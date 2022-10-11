Read full article on original website
Related
Marjorie Taylor Greene debate – live: Republican claims she was a ‘victim’ of Jan 6 riot and insults moderator
Georgia lawmaker Majorie Taylor Greene framed herself as a “victim” of the January 6 insurrection and commented on her Democratic opponent’s hat multiple times during her only general election debate on Sunday.Ms Greene is running for a second term against Marcus Flowers, who has raised significant amounts of money but has little chance of defeating her because of the makeup of Georgia’s 14th district.During the debate in Atlanta, she ranted that the Democrats were a party of “child abuse” and claimed her husband “has evidence” of 2020 election fraud.Earlier, Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake refused to say whether she’ll...
NY1
Dan Goldman talks Trump subpoena, Jan. 6
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol unanimously voted Thursday to subpoena former President Donald Trump for documents and testimony. Dan Goldman, a former lead counsel in Trump’s first impeachment trial and the Democratic nominee for New York City congressional seat, joined Errol Louis on “Inside City Hall” Friday to discuss what is expected to come next.
NY1
Protesters rally in solidarity with Iranian people
Protesters rallied Saturday in Washington Square Park against the death of Mahsa Amini and for the liberation of Iranian people. “I never knew the country that my parents would speak so fondly of and there are 80% of us Iranians born post revolution who want to free Iran,” Sharareh Siadat, a first generation Iranian-American, said.
Comments / 0