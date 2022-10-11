ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detective is third Mississippi police officer killed this year

A Greenville Police Department detective fatally shot while responding to a call Tuesday is the third Mississippi law enforcement member killed in the line of duty this year. “Myiehsa Stewart was one of those brave women. She was one who exhibited heart and courage,” Greenville Mayor Errick D. Simmons said during a Wednesday news conference. “She was one who put fear aside to help someone else. In her final act, she leaves a legacy of duty, honor, strength, courage and service.”
GREENVILLE, MS
“Sad Day in Mississippi” After Greenville Police Officer Killed

Investigators haven’t released many details about the shooting Tuesday night that left Greenville police officer Myiesha Stewart dead. She’s the third law enforcement officer to be killed in the line of duty in Mississippi this year. Stewart was a police investigator who was answering a call when she was shot. Three other people were wounded. The suspect is in custody. Greenville Mayor Errick Simmons said today, “It’s a sad day for the state of Mississippi when an officer pays the ultimate sacrifice in losing her life in the line of duty.”
GREENVILLE, MS
Louisiana Motorcyclist Killed in 2-Vehicle Crash on LA 1 After Reportedly Traveling at High Rate of Speed

Louisiana Motorcyclist Killed in 2-Vehicle Crash on LA 1 After Reportedly Traveling at High Rate of Speed. Louisiana – On October 11, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that soon after 12:00 p.m., LSP Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle serious injury crash involving a motorcycle on Louisiana Highway 1 at West 133rd Street. Euell Turnage, 49, of Cut Off, Louisiana, was killed in the collision.
CUT OFF, LA
Mississippi man dies in weekend four-wheeler accident

A 41-year-old Mississippi man died in a four-wheeler accident on Saturday. Adams County Coroner James Lee said Carlos Demby left the roadway in the Fenwick community east of Natchez. Demby’s four-wheeler went down an embankment and was later found by relatives and friends, he said. Demby was transported to...
Attorneys: Inmate endured 'torture' during execution attempt

MONTGOMERY, Ala (AP) — An Alabama inmate said prison staff poked him with needles for over an hour as they tried to find a vein during an aborted lethal injection last month. At one point, they left him hanging vertically on a gurney before state officials made the decision to call off the execution. Attorneys for 57-year-old Alan Eugene Miller wrote about his experience during Alabama’s Sept. 22 execution attempt in a court filing made last week. Miller’s attorneys are trying to block the state from attempting a second lethal injection. Two men in scrubs used needles to repeatedly probe...
ALABAMA STATE
Police: 12-year-old killed in ATV accident in St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A 12-year-old boy is dead after an all-terrain vehicle accident in St. Augustine Saturday, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office. SJCSO says that the boy was riding on the ATV with his father when it flipped over in the Trailmark subdivision. The boy was killed in the accident. The condition of his father has not been released.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
School bus drivers help save 2-year-old in Michigan carjacking

A 2-year-old boy has been reunited with his parents after a suspected carjacking in Michigan, thanks to the teamwork of two school bus drivers. Dave Skinner, a driver for Kelloggsville Public Schools in the Grand Rapids area, was on the job last Tuesday when two parents flagged down his school bus in Kentwood, Michigan.
KENTWOOD, MI
Man fatally shot in St. Paul's Frogtown neighborhood

A man died at a hospital after being shot in the Frogtown neighborhood of St. Paul Tuesday evening. Saint Paul police said the shooting happened near the intersection of Grotto St. N and Thomas Ave. W around 6:35 p.m., with officers arriving at the scene to find the victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
SAINT PAUL, MN
