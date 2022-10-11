ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Breaking down Lightning-Rangers, Golden Knights-Kings

Analyst Weekes discusses North American season-opening doubleheader on ESPN. NHL Network and ESPN analyst Kevin Weekes will offer his thoughts for big games each week throughout the season. The NHL season is back and begins with a great doubleheader. First, the Tampa Bay Lightning visit the New York Rangers at...
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Maple Leafs, Canadiens get things started again in season opener

The Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs, their century-old rolling-boil rivalry spilling beyond the rink into culture and language, will play on Wednesday at Bell Centre in Montreal in their season opener. For the 20th time since 1921-22, the two oldest teams in the NHL will square off in a...
NHL
NHL

5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Devils

The curtain rises on the 2022-23 regular season for John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (0-0-0) as they take on Lindy Ruff's New Jersey Devils (0-0-0) at the Wells Fargo Center on Thursday evening. Game time is 7 p.m. EDT. GAME NOTES. The game will be streamed on ESPN+ and Hulu, sign...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

2022-23 NHL preview: Vegas Golden Knights

Welcome to the 2022-23 season preview as brought to you by Betway Sports. We’ll be taking a dive into each team’s offseason and what their Stanley Cup odds are for next season from the worst odds to the best. All odds are current as of the time of writing.
NHL
NHL

Rising Star: Mason Marchment determined to break out

The 27-year-old forward feels comfortable and confident entering the regular season after an impressive preseason performance. It took a little while for Mason Marchment to get to this place, but man is he enjoying it now that he's here. The 27-year-old forward has played just 91 NHL games after spending...
DALLAS, TX
markerzone.com

NHL LEGEND BRETT HULL GOES OFF ON NAZEM KADRI: 'HE'S AN IDIOT!'

Jeez, Brett, tell us how you really feel! NHL legend Brett Hull eviscerated Nazem Kadri of the Colorado Avalanche in a new interview. Hull was asked his thoughts on dirty hits in the NHL while appearing on the latest episode of the Cam & Stick Podcast. Hull did not hold back in an answer that veered off into how much he dislikes Kadri.
DENVER, CO
NHL

5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. AVALANCHE

FLAMES (0-0-0) vs. AVALANCHE (1-0-0) 7:30 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet One | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Mikko Rantanen (4) Goals - Arturri Lehkonen, Valeri Nichushkin (2) Special Teams:. Flames:. PP - N/A / PK...
DENVER, CO
NHL

How to watch Stars vs. Predators: Live stream, game time, TV channel

What you need to know about Thursday's game between the Dallas Stars and Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena:. Game 1: Dallas Stars (0-0-0, 0 points) vs. Nashville Predators (2-0-0, 4 points) When: Thursday, October 13 at 7:30 p.m. CT. Where: Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN. TV: ESPN+, Hulu. Radio: The...
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

Game Day: Preds vs. Stars Preview

Nashville Hosts Division Rival in 2022-23 Home Opener at Bridgestone Arena. The Preds returned from Europe with four points and a lifetime of memories from the 2022 NHL Global Series, and they will kick off their 2022-23 home slate Thursday at Bridgestone Arena against the Dallas Stars. Puck drops at 7:30 p.m. CT, and the game will be televised nationally on ESPN+/Hulu.
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Continue Opening Trip in Vegas

Chicago heads to Las Vegas to face Golden Knights as part of opening three-game trip. TV: NBCSCH | RADIO: WGN-720-AM | STREAM: MyTeamsApp (In Market) & ESPN+ (Out of Market) The Blackhawks continue their road trip to the West, facing the Golden Knights in Las Vegas on Thursday night. LAST...
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

Crozier, former Sabres coach, dies at 93

Led Buffalo to first playoff berth, put together famed 'French Connection' line. Joe Crozier, who guided the Buffalo Sabres to their first Stanley Cup Playoff berth, died Tuesday at the age of 93. Crozier coached Buffalo for three seasons after taking over for Punch Imlach, who stepped down due to...
BUFFALO, NY
WILX-TV

Avalanche Looking to Repeat in NHL

-The Colorado Avalanche are following a pattern of previous Stanley Cup champions. They are making some changes to the roster but keeping their title-winning core group intact. The delicate balance helped Chicago, Los Angeles, Pittsburgh and Tampa Bay all win multiple championships. The Kings still have Jonathan Quick, Drew Doughty and Anze Kopitar after going through a rebuild. The Penguins made sure Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang are still together. The Avalanche are betting on Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar and Co. winning without Nazem Kadri and new goaltender Alexandar Georgiev.
DENVER, CO
NHL

Kings unveil beachy hockey mural in Los Angeles

Beach Cities Optometry in Downtown Manhattan Beach turned into local artist's newest canvas. If you're not catching a Los Angeles Kings game at Crypto.com Arena, the next best place to be in Los Angeles is at the beach. And that's exactly what the city's newest mural shows. According to the...
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
NHL

Tortorella: Flyers Need Scoring-by-Committee

Head coach John Tortorella has made no secret of the fact that he believes the Flyers must "score by committee" to get enough offense to come out on the winning side of games in 2022-23. "We have good players. We have players who have potential and are capable of helping...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Canucks

The Edmonton Oilers get their 2022-23 NHL season underway on Wednesday night when the Vancouver Canucks visit Rogers Place. You can watch the game on Sportsnet and listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630CHED, at 8:00pm MT. ]. Subscribe to Oilers+ to unlock the Live Pre-Game Show that...
NHL
NHL

Mishkin's Musings: Three early-season questions

Here are three early-season questions for the Lightning as they prepare to begin their 30th anniversary campaign. Seven of the first nine games will be played on the road. There are two separate six-day trips in the season's opening three weeks. Adding in departure days - including Monday's travel day to New York City - the Lightning will be away for 14 of the season's first 20 days.
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Lineup Analysis: What to Know Heading into 2022.23

When describing the team identity of the Pittsburgh Penguins, Sidney Crosby would start with the word speed. "And you can say the word experience," the captain added with a knowing grin. "That's another word that's been used a little bit more." As head coach Mike Sullivan likes to say, they...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Upping Our Game

While the Kraken hockey operations group drafted, signed and traded for several new players to significantly upgrade the opening night roster, the franchise's game presentation crew has been equally hard at work adding new elements and fan delights to in-arena entertainment at home games in Climate Pledge Arena. "We spent...
SEATTLE, WA

