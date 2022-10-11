Read full article on original website
Detective is third Mississippi police officer killed this year
A Greenville Police Department detective fatally shot while responding to a call Tuesday is the third Mississippi law enforcement member killed in the line of duty this year. “Myiehsa Stewart was one of those brave women. She was one who exhibited heart and courage,” Greenville Mayor Errick D. Simmons said during a Wednesday news conference. “She was one who put fear aside to help someone else. In her final act, she leaves a legacy of duty, honor, strength, courage and service.”
Mississippi police officer killed, others injured in Greenville shootout
GREENVILLE, Miss. — A Mississippi police officer has died and multiple other people are recovering from injuries following a shootout in Greenville, authorities said. Update 3:55 p.m. EDT Oct. 12: Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell identified the slain officer as Greenville Police Department Detective Myiesha Stewart, the Clarion Ledger reported.
“Sad Day in Mississippi” After Greenville Police Officer Killed
Investigators haven’t released many details about the shooting Tuesday night that left Greenville police officer Myiesha Stewart dead. She’s the third law enforcement officer to be killed in the line of duty in Mississippi this year. Stewart was a police investigator who was answering a call when she was shot. Three other people were wounded. The suspect is in custody. Greenville Mayor Errick Simmons said today, “It’s a sad day for the state of Mississippi when an officer pays the ultimate sacrifice in losing her life in the line of duty.”
Woman killed in St. Louis County collision
A woman was killed and three other people injured Thursday in a collision near a north St. Louis County intersection.
Mississippi sheriff asks for public’s help in locating stolen 1974 Corvette
Mississippi authorities are looking for a stolen 1974 Chevrolet Corvette. The George County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help in locating the vehicle that was stolen from Highway 98 in the Brushy Creek community of George County. The orange antique car was stolen sometime between Thursday, Oct....
4 Arkansas men sentenced to 47 years combined in federal prison for trafficking meth
The US Department of Justice announced that four Arkansas men were sentenced to collectively 47 years in federal prison for drug trafficking.
Louisiana Motorcyclist Killed in 2-Vehicle Crash on LA 1 After Reportedly Traveling at High Rate of Speed
Louisiana Motorcyclist Killed in 2-Vehicle Crash on LA 1 After Reportedly Traveling at High Rate of Speed. Louisiana – On October 11, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that soon after 12:00 p.m., LSP Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle serious injury crash involving a motorcycle on Louisiana Highway 1 at West 133rd Street. Euell Turnage, 49, of Cut Off, Louisiana, was killed in the collision.
Mississippi man dies in weekend four-wheeler accident
A 41-year-old Mississippi man died in a four-wheeler accident on Saturday. Adams County Coroner James Lee said Carlos Demby left the roadway in the Fenwick community east of Natchez. Demby’s four-wheeler went down an embankment and was later found by relatives and friends, he said. Demby was transported to...
Attorneys: Inmate endured 'torture' during execution attempt
MONTGOMERY, Ala (AP) — An Alabama inmate said prison staff poked him with needles for over an hour as they tried to find a vein during an aborted lethal injection last month. At one point, they left him hanging vertically on a gurney before state officials made the decision to call off the execution. Attorneys for 57-year-old Alan Eugene Miller wrote about his experience during Alabama’s Sept. 22 execution attempt in a court filing made last week. Miller’s attorneys are trying to block the state from attempting a second lethal injection. Two men in scrubs used needles to repeatedly probe...
Police: 12-year-old killed in ATV accident in St. Augustine
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A 12-year-old boy is dead after an all-terrain vehicle accident in St. Augustine Saturday, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office. SJCSO says that the boy was riding on the ATV with his father when it flipped over in the Trailmark subdivision. The boy was killed in the accident. The condition of his father has not been released.
School bus drivers help save 2-year-old in Michigan carjacking
A 2-year-old boy has been reunited with his parents after a suspected carjacking in Michigan, thanks to the teamwork of two school bus drivers. Dave Skinner, a driver for Kelloggsville Public Schools in the Grand Rapids area, was on the job last Tuesday when two parents flagged down his school bus in Kentwood, Michigan.
Man fatally shot in St. Paul's Frogtown neighborhood
A man died at a hospital after being shot in the Frogtown neighborhood of St. Paul Tuesday evening. Saint Paul police said the shooting happened near the intersection of Grotto St. N and Thomas Ave. W around 6:35 p.m., with officers arriving at the scene to find the victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
Shots fired after attempted burglary in south St. Louis County Sunday morning
Shocking video from a South County homeowner about an attempted robbery at his home that ended with shots fired Sunday morning.
Video of Black Teen Shot by Police at Family Dollar Store Sparks Outrage
Police said the teen was armed and fleeing officers, while a bystander said he was shot when he had stopped running and was raising his arms.
Tree trimmer falls to death in wood chipper in California accident
A tree trimmer fell to his gruesome death in a wood chipper Tuesday afternoon in Northern California. The unidentified male worker was in a tree in Menlo Park when he fell, local police said. Tuesday's accident was at least the second time a tree trimmer has died in a wood...
Minnesota Trump supporter who falsely accused left-wing vandals of setting fire he staged pleads guilty to fraud
A Minnesota supporter of former President Donald Trump who officials say staged a fire that he blamed on left-wing radicals pleaded guilty Tuesday to wire fraud, prosecutors said. Denis Molla, 30, had claimed that his camper was targeted because of his Trump flag. He filed fraudulent insurance claims worth hundreds...
Mike Lindell went to Florida to distribute 12,000 pillows for hurricane relief and promoted his products in front of a wrecked home
Mike Lindell was seen giving out pillows in Fort Myers, Florida, in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. He told Insider his company was sending over 12,000 bedding items to Florida. He also went on Steve Bannon's podcast for a MyPillow promo code shoutout. MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell was down in...
17-year-old arrested more than two weeks after North Carolina teens were found dead
A 17-year-old suspect was arrested more than two weeks after two teenagers were found shot dead by the side of a road in North Carolina, a sheriff said Wednesday. The arrest came after a juvenile petition was filed against the suspect for two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 18-year-old Devin Clark and 14-year-old Lyric Woods.
Woman who escaped Mississippi jail on Friday captured four days later, 100 miles away
The hunt for a woman who escaped a Mississippi prison four days ago is over. Kasie Mitchell was captured around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Lawrence County — about 100 miles away from where she escaped. On Friday, Mitchell escaped the Hancock County Jail by climbing a 16-18 foot high...
Manhunt underway for murder suspect in north St. Louis County
Police are asking for the public's help to find a suspect in the murder of Jevon Durbin, 24, who was shot and killed Wednesday.
