 'HE'S AN IDIOT!'
Jeez, Brett, tell us how you really feel! NHL legend Brett Hull eviscerated Nazem Kadri of the Colorado Avalanche in a new interview. Hull was asked his thoughts on dirty hits in the NHL while appearing on the latest episode of the Cam & Stick Podcast. Hull did not hold back in an answer that veered off into how much he dislikes Kadri.
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. AVALANCHE
FLAMES (0-0-0) vs. AVALANCHE (1-0-0) 7:30 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet One | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Mikko Rantanen (4) Goals - Arturri Lehkonen, Valeri Nichushkin (2) Special Teams:. Flames:. PP - N/A / PK...
Why Nashville Predators' home opener vs Dallas Stars is a return to normal in several ways
You could say the Nashville Predators took the long way home. After opening the 2022-23 season in Prague, Czech Republic as part of the NHL Global Series and sweeping the San Jose Sharks the Predators (2-0) will play their home opener Thursday (7:30 p.m., ESPN+, Hulu) against the Dallas Stars (0-0) at Bridgestone Arena.
RELATED PEOPLE
NHL
How to watch Stars vs. Predators: Live stream, game time, TV channel
What you need to know about Thursday's game between the Dallas Stars and Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena:. Game 1: Dallas Stars (0-0-0, 0 points) vs. Nashville Predators (2-0-0, 4 points) When: Thursday, October 13 at 7:30 p.m. CT. Where: Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN. TV: ESPN+, Hulu. Radio: The...
NHL
Game Day: Preds vs. Stars Preview
Nashville Hosts Division Rival in 2022-23 Home Opener at Bridgestone Arena. The Preds returned from Europe with four points and a lifetime of memories from the 2022 NHL Global Series, and they will kick off their 2022-23 home slate Thursday at Bridgestone Arena against the Dallas Stars. Puck drops at 7:30 p.m. CT, and the game will be televised nationally on ESPN+/Hulu.
NHL
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Continue Opening Trip in Vegas
Chicago heads to Las Vegas to face Golden Knights as part of opening three-game trip. TV: NBCSCH | RADIO: WGN-720-AM | STREAM: MyTeamsApp (In Market) & ESPN+ (Out of Market) The Blackhawks continue their road trip to the West, facing the Golden Knights in Las Vegas on Thursday night. LAST...
NHL
Crozier, former Sabres coach, dies at 93
Led Buffalo to first playoff berth, put together famed 'French Connection' line. Joe Crozier, who guided the Buffalo Sabres to their first Stanley Cup Playoff berth, died Tuesday at the age of 93. Crozier coached Buffalo for three seasons after taking over for Punch Imlach, who stepped down due to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NHL
Stone's Last-Minute Strike Powers Golden Knights to 4-3 Win in LA
VGK captain scored with 26 seconds to go to lift Vegas to victory. Mark Stone's goal with 26 seconds left was the difference as the Vegas Golden Knights (1-0-0) knocked off the Los Angeles Kings (0-1-0), 4-3, in the first game of the season on Tuesday night at Crypto.com Arena.
WILX-TV
Avalanche Looking to Repeat in NHL
-The Colorado Avalanche are following a pattern of previous Stanley Cup champions. They are making some changes to the roster but keeping their title-winning core group intact. The delicate balance helped Chicago, Los Angeles, Pittsburgh and Tampa Bay all win multiple championships. The Kings still have Jonathan Quick, Drew Doughty and Anze Kopitar after going through a rebuild. The Penguins made sure Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang are still together. The Avalanche are betting on Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar and Co. winning without Nazem Kadri and new goaltender Alexandar Georgiev.
NHL
Kings unveil beachy hockey mural in Los Angeles
Beach Cities Optometry in Downtown Manhattan Beach turned into local artist's newest canvas. If you're not catching a Los Angeles Kings game at Crypto.com Arena, the next best place to be in Los Angeles is at the beach. And that's exactly what the city's newest mural shows. According to the...
NHL
Tortorella: Flyers Need Scoring-by-Committee
Head coach John Tortorella has made no secret of the fact that he believes the Flyers must "score by committee" to get enough offense to come out on the winning side of games in 2022-23. "We have good players. We have players who have potential and are capable of helping...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL
PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Canucks
The Edmonton Oilers get their 2022-23 NHL season underway on Wednesday night when the Vancouver Canucks visit Rogers Place. You can watch the game on Sportsnet and listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630CHED, at 8:00pm MT. ]. Subscribe to Oilers+ to unlock the Live Pre-Game Show that...
NHL
Mishkin's Musings: Three early-season questions
Here are three early-season questions for the Lightning as they prepare to begin their 30th anniversary campaign. Seven of the first nine games will be played on the road. There are two separate six-day trips in the season's opening three weeks. Adding in departure days - including Monday's travel day to New York City - the Lightning will be away for 14 of the season's first 20 days.
NHL
Lineup Analysis: What to Know Heading into 2022.23
When describing the team identity of the Pittsburgh Penguins, Sidney Crosby would start with the word speed. "And you can say the word experience," the captain added with a knowing grin. "That's another word that's been used a little bit more." As head coach Mike Sullivan likes to say, they...
NHL
Upping Our Game
While the Kraken hockey operations group drafted, signed and traded for several new players to significantly upgrade the opening night roster, the franchise's game presentation crew has been equally hard at work adding new elements and fan delights to in-arena entertainment at home games in Climate Pledge Arena. "We spent...
Comments / 0