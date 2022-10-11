Read full article on original website
BBC
Ukraine war: Russia to evacuate civilians from Kherson
The Russian-installed leader of Ukraine's southern Kherson region, Vladimir Saldo, has called on civilians to evacuate - citing daily rocket attacks by advancing Ukrainian forces. He urged them to "save themselves" by going to Russia for "leisure and study", and asked for Moscow's help. His call was later backed up...
Russia-Ukraine war live: ‘endemic corruption and poor logistics’ harming Russian military, says UK – as it happened
UK Ministry of Defence says situation so bad reservists are having to buy their own body armour
Ukraine Situation Report: Noose Tightens Around Russian-Occupied Kherson
Ukrainian troops remain focused on cutting off the Russians’ only way out of Kherson as part of its southern offensive. Ukrainian forces are back on the move in Kherson Oblast, with reports of fierce fighting at the frontlines and varying stages of panic among Russian Telegram channels. Reports indicate...
US News and World Report
Putin Says No Need for Massive New Strikes on Ukraine
ASTANA (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday there was no need for massive new strikes on Ukraine and that Russia was not looking to destroy the country. Putin told a news conference at the end of a summit in Kazakhstan that his call-up of Russian reservists would be over within two weeks and there were no plans for a further mobilisation.
The most powerful man in China since Mao: Xi Jinping is on the brink of total power
This week in Beijing, Xi Jinping will preside over one of his country’s great shows of political theatre and seal a long-planned political triumph, consolidating his power and extending his rule. The Chinese Communist party is poised to formally hand Xi another five years as party boss, and therefore...
BBC
France sends Germany gas for first time amid Russia energy crisis
France has sent gas to Germany for the first time in "European solidarity" amid increasing energy pressures. The gas, delivered via a pipeline, is part of a deal between the countries to ease energy shortfalls after Russian turned off the taps to Europe. Though the new flow is less than...
US News and World Report
Russia Rebukes Germany, Denmark, Sweden for Not Including It in Nord Stream Probe
LONDON (Reuters) - Russia said on Thursday it had summoned diplomats from Germany, Denmark and Sweden to complain that representatives from Moscow and Gazprom had not been invited to join an investigation into ruptures of the Nord Stream gas pipelines. "Russia will obviously not recognise the pseudo-results of such an...
Russia will run out of arms before Ukraine does because it has isolated itself so much, UK defence secretary says
The UK said on Thursday that Russia will run out of weapons before the West does in Ukraine. Defence Minister Ben Wallace said Russia is isolated and its supply chain broken. He said the overwhelming UN vote to condemn Russia's annexation of Ukrainian land illustrated the point. The UK's defense...
US News and World Report
IMF Countries Strengthen Calls to End Ukraine War, Russia Blocks Communique
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -International Monetary Fund member countries on Friday issued a near-unanimous call for Russia to end its war in Ukraine, the IMF's steering committee chair said, calling the conflict the single biggest factor fueling inflation and slowing the global economy. But Nadia Calvino, Spain's economy minister, told a news...
Putin May Force Lukashenko to Join War as Fear of Losing to Ukraine Grows
Russian President Vladimir Putin may eventually force Alexander Lukashenko, his Belarusian counterpart, to join his war against Ukraine, according to a Russia expert. Days after Lukashenko vowed to conduct joint deployments with Russian forces, the dictatorial leader of Belarus announced Friday that he has introduced "counterterrorist measures" in the country "in connection with the escalation along the perimeter of the borders."
US News and World Report
Russian Border Region Says Ukraine Shelled It, Kyiv Blames Stray Russian Fire
(Reuters) -The governor of a Russian border region accused Ukraine of shelling an apartment block there on Thursday but a Kyiv official said a stray Russian missile was to blame, in only one of a series of apparent strikes on Russian border towns. Vyacheslav Gladkov said a school had been...
Ex-ambassador says the US and its allies need to bring Hungary's authoritarian leader 'to his senses' as he and Turkey's Erdogan hold NATO's expansion hostage
Hungary and Turkey are the only two NATO members that haven't approved adding Finland and Sweden to the alliance.
Putin’s lying diplomats make excuses for terror in Ukraine. Expel them all
Like early morning river mist, hopes of peace in Ukraine rise momentarily, then dissipate with the first sigh of a contrary breeze. UN chief António Guterres mounts a mission to Moscow and Kyiv – then Vladimir Putin’s missiles blow it all to hell. Russia coyly offers talks at next month’s G20 summit. Then Joe Biden scoffs: they’re not serious, he’s heard it all before.
Ukraine gets more air defense pledges as Russia hits cities
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s allies vowed Thursday to supply the besieged nation with advanced air defense systems as Russian forces attacked the Kyiv region with kamikaze drones and fired missiles elsewhere at civilian targets, payback for the bombing of a strategic bridge linking Russia with annexed Crimea. Missile strikes killed at least five people and destroyed an apartment building in the southern city of Mykolaiv, while heavy artillery damaged more than 30 houses, a hospital, a kindergarten and other buildings in the town of Nikopol, across the river from the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. Russia has intensified...
US News and World Report
Venezuelans Fret Over New U.S. Border Plan, Saying 'We Can't Go Back'
CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico (Reuters) - Venezuelan migrants stranded on the U.S.-Mexico border on Thursday worried they might never reach the United States after a bilateral deal this week sought to put a lid on a recent sharp increase in crossings by the South Americans. Under the plan announced Wednesday, Washington...
US News and World Report
At Least 11 Killed, 15 Wounded in Attack at Russia Military Training Ground
(Reuters) -At least 11 people were killed and 15 more wounded at a Russian military training ground on Saturday when two attackers opened fire on a group of volunteers who wished to fight in Ukraine, RIA news agency said. The deadly incident is just the latest in a series of...
US News and World Report
Russia Says There Were Deaths in Alleged Ukrainian Shelling of Border Region
(Reuters) - Russia said on Friday it had opened a criminal investigation into alleged Ukrainian shelling of a Russian border region in which it said people had been killed and wounded. The state Investigative Committee did not specify the number of casualties in Thursday's incident, in which it said shells...
US News and World Report
Germany's Scholz Calls for Bigger European Union
BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Saturday called for an expanded European Union, telling a gathering of European social democrats that it would then be able to better pull its weight in global affairs. Since assuming office, Scholz has made European Union expansion to include the Balkans and...
First British woman and her child repatriated to UK from Syrian camp
A British woman and her child have been repatriated from a Syrian camp, the first time an adult has been allowed to come back to the UK from detention since the end of the ground war against Islamic State. The Foreign Office said that British policy to those held in...
U.K.・
US News and World Report
Gunmen Kill 11 at Russian Military Base in Latest Blow to War in Ukraine
(Reuters) -Gunmen shot dead 11 people at a Russian military training ground on Saturday, the defence ministry said, in the latest blow to President Vladimir Putin's forces since the invasion of Ukraine. RIA news agency cited the ministry as saying 15 other people were wounded in the shooting on Saturday,...
