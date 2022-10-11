ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

94.9 KYSS FM

Fixing One of Western Montana’s Most Dangerous Highways

It's one of the area's busiest highways. But also one of the most dangerous. And the Montana Department of Transportation is hoping you have ideas to help them fix the situation. Next week, consulting engineers will begin collecting that input as they launch into the public phase of developing what's...
FLORENCE, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Hunters Need to Beware of Bear Conflicts This Season

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The 2022 archery and general rifle hunting seasons will be more dangerous this year due to the unusual amount of bear activity throughout Montana this year. KGVO News spoke to Vivaca Crowser, Education and Program Manager for Region 2 with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks...
MONTANA STATE
yourbigsky.com

Montana Wildfire Update for October 14

Wildfire season in Montana is dwindling now with the turn of the season. The National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC) estimates 22 active fires in Montana, though many of these fires have been contained or are no longer being updated. Yourbigsky gathered information from InciWeb, MTfireinfo, and NIFC to provide fire updates for the state.
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

From Convenience to Location These Are The Best Hotels In Montana

People don't just come to Montana for the hunting, fishing, and fall foliage (though all three are pretty awesome) and tourists are going to need a place to stay because invariably our spare bedrooms, dorm rooms, driveways, and parking lots are all full at the moment. Come to think of it, we're full everywhere else as well. #montanaisfulldontmoveherekthx.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

3D weather: Snowfall expectations across western Montana

This fall’s weather is not behaving as averages would expect. Temperatures we are experiencing and forecasting in the days to come have not been this warm in over three decades. Even the geese are taking advantage of these warm temperatures and not flying south, at least not yet. Based on current forecast trends, cold weather is not looking likely in the near future. Many of us across western Montana are excited for the arrival of winter weather, especially the snow. Even though it may not feel like snowy weather, that does not mean we can’t talk about it. Meteorologist Mitchel Coombs breaks down snowfall expectations western Montana in the video above.
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Snow touches down in central Montana

MONARCH, Mont. - Snow has touched down in the area of the Little Belt Mountains and throughout central Montana Tuesday morning. A Facebook post from the US National Weather Service Great Falls said snow fell overnight at Showdown Montana, and the Montana Department of Transportation said via Facebook snow fell overnight at Monarch Canyon US 89.
MONTANA STATE
Outsider.com

LOOK: Massive Moose Seen Roaming Around Montana Neighborhood

A huge moose has been wandering around a neighborhood in Montana. The moose was caught on photo by a local photographer. Laura Porter was driving around Billings, Montana hoping to find animals to take pictures of. Luckily for her, she didn’t have to seek out too hard — a moose was on the loose and appeared to her.
BILLINGS, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Hot Montana Firefighter Calendar Raising Money for Great Cause

Sorry for the borderline clickbait. Clickbait articles aren't really what we do here, so I'll apologize right off the bat for the slightly misleading headline. If you came here for hunky, half-naked firemen, you'll have to keep browsing. However, the firefighters featured in this just-released 2023 calendar are certainly familiar with heat, and the fundraiser is a great way to support local volunteer firemen (and women) in the Billings area.
BILLINGS, MT
930 AM KMPT

Montana Reporter Finds Bear in His Apartment Building

A Montana sports reporter found out there was a bear INSIDE his apartment building in Missoula, and the play by play coverage ensued. Zach Kaplan is a sports reporter for ABC Fox Montana TV. As his colleagues at ABC Fox reported, he had a very interesting Monday. Kaplan: You know,...
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

When Will Montanans Turn Their Heaters On

I recently did something for the first time that I wish I had put off until later in the year: turning the thermostat clockwise. I can hear my dad grumbling even though I've been paying my own energy bills for decades now:. Outdoors, autumn in Montana is breathtaking, arguably more...
MONTANA STATE
newscenter1.tv

First snow of the season!

RAPID CITY, S.D.- Many locations across the Black Hills received their first snowflakes of the season Wednesday morning. Reports stretched from Lead to Colonial Pine Hills, where a dusting of snow sat on the ground, cooled by a passing cold front. In fact, the first snowfall of the year at NewsCenter1 in Rapid City took place exactly one year ago, but the station didn’t catch flakes today.
RAPID CITY, SD
Alt 95.7

You May Be Surprised By Which Two Montana Cities Are Safest

There have been a lot of stories the past few years of the growth of Montana. We have more people moving to our state and visiting our state every year. When Covid happened people realized they can work remotely from any state. Montana with it's low population, beautiful landscape and cheap real estate, compared to other states, became a destination for a lot people to relocate. With more and more people coming to the state we have problems that come with them. Our safety is something that we should all care about.
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 1,027 Cases, 11 New Deaths

As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 312,863 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,027 new confirmed cases. There are currently 1,256 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,570,245 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 577,203...
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

Massive Montana Bull Elk Stolen From Out of State Hunter’s Truck

Fall is hunt season here in Montana. It seems like every weekend another season opens. Just recently waterfowl hunting opened in the state. Pronghorn antelope season saw its opener this past Saturday. The general season kicks off on the 22nd. And, Montana's archery season is winding down, since its opener on Labor Day weekend. Bowhunters are still scouring the hills in search of big game. Archery elk hunters are taking advantage of the annual elk rut before the season closes.
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

94.9 KYSS FM

