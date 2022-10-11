ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Tiger Woods Reveals His Favorite Golf Course Of All-Time

Over the weekend, Tiger Woods was asked to name his favorite course that he's even been on. For those who know the golfer, they know he's keen to a few elite courses like Augusta National - but there can be only one. His favorite remains St. Andrews. "My favorite course...
GOLF
Daily Mail

Sergio Garcia slapped with fine for quitting BMW PGA Championship after first day and showing up at a Texas college football game instead... as his stellar Ryder Cup career heads for an unsavory end

Sergio Garcia has been fined for his withdrawal from the BMW PGA Championship as his stellar Ryder Cup career looks set for an anticlimactic end. Garcia withdrew from the DP World Tour's flagship event at Wentworth last month following an opening 76, but did not give tournament officials a reason and was seen in social media posts attending a college football game in Texas two days later.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods BOMBS DRIVERS during clinic at famous golf venue

It has been a busy few days for Tiger Woods at Pebble Beach Resorts and his work with junior golfers on the Monterey Peninsula isn't quite done yet. On Monday afternoon, Woods was filmed striping some drivers on the driving range at Spyglass Hill which is regarded as one of the great golf courses in America.
GOLF
Indy100

Chrissy Teigen stunned after discovering $100m baseball pitcher is now NFL sideline photographer

Oh, the wonders of the internet. On Wednesday, the people of Twitter were delighted to discover former baseball pitcher Randy Johnson is now working as an NFL sideline photographer. "Learned today that Randy Johnson is now a professional photographer (??) and shoots NFL games (???)," Sophie Kleeman tweeted. Johnson played 22 seasons for the Seattle Mariners and Arizona Diamondbacks from 1988 to 2009. He earned himself the nickname "The Big Unit" for his large stature. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterBy the end of Johnson's career, he had earned over $100 million. Of the people surprised to find...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To The Big Augusta National News

Offering the first sneak peek of its upcoming PGA Tour title, EA Sports shared a teaser trailer on Tuesday revealing a first look at its exclusive Masters gameplay at Augusta National. The upcoming game is expected to drop Spring 2023 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/X and PC. Giving gamers,...
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiger Woods
Person
Psy
Sportscasting

Frustrated Chase Elliott Pushes Away Camera and Then Sends Fans Ominous Warning About What to Expect for Rest of 2022 Cup Season

Chase Elliott was not happy on Sunday and didn't pretend to hide it, pushing a camera away and then bashing the Next Gen car in an ominous warning to fans about the rest of the 2022 season. The post Frustrated Chase Elliott Pushes Away Camera and Then Sends Fans Ominous Warning About What to Expect for Rest of 2022 Cup Season appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zozo Championship#Presidents Cup#Pga#Narashino Country Club
golfmagic.com

LIV Golf: Sergio Garcia labelled one of the game's "MOST UNPROFESSIONAL" ever

Golf Channel co-host and prominent LIV Golf critic Eamon Lynch says Sergio Garcia's recent behaviour was "perfectly on brand" as he labelled him one of the most unprofessional men to have played the game. It very much appears that Garcia's future with Ryder Cup Europe is all but over after...
GOLF
GolfWRX

The Wedge Guy: The critical transition factor

In my opinion, one of the most misunderstood areas of the golf swing is the transition from backswing to downswing, but I don’t read much on this in the golf publications. I think this critical part of the swing is even more important on less-than-full wedge shots — those partial shots from 60-90 yards on into your green-side scoring shots.
GOLF
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Unfortunate Alex Bowman News

Alex Bowman will miss the next three NASCAR Cup Series races with a concussion he suffered at Texas Motor Speedway on September 25. Bowman and Hendrick Motorsports both released statements regarding the situation on Wednesday. Noah Gragson will continue to race in the No. 48 car in place of Bowman.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
Golf.com

Ping scores major gear upset in Las Vegas | Wall-to-Wall Equipment

Welcome to Wall-to-Wall Equipment, the Monday morning gear wrap-up in which GOLF equipment editor Jonathan Wall takes you through the latest trends, rumors and breaking news. Tour launches can be hit-or-miss. Depending on the product an equipment manufacturer is releasing, it could take weeks before players are comfortable enough with a new driver or iron set to pull the trigger in competition.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac's Racy Message For Critics Goes Viral

On Wednesday afternoon, Paige Spiranac took out her frustrations with a few fans in her comments section. Spiranac has been giving her college football picks this season - and has done quite well. She jokingly referred to herself as a betting sharp, which drew the ire of a few fans for some reason.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy