Where the Jaguars landed in power rankings after Week 5

By Adam Stites
 3 days ago
A Week 4 collapse against the Philadelphia Eagles was frustrating but understandable for the Jacksonville Jaguars. It was a windy, rainy game that created problems for the Jaguars offense against an undefeated team.

The Jaguars aren’t getting the benefit of the doubt again after their 13-6 loss to the Houston Texans, though.

Despite out-gaining the Texans by nearly 200 yards, the Jaguars couldn’t score a touchdown, turned the ball over on downs three times, inexplicably abandoned the run yet again, and second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw two interceptions. While one of those picks was a last-second Hail Mary, the first was an awful mistake that wasted a trip inside Houston’s 10-yard line.

Unsurprisingly, experts aren’t nearly as bullish on the Jaguars after the back-to-back losses. Here’s how far the team tumbled in power rankings after Week 5:

Touchdown Wire (Mark Lane)

Jaguars ranking: 20 (last week 19)

Writer’s take:

The Texans have owned the Jaguars, and Week 5 represented an opportunity to exorcise a demon for the organization and show they were headed in the right direction with Doug Pederson. Instead they showed they are in the same Bermuda Triangle with Houston that the Indianapolis Colts are at TIAA Bank Field.

USA Today (Nate Davis)

Jaguars ranking: 22 (last week 13)

Writer’s take:

Their successive No. 1 picks, Trevor Lawrence (2 INTs) and Travon Walker (killer unnecessary roughness penalty), teamed up to cost Jacksonville Sunday’s game.

NFL.com (Dan Hanzus)

Jaguars ranking: 25 (last week 20)

Writer’s take:

Trevor Lawrence had a five-turnover meltdown against the Eagles in Week 4, but you could point to the wet and slippery conditions as a major factor behind his struggles. But Sunday? A home game in good conditions against the winless Texans? Lawrence should have been far better than his two-interception, zero-touchdown showing in a disappointing 13-6 loss. Lawrence got a pass for a rocky rookie year marred by Urban Meyer’s malfeasance, but the five-game sample Lawrence has submitted in Year 2 under Doug Pederson has been frustratingly inconsistent. It’s time for Lawrence, touted as a generational talent entering the league, to step up.

ESPN (Michael DiRocco)

Jaguars ranking: 22 (last week 15)

Writer’s take:

Right now, the play of their quarterback might be holding the Jaguars back from taking control of the AFC South. Trevor Lawrence has turned the ball over seven times in the past two games — both were losses. Another major issue for Jacksonville is that the run defense has fallen apart. The Jaguars have given up 326 yards in the past two games, which is nearly twice as much as they gave up in the first three games combined (165). The team might be able to overcome one of these issues, but can the Jaguars overcome both to make the playoffs?

Pro Football Talk (Mike Florio)

Jaguars ranking: 18 (last week 10)

Writer’s take:

They won’t be taken seriously until they can consistently beat the Texans.

CBS Sports (Pete Prisco)

Jaguars ranking: 26 (last week 14)

Writer’s take:

The Jaguars turned into the Jaguars again in their loss to the Texans. There is no excuse for that or maybe they just aren’t that good. Trevor Lawrence has to pick it up.

Yahoo Sports (Frank Schwab)

Jaguars ranking: 16 (last week 12)

Writer’s take:

We’re looking for reasons to be skeptical about teams like the Jaguars, who have struggled for so many years. They provided a big one with a horrific loss at home against a previously winless Texans team. Scoring six points at home vs. Houston is really bad. Trevor Lawrence shouldn’t be having games like he did on Sunday. It’s a clear step back for a Jaguars team that had been showing some promise.

