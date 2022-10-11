Read full article on original website
New York officials want extension of Hurricane Ida relief
New York elected officials are urging Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams to extend a relief program meant to benefit people affected by flashflooding brought on by the remnants of a hurricane that swept through the metropolitan region a year ago. Assemblymember Jessica González-Rojas, state Sen....
Bronx tenants reap benefits as landlord takes on climate change upgrades
In the roughly quarter century she’s lived at Eastchester Heights, Brenda Nesmith said she’s seen the ownership of the sprawling apartment complex change hands several times, with some landlords neglecting repair calls and upgrades. “Before, it would take days before they’d come. Sometimes they would never come,” said...
NYC sees highest pandemic office occupancy rate: report
New York City’s office occupancy rate rose by more than 10 percentage points last month, marking the highest point it has reached since the pandemic began, according to a new report. The five boroughs’ average weekday office occupancy jumped to 46.1% between Sept. 14 and Sept. 21, up from...
Manhattan official introduces plan to reduce congestion caused by delivery trucks
With New Yorkers getting more packages delivered to their doors than ever before, congestion from delivery trucks is at an all-time high. Some New Yorkers have been documenting the traffic jams on social media and this week, Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine introduced legislation to change the way deliveries work in the five boroughs.
Chinatown tenants displaced by fire wait for repairs
Tenants of a Mulberry Street apartment building where an early morning fire in April killed two people and displaced 37 residents say they’re waiting too long to get back to their apartments. “We’re now in October and the situation continues to prolong and be a lot worse than it...
'Bathroom bill' moves to full council vote
The City Council’s "bathroom bill," which would identify locations in every ZIP code where a public bathroom should be added, cleared a key legislative hurdle on Thursday. The legislation, first introduced in April by sponsors Councilwoman Rita Joseph and Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine, passed 10-0 in the City Council’s Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure.
David Geffen Hall has improved acoustics
Rehearsing on the stage at David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center feels a little different now for cellist Nathan Vickery. “Having a beautiful new hall like this helps us learn how to play in different ways,” Vickery, who’s on his tenth season with the New York Philharmonic, said.
The originals of 'Grease' and a chat with icon Carol Burnett
It’s been 50 years since the international sensation “Grease” premiered in New York. On this week’s episode of “On Stage,” host Frank DiLella takes a trip down memory lane with some of the original “Greasers.”. Broadway and Hollywood icon Carol Burnett chats with...
Homeless New Yorkers struggle to leave shelter system, even with vouchers
The high demand and low supply of housing in the city is making it difficult for homeless New Yorkers seeking housing to compete with an already competitive market. “When I’m stuck inside the shelter system, it’s tough to get out,” said James Lee who lives in a homeless shelter.
City Council approves Bruckner rezoning, Universal Childcare Act
Hundreds of new housing units will be built in the Throggs Neck neighborhood of The Bronx after the City Council gave final approval to the project on Wednesday. The final Bruckner Boulevard rezoning project will include 348 units of housing, 193 of which will be affordable. Of the affordable units, 99 will be set aside for seniors and 25 for veterans with supportive social services. Planned office space will now be turned into a senior center.
Voters will decide on three questions about city charter on Election Day
Changing the city’s charter in order to create a more equitable New York: that’s what the Racial Justice Commission is proposing this November. “This is an effort to bring about equity, greater equity for a very diverse city of New York and of course, racial justice, which is an evading issue that often we seem to have a hold on but gets away from us,” said Manhattan and Bronx Congressmember Adriano Espaillat.
NY health officials say 'repeated' samples of polio found in wastewater
Ongoing monitoring of wastewater in the New York City metropolitan area has found repeated evidence of poliovirus in sewage, the state Department of Health on Tuesday announced. The most recent wastewater test results drew samples from Brooklyn and Queens and found polio genetically linked to a case previously found in...
City public school employee shot in head near school
A public school employee was shot in the head Tuesday in Brooklyn about a block away from the school he was working at, according to the NYPD. Police say the shooting occurred Tuesday just after 2:45 p.m. at the corner of Avenue M and Utica Avenue in Flatlands. The 19-year-old...
What buying a home in the city looks like in the current housing market
Last year, 31-year-old Briana Goldman and her fiance Marc got engaged. It was an exciting moment in a difficult time. “I was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma last August. We got engaged literally two weeks after my first treatment,” Goldman said. Now, after seven months of fighting, Goldman is in...
Woman hit by car dies after ambulance crashes: NYPD
A woman who was hit by a car on Staten Island Friday morning died after the ambulance taking her to the hospital was involved in a crash, the NYPD said. The 35-year-old woman was crossing Jewett Avenue, at the intersection of Keiber Court in Westerleigh, around 6:10 a.m. when a driver in a Dodge Charger hit her, leaving her in critical condition, the NYPD said.
Doctors urging flu shots as cases rise ahead of possible severe season
Dr. Manish Garg, an emergency medicine physician affiliated with New York Presbyterian/Weill Cornell and Columbia University Medical Center, joined Errol Louis on "Inside City Hall" Tuesday to explain how New York City became a flu "hotspot," why New Yorkers should get both the latest COVID-19 booster and flu shots, and how you can judge the severity of a flu season based on the southern hemisphere's winters.
