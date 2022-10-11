ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naperville, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
napervillelocal.com

TRICK OR TREAT AT SAFETY TOWN / OCT. 15, 2022

The Naperville Junior Woman’s Club will host its annual Safety Town Trick or Treat and Food Collection for Loaves & Fishes from 10AM to 1PM on Sat., Oct. 15. “Learn PUMPKINS safe trick or treat tips, and trick or treat on the town!” emailed Denise Petty for Naperville Junior Women’s Club, adding that costumes are encouraged and youngsters are asked to bring a bag “to put all your goodies in!”
NAPERVILLE, IL
wjol.com

Fall Fest & Craft Show At Promenade Mall In Bolingbrook

Promenade Mall in Bolingbrook is host their 5th Annual Fall Festival Craft Show on October 22 – 23rd. Shop a variety of items from 50+ vendors, plus live music and free giveaways for the kid. They will also have a special visit from Jack Skellington & Sally on Saturday and trick or treating on Sunday.
BOLINGBROOK, IL
napervillelocal.com

Fireplace, Swimming Pool, Koi Ponds Charm Near Downtown Naperville

This amazing Naperville home features amenities that are tailored to make each season comfy and luxurious. In winter, you can curl up with a good book in front of a floor-to-ceiling fireplace surrounded by wide windows that reveal views of your lovely natural surroundings. At the end of the day, you can have fun in your game room or relax in the master bedroom beneath a skylight that gazes up at the stars.
NAPERVILLE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
Naperville, IL
Government
City
Naperville, IL
959theriver.com

Thousands Flock to Plainfield Home For “Stranger Things” Display

The moment the sun was setting people starting arriving at the Plainfield home of the Netflix “Stranger Things” Halloween display. It was taken down briefly as neighbors complained of the increased traffic. But Joliet police and the family of the home decided to only allow the display on weekends, beginning on Friday evening. Police were on hand to direct traffic.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mulching#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Curbside Leaf Collection#City
Q985

An Abandoned Casket Factory Is Now Home to Illinois’ Most ‘Evil’ Haunted House

Forget gruesome costumes, scenes, and screams, the Evil Intentions Haunted House in Elgin, Illinois takes the terror to a whole new (and legit) level. I think we can all agree that "ambiance" is key when it comes to creating a terrifying haunted house. Dark rooms, creepy lights, weird sounds, and horrifying creatures jumping out at you are just some of the must-haves any scary haunted house needs, but when you stage it in a historically haunted building the terror factor goes up a few hundred notches!
ELGIN, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Oak Lawn toddler goes home after nearly 3 years in the hospital

OAK LAWN, Ill. - A suburban Chicago family is celebrating a big homecoming Tuesday, as a toddler boy headed home for the first time in his life. "He’s two years and 10 months, and he’s been in a hospital since he's been born. We’ve been waiting for this a long time, and it’s kind of surreal that it’s happening," said Maggie Sladick, Occupational Therapist, La Rabida Children's Hospital.
OAK LAWN, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
wjol.com

Amazon Workers Mark Prime Day in Joliet with Staff Walkout

MDW2 workers demand safe working conditions, fair pay, and work with dignity. Amazon Warehouse workers are staging a walkout today at 1 p.m. to mark Prime Day at the MDW2 facility in Joliet, a central cog in Amazon’s regional distribution network. MDW2 workers are demanding a workplace that is...
JOLIET, IL
CBS Chicago

Lindblom Academy teacher struggling to find supplies for popular cooking class turns to GoFundMe

CHICAGO (CBS) -- At one South Side school, there's a big demand for a cooking class, but there's not enough money to pay for it. So one teacher is raising money so students can learn the art of cooking, and make meals for themselves.It's a much-needed class, since Lindblom Math and Science Academy is not only in a food desert in West Englewood, but 70% of students are on a free or reduced lunch program.Teacher Paul DeRonne said that means many students have not grown up in homes with the resources or knowledge to cook, and he wanted to help...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

DuPage County hosts special adoption event for big dogs

CHICAGO (CBS) --  It's all about the "big dogs" at DuPage County Animal Services.It's hosting a very special adoption event for large dogs who weigh more than 40 pounds. On Saturday, adoption fees will be waived for the pups weighing 40 pounds or more. It's part of a program to help reduce the number of large dogs in shelters throughout the Chicago area.
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL
Austin Weekly News

Referendum to ask voters to pay for Forest Preserve

A referendum question will appear on the ballot in November that is as unassuming as the wetlands and prairies and woodlands many commuters pass by without so much as a nod. The Nov. 8 ballot measure will ask voters if they’d be willing to increase their property taxes so that the Forest Preserve District of Cook County — which is tasked with protecting nearly 70,000 acres of natural and recreational land across the county — might bring in another $43.5 million a year in revenue.
COOK COUNTY, IL
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

Rev. James Beath, 69

Rev. James D. Beath, 69, associate pastor of Divine Savior Parish in Norridge and formerly an assistant pastor at St. Barbara Parish in Brookfield, died Sept. 29, 2022. Father Beath was born on Sept. 3, 1953, in Chicago. He attended Quigley Preparatory Seminary in Chicago, Niles College in Niles and the University of St. Mary of the Lake/Mundelein Seminary in Mundelein.
NORRIDGE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy