Tiger Woods Reveals His Favorite Golf Course Of All-Time
Over the weekend, Tiger Woods was asked to name his favorite course that he's even been on. For those who know the golfer, they know he's keen to a few elite courses like Augusta National - but there can be only one. His favorite remains St. Andrews. "My favorite course...
Sergio Garcia slapped with fine for quitting BMW PGA Championship after first day and showing up at a Texas college football game instead... as his stellar Ryder Cup career heads for an unsavory end
Sergio Garcia has been fined for his withdrawal from the BMW PGA Championship as his stellar Ryder Cup career looks set for an anticlimactic end. Garcia withdrew from the DP World Tour's flagship event at Wentworth last month following an opening 76, but did not give tournament officials a reason and was seen in social media posts attending a college football game in Texas two days later.
Tiger Woods BOMBS DRIVERS during clinic at famous golf venue
It has been a busy few days for Tiger Woods at Pebble Beach Resorts and his work with junior golfers on the Monterey Peninsula isn't quite done yet. On Monday afternoon, Woods was filmed striping some drivers on the driving range at Spyglass Hill which is regarded as one of the great golf courses in America.
Chrissy Teigen stunned after discovering $100m baseball pitcher is now NFL sideline photographer
Oh, the wonders of the internet. On Wednesday, the people of Twitter were delighted to discover former baseball pitcher Randy Johnson is now working as an NFL sideline photographer. "Learned today that Randy Johnson is now a professional photographer (??) and shoots NFL games (???)," Sophie Kleeman tweeted. Johnson played 22 seasons for the Seattle Mariners and Arizona Diamondbacks from 1988 to 2009. He earned himself the nickname "The Big Unit" for his large stature. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterBy the end of Johnson's career, he had earned over $100 million. Of the people surprised to find...
Tiger Woods’ Expansive Real-Estate Portfolio Includes Florida Properties for Both of His Parents
Tiger Woods has used some of his wealth to buy homes for each of his parents. Learn about his relationship with each of them here.
Golf World Reacts To The Big Augusta National News
Offering the first sneak peek of its upcoming PGA Tour title, EA Sports shared a teaser trailer on Tuesday revealing a first look at its exclusive Masters gameplay at Augusta National. The upcoming game is expected to drop Spring 2023 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/X and PC. Giving gamers,...
Tiger Woods showed up to his own par-3 course at Pebble Beach over the weekend and obviously put on a show
Ever since he crossed the Swilcan Bridge for what may have been the final time at the Open, Tiger Woods hasn't made many public appearances. That is, unless you count him cheering on Serena Williams at the U.S. Open as a highlight. Because of this, Woods has sunk to a...
Nelly Korda, Lexi Thompson, Brooke Henderson among big names at Saudi-backed Aramco event at Trump Ferry Point
The stars will be out in New York this week as the Aramco Team Series heads to Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point. Nelly Korda, Jessica Korda, Lexi Thompson and Brooke Henderson headline the Ladies European Tour event on U.S. soil. The LPGA does not have a tournament this week and heads next to South Korea.
“They gave me $500 for 7 weeks” - McEnroe remembers pivotal summer that changed his life forever
In an exclusive interview with tennis365, John McEnroe remembered the first time he travelled to Europe in 1976. He was the number one junior in the world, ready to take on the old continent but it was anything but a smooth experience. “I remember the first time I came to...
5 Affordable Places To Retire If You Love Golf
Many of America's top golf courses are situated on picturesque coastlines in places such as California and Oregon, adjacent to ritzy and exclusive enclaves dotted with million-dollar homes. Check Out:...
Frustrated Chase Elliott Pushes Away Camera and Then Sends Fans Ominous Warning About What to Expect for Rest of 2022 Cup Season
Chase Elliott was not happy on Sunday and didn't pretend to hide it, pushing a camera away and then bashing the Next Gen car in an ominous warning to fans about the rest of the 2022 season. The post Frustrated Chase Elliott Pushes Away Camera and Then Sends Fans Ominous Warning About What to Expect for Rest of 2022 Cup Season appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama: LIV golfers should earn ranking points
According to an Associated Press and ESPN report , 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama is in favor of LIV Golf players being eligible to earn ranking points. "I think they should be able to," Matsuyama said, speaking in Japanese, at the Zozo Championship, which opens on Thursday. "However, there's a procedure they'll have to follow."
Tom Brady is joining LeBron James in the Major League Pickleball craze
Tom Brady is on a team that has purchased an expansion team for the 2023 Major League Pickleball (MLP) season. Major League Pickleball is getting another GOAT. Just over a month after LeBron James announced plans to buy a Major League Pickleball team, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has decided to do the same.
LIV Golf: Sergio Garcia labelled one of the game's "MOST UNPROFESSIONAL" ever
Golf Channel co-host and prominent LIV Golf critic Eamon Lynch says Sergio Garcia's recent behaviour was "perfectly on brand" as he labelled him one of the most unprofessional men to have played the game. It very much appears that Garcia's future with Ryder Cup Europe is all but over after...
The Wedge Guy: The critical transition factor
In my opinion, one of the most misunderstood areas of the golf swing is the transition from backswing to downswing, but I don’t read much on this in the golf publications. I think this critical part of the swing is even more important on less-than-full wedge shots — those partial shots from 60-90 yards on into your green-side scoring shots.
NASCAR World Reacts To Unfortunate Alex Bowman News
Alex Bowman will miss the next three NASCAR Cup Series races with a concussion he suffered at Texas Motor Speedway on September 25. Bowman and Hendrick Motorsports both released statements regarding the situation on Wednesday. Noah Gragson will continue to race in the No. 48 car in place of Bowman.
Ping scores major gear upset in Las Vegas | Wall-to-Wall Equipment
Welcome to Wall-to-Wall Equipment, the Monday morning gear wrap-up in which GOLF equipment editor Jonathan Wall takes you through the latest trends, rumors and breaking news. Tour launches can be hit-or-miss. Depending on the product an equipment manufacturer is releasing, it could take weeks before players are comfortable enough with a new driver or iron set to pull the trigger in competition.
Look: Paige Spiranac's Racy Message For Critics Goes Viral
On Wednesday afternoon, Paige Spiranac took out her frustrations with a few fans in her comments section. Spiranac has been giving her college football picks this season - and has done quite well. She jokingly referred to herself as a betting sharp, which drew the ire of a few fans for some reason.
