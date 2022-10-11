ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

BBC

Ukraine war: Russia to evacuate civilians from Kherson

The Russian-installed leader of Ukraine's southern Kherson region, Vladimir Saldo, has called on civilians to evacuate - citing daily rocket attacks by advancing Ukrainian forces. He urged them to "save themselves" by going to Russia for "leisure and study", and asked for Moscow's help. His call was later backed up...
US News and World Report

Putin Says No Need for Massive New Strikes on Ukraine

ASTANA (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday there was no need for massive new strikes on Ukraine and that Russia was not looking to destroy the country. Putin told a news conference at the end of a summit in Kazakhstan that his call-up of Russian reservists would be over within two weeks and there were no plans for a further mobilisation.
US News and World Report

Russia Rebukes Germany, Denmark, Sweden for Not Including It in Nord Stream Probe

LONDON (Reuters) - Russia said on Thursday it had summoned diplomats from Germany, Denmark and Sweden to complain that representatives from Moscow and Gazprom had not been invited to join an investigation into ruptures of the Nord Stream gas pipelines. "Russia will obviously not recognise the pseudo-results of such an...
US News and World Report

IMF Countries Strengthen Calls to End Ukraine War, Russia Blocks Communique

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -International Monetary Fund member countries on Friday issued a near-unanimous call for Russia to end its war in Ukraine, the IMF's steering committee chair said, calling the conflict the single biggest factor fueling inflation and slowing the global economy. But Nadia Calvino, Spain's economy minister, told a news...
Newsweek

Putin May Force Lukashenko to Join War as Fear of Losing to Ukraine Grows

Russian President Vladimir Putin may eventually force Alexander Lukashenko, his Belarusian counterpart, to join his war against Ukraine, according to a Russia expert. Days after Lukashenko vowed to conduct joint deployments with Russian forces, the dictatorial leader of Belarus announced Friday that he has introduced "counterterrorist measures" in the country "in connection with the escalation along the perimeter of the borders."
The Guardian

Putin’s lying diplomats make excuses for terror in Ukraine. Expel them all

Like early morning river mist, hopes of peace in Ukraine rise momentarily, then dissipate with the first sigh of a contrary breeze. UN chief António Guterres mounts a mission to Moscow and Kyiv – then Vladimir Putin’s missiles blow it all to hell. Russia coyly offers talks at next month’s G20 summit. Then Joe Biden scoffs: they’re not serious, he’s heard it all before.
The Associated Press

Ukraine gets more air defense pledges as Russia hits cities

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s allies vowed Thursday to supply the besieged nation with advanced air defense systems as Russian forces attacked the Kyiv region with kamikaze drones and fired missiles elsewhere at civilian targets, payback for the bombing of a strategic bridge linking Russia with annexed Crimea. Missile strikes killed at least five people and destroyed an apartment building in the southern city of Mykolaiv, while heavy artillery damaged more than 30 houses, a hospital, a kindergarten and other buildings in the town of Nikopol, across the river from the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. Russia has intensified...
US News and World Report

Venezuelans Fret Over New U.S. Border Plan, Saying 'We Can't Go Back'

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico (Reuters) - Venezuelan migrants stranded on the U.S.-Mexico border on Thursday worried they might never reach the United States after a bilateral deal this week sought to put a lid on a recent sharp increase in crossings by the South Americans. Under the plan announced Wednesday, Washington...
US News and World Report

Russia Says There Were Deaths in Alleged Ukrainian Shelling of Border Region

(Reuters) - Russia said on Friday it had opened a criminal investigation into alleged Ukrainian shelling of a Russian border region in which it said people had been killed and wounded. The state Investigative Committee did not specify the number of casualties in Thursday's incident, in which it said shells...
US News and World Report

Germany's Scholz Calls for Bigger European Union

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Saturday called for an expanded European Union, telling a gathering of European social democrats that it would then be able to better pull its weight in global affairs. Since assuming office, Scholz has made European Union expansion to include the Balkans and...
US News and World Report

Gunmen Kill 11 at Russian Military Base in Latest Blow to War in Ukraine

(Reuters) -Gunmen shot dead 11 people at a Russian military training ground on Saturday, the defence ministry said, in the latest blow to President Vladimir Putin's forces since the invasion of Ukraine. RIA news agency cited the ministry as saying 15 other people were wounded in the shooting on Saturday,...
