CNN — During a private meeting last summer, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told two police officers who defended the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, and the mother of a third who died after the riot, that former President Donald Trump had no idea his supporters were carrying out the attack, according to newly obtained audio of the conversation.
Former DC Metropolitan police officer Michael Fanone reveals tapes he secretly recorded while meeting with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who said former President Donald Trump had no idea his supporters were carrying out the attack on January 6. CNN law enforcement correspondent Whitney Wild has the report.
Former president Donald Trump has suggested he will deport millions of immigrants if he is re-elected in 2024. During an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity, he was asked how long it would take him to “get things back to where you had it when you left”, if he was elected president again.
Sen. Lindsey Graham said Donald Trump could "kill 50 on our side and it wouldn't matter." Graham's remarks were recorded in an upcoming book from two journalists, slated for release later this month. Trump in January 2016 said he could shoot somebody on Fifth Avenue and "wouldn't lose any voters."
Trump did not want to condemn white supremacists right away during his 2016 campaign. That's according to NYT's Maggie Haberman's forthcoming book, "Confidence Man." Trump told Chris Christie that "a lot of these people vote," referring to white supremacists. Then-2016 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump did not immediately condemn white...
A former White House deputy press secretary said besides former President Donald Trump, the behavior of Mark Meadows — the former chief of staff — was the most disappointing during the Capitol riot. On Friday's episode of Politico's podcast "Playbook Deep Dive," Sarah Matthews, one of several aides...
Former president Donald Trump on Wednesday boasted to a group of supporters that an ex-aide’s congressional testimony regarding his alleged assault of a Secret Service agent made him appear “physically tough”. Mr Trump was delivering a meandering speech to an America First Policy Institute event in Florida...
Liz Cheney in a searing Monday speech skewered Trump and members of the Republican Party. Cheney suggested that Mike Pence was "essentially" the acting president on January 6, 2021. "White House staff knew it, and so did every Republican and Democratic leader in Washington," she said. GOP Rep. Liz Cheney...
Alyssa Farah Griffin called out Trump's comments against Mitch McConnell and Elaine Chao. "He's not even trying to hide the racism at this point," Farah Griffin said in a tweet on Saturday. Trump publicly attacked the Senate Minority leader and insulted his former cabinet official in a post on Truth...
A senior member of the far-right organization Oath Keepers engaged in text exchanges with former Trump White House aide Andrew Giuliani “about election issues,” NBC News reports, in what is said to be evidence of a growing connection between fringe groups and the Trump administration. Kellye SoRelle, the general counsel for the organization, pleaded not guilty earlier this month to four charges surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, including conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and obstructing justice by telling others to delete information from their phones. Along with the Giuliani texts, SoRelle also attempted to...
The highly anticipated and likely final January 6th committee hearing will feature “significant information" that has yet to be revealed. It comes as federal prosecutors pressed their sedition case against Oath Keepers leaders showing the jury damning evidence that Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes was planning in advance telling allies in December 2021 they were mulling a "civil war.” Ari Melber is joined by veteran impeachment lawyer Barry Berke, who served as counsel during both Trump impeachment trials.Oct. 7, 2022.
Former president Donald Trump nixed plans to host Taliban officials at Camp David for talks on withdrawing US forces from Afghanistan after one of his advisers questioned whether his daughter and adviser Ivanka Trump would need to wear the head-to-toe garment which women under Taliban rule must don before leaving their homes.
At least one Trump employee was caught on surveillance footage moving boxes of documents at Mar-a-Lago after the Justice Department issued a subpoena demanding the return of classified documents, according to multiple reports. A Trump employee told investigators about moving boxes of materials at former President Donald Trump's direction after...
Former President Donald Trump's comments at a Nevada rally on Saturday night indicate that he is "guilty," according to one former federal prosecutor. Making the rounds ahead of the hotly contested midterm elections, Trump spoke at a rally in Minden, Nevada, to help support GOP Senate candidate, Adam Laxalt, and gubernatorial candidate, Joe Lombardo. He discussed numerous things during his speech, notably insisting that investigations should be launched into numerous other former presidents, and Hillary Clinton, for allegedly mishandling documents themselves.
Donald Trump has claimed a pollster told him he would beat George Washington and Abraham Lincoln “by 40 per cent” if they teamed up as president and vice president. The former president made the remarks during a speech on Wednesday, citing “famous pollster John McLaughlin”. “He...
Kevin McCarthy angrily confronted Donald Trump in a phone call on Jan. 6, a new book says. He told Trump his supporters were "trying to fucking kill me," per author Robert Draper. McCarthy has pivoted sharply on the riot since, seeking to rebuild his relationship with Trump. House Minority Leader...
It's nearly three weeks since NY's AG sued the Trumps. As of Friday, she'd been unable to formally serve the fraud lawsuit on its top two defendants.
The far-right group's leader, Stewart Rhodes, allegedly had the phone number of a Secret Service agent.
The House Jan. 6 committee's next public hearing on Thursday will cover new material provided by the Secret Service revealing that former President Donald Trump was "repeatedly alerted to brewing violence" on Jan. 6, according to The Washington Post. The Secret Service provided over one million electronic communications to congressional...
