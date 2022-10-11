Last Day to Register to Vote is October 11

Today, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, is the deadline to register to vote in the upcoming November 8, 2022, City of Phoenix Council Election. In this election, voters who reside in the City of Phoenix Council Districts 2, 4, 6, and 8 will elect Council Members.

To be eligible to vote, a person must be a registered voter and reside within the City at least 29 days immediately before this election.

Voters can register to vote:

• Online – at ServiceArizona.com (requires Arizona Driver's License or State ID)

• In person

With the City of Phoenix, City Clerk Department at 200 W. Washington St., 15th floor, Phoenix, AZ 85003. (By appointment only – please call 602-262-6837 to make an appointment)

With the Maricopa County Recorder's Office at 111 S. 3rd Avenue, Ste. 102, Phoenix, AZ 85003

Already a registered voter – take a few seconds to make sure you're registered to vote at your current address at BeBallotReady.Vote or by calling Maricopa County at 602-506-1511.

Make sure you and everyone you know is #BallotReady!

For more information on the upcoming election visit phoenix.gov/elections, call 602-261-VOTE (8683), email phoenixelections@phoenix.gov or follow us on Twitter @PHXClerk. ​