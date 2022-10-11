ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
True Blue LA

Previewing the Dodgers-Padres NLDS weekend

The off day is for rest, and for reflecting on the first two games of the Dodgers-Padres National League Division Series. On today’s episode of The Lineup with True Blue LA podcast, we recap the first two games at Dodger Stadium and look ahead at the two games at Petco Park in San Diego on Friday and Saturday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
True Blue LA

NLDS Game 2: Padres 5, Dodgers 3

The Dodgers and Padres battle in Game 2 of the National League Division Series on Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium. Los Angeles won Game 1 on Tuesday night, 5-3 behind early offense and four scoreless innings from the bullpen. It marked the 15th win for the Dodgers in 20 games against the Padres this season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
True Blue LA

Cody Bellinger’s elite defense is keeping him in the lineup

The Dodgers have the top offense in baseball. A lineup spearheaded by Mookie Betts, Trea Turner, and Freddie Freeman averaged 5.2 runs per game during the regular season, and their performance in the postseason will dictate a lot about how far this team will go, with expectations very high. However,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
True Blue LA

Play of the week: Gavin Lux, Trea Turner turn two

The Dodgers may be making this series a little more exciting than necessary when it comes to the score, but on defense, it’s been just right. Gavin Lux and Trea Turner saved a couple of runs — and possibly the game — on Tuesday against the Padres. With the tying runs on and one out in the sixth inning, Lux snagged a ball off of Wil Myers’ bat near second base and popped it to Turner with a little bit of a spin in his step. Turner fired the ball over to Freddie Freeman at first for the second out of the double play.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
True Blue LA

Dodgers find no relief against Padres bullpen, the NLDS is now tied

LOS ANGELES — Game 2 between the Dodgers and Padres was a back-and-forth affair, with both teams trading leads, making highlight plays, getting in and, more often than not, getting out of jams in a tense battle for nine innings. The Padres were able to score against the bullpen and the Dodgers were not in a 5-3 San Diego win on Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yency Almonte
Person
Clayton Kershaw
Person
Trayce Thompson
Person
Dustin May
Person
Andrew Heaney
Person
Tommy Kahnle
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
Trea Turner
Person
Miguel Vargas
Person
Hanser Alberto
Person
Gavin Lux
Person
Cody Bellinger
Person
Evan Phillips
Person
Justin Turner
Person
Blake Treinen
Person
Craig Kimbrel
Person
Chris Martin
True Blue LA

Tony Gonsolin will start NLDS Game 3 for the Dodgers

LOS ANGELES — Tony Gonsolin will start for the Dodgers in Game 3 of the NLDS on Friday in San Diego, making just his second major league start in seven weeks. Manager Dave Roberts made the announcement after Game 2 on Wednesday. It’s a bit of a surprise move,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
True Blue LA

Dodgers utilized their advantage in Game 1

This morning on the Leading Off with True Blue LA podcast, we look back at the highlights of the Dodgers’ win over the Padres in Game 1 of the NLDS at Dodger Stadium. There was the pomp and circumstance of the pregame ceremonies, the rosters getting set before the game, and everyone wondering how the Dodgers would fare after five days off.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy