Changing the city’s charter in order to create a more equitable New York: that’s what the Racial Justice Commission is proposing this November. “This is an effort to bring about equity, greater equity for a very diverse city of New York and of course, racial justice, which is an evading issue that often we seem to have a hold on but gets away from us,” said Manhattan and Bronx Congressmember Adriano Espaillat.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO