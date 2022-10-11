Read full article on original website
True Blue LA
Previewing the Dodgers-Padres NLDS weekend
The off day is for rest, and for reflecting on the first two games of the Dodgers-Padres National League Division Series. On today’s episode of The Lineup with True Blue LA podcast, we recap the first two games at Dodger Stadium and look ahead at the two games at Petco Park in San Diego on Friday and Saturday.
True Blue LA
NLDS Game 2: Padres 5, Dodgers 3
The Dodgers and Padres battle in Game 2 of the National League Division Series on Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium. Los Angeles won Game 1 on Tuesday night, 5-3 behind early offense and four scoreless innings from the bullpen. It marked the 15th win for the Dodgers in 20 games against the Padres this season.
True Blue LA
Cody Bellinger’s elite defense is keeping him in the lineup
The Dodgers have the top offense in baseball. A lineup spearheaded by Mookie Betts, Trea Turner, and Freddie Freeman averaged 5.2 runs per game during the regular season, and their performance in the postseason will dictate a lot about how far this team will go, with expectations very high. However,...
True Blue LA
Play of the week: Gavin Lux, Trea Turner turn two
The Dodgers may be making this series a little more exciting than necessary when it comes to the score, but on defense, it’s been just right. Gavin Lux and Trea Turner saved a couple of runs — and possibly the game — on Tuesday against the Padres. With the tying runs on and one out in the sixth inning, Lux snagged a ball off of Wil Myers’ bat near second base and popped it to Turner with a little bit of a spin in his step. Turner fired the ball over to Freddie Freeman at first for the second out of the double play.
True Blue LA
Dodgers find no relief against Padres bullpen, the NLDS is now tied
LOS ANGELES — Game 2 between the Dodgers and Padres was a back-and-forth affair, with both teams trading leads, making highlight plays, getting in and, more often than not, getting out of jams in a tense battle for nine innings. The Padres were able to score against the bullpen and the Dodgers were not in a 5-3 San Diego win on Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium.
True Blue LA
Dodgers Game 3 lineup will include Austin Barnes catching & Max Muncy at second base
When the National League Division Series shifts to Petco Park in San Diego on Friday night, the Dodgers will have Austin Barnes behind the plate catching Tony Gonsolin in Game 3 against the Padres, manager Dave Roberts said on a Zoom call Thursday afternoon. Barnes had his best offensive season...
True Blue LA
Dodgers stick with same lineup for Game 2, including Will Smith catching Clayton Kershaw
LOS ANGELES — The Dodgers lineup for Game 2 of the NLDS is the same as Game 1, this time in support Clayton Kershaw on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium. That means Will Smith is catching Clayton Kershaw for the 10th time in 23 starts this season. Austin Barnes caught the other 13.
True Blue LA
Victor González ‘in the conversation’ for Dodgers if they advance to NLCS
The Dodgers still have a tall order in front of them, needing to beat the Padres twice to advance to the NLDS. But, should Los Angeles advance to the next round, another left-hander is potentially in the mix. Victor González missed all season on the injured list and has arthroscopic...
True Blue LA
Tony Gonsolin will start NLDS Game 3 for the Dodgers
LOS ANGELES — Tony Gonsolin will start for the Dodgers in Game 3 of the NLDS on Friday in San Diego, making just his second major league start in seven weeks. Manager Dave Roberts made the announcement after Game 2 on Wednesday. It’s a bit of a surprise move,...
True Blue LA
Dodgers NLDS notes: Trea Turner, Tony Gonsolin, Miguel Vargas
The National League Division Series is now a best-of-three affair, with the next two games at Petco Park in San Diego. Here are some stories in and around Dodgers vs. Padres as we wait for Game 3 on Friday night, a 5:37 p.m. start. But first, a bit of morning...
True Blue LA
Dodgers utilized their advantage in Game 1
This morning on the Leading Off with True Blue LA podcast, we look back at the highlights of the Dodgers’ win over the Padres in Game 1 of the NLDS at Dodger Stadium. There was the pomp and circumstance of the pregame ceremonies, the rosters getting set before the game, and everyone wondering how the Dodgers would fare after five days off.
True Blue LA
Dodgers vs. Padres National League Division Series Game 2 viewing guide
The Dodgers and Padres are back at it for Game 2 of the National League Division Series on Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium. Game 1 went to the Dodgers, 5-3 victors over the Padres on Tuesday night, giving Los Angeles a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five series. Clayton Kershaw takes...
