4 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Fun Hip Breakfast spot with awesome prices and delicious food in South BarringtonChicago Food KingSouth Barrington, IL
First serial killer in America - The "Murder Castle"Rooted ExpeditionsChicago, IL
Council Urges Mayor to Declare a State of EmergencyTom HandyChicago, IL
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
TRICK OR TREAT AT SAFETY TOWN / OCT. 15, 2022
The Naperville Junior Woman’s Club will host its annual Safety Town Trick or Treat and Food Collection for Loaves & Fishes from 10AM to 1PM on Sat., Oct. 15. “Learn PUMPKINS safe trick or treat tips, and trick or treat on the town!” emailed Denise Petty for Naperville Junior Women’s Club, adding that costumes are encouraged and youngsters are asked to bring a bag “to put all your goodies in!”
Aurora free Fall electronics recycling drive-thru
Fall Fest & Craft Show At Promenade Mall In Bolingbrook
Promenade Mall in Bolingbrook is host their 5th Annual Fall Festival Craft Show on October 22 – 23rd. Shop a variety of items from 50+ vendors, plus live music and free giveaways for the kid. They will also have a special visit from Jack Skellington & Sally on Saturday and trick or treating on Sunday.
Fireplace, Swimming Pool, Koi Ponds Charm Near Downtown Naperville
This amazing Naperville home features amenities that are tailored to make each season comfy and luxurious. In winter, you can curl up with a good book in front of a floor-to-ceiling fireplace surrounded by wide windows that reveal views of your lovely natural surroundings. At the end of the day, you can have fun in your game room or relax in the master bedroom beneath a skylight that gazes up at the stars.
It Looks Like In Illinois Is Getting Its First Tiny Homes Community
Size matters when it comes to a tiny home. In this case, you want the goods to be small in size. To be considered a "tiny home" the space is typically under 600 square feet of living area. Despite the tight space, these homes usually come with storage area concepts to allow for the most actual living area.
Chicago Neighborhood Ranked Among 'Coolest In The World'
Timeout put together a list of the 51 coolest neighborhoods in the world.
Letter to the editor: Why is the Chicago Botanic Garden increasing prices, now?
I have been a Chicago Botanic Garden member for decades. But I was disappointed recently when I received the Garden’s 2022-23 membership renewal mailing asking for a 30% increase in its Plus One membership category. A membership at this level was $99 in 2021 and is now $129 for a year.
Thousands Flock to Plainfield Home For “Stranger Things” Display
The moment the sun was setting people starting arriving at the Plainfield home of the Netflix “Stranger Things” Halloween display. It was taken down briefly as neighbors complained of the increased traffic. But Joliet police and the family of the home decided to only allow the display on weekends, beginning on Friday evening. Police were on hand to direct traffic.
Orland Park neighbors complain about noisy playground, respond with 'vulgar' music
ORLAND PARK, Ill. - In Orland Park, a dispute two years in the making between a school district and homeowners is raging. It started in spring 2020 when School District 135 installed a new playground and put in noisy instruments for the kids. The homeowners who live directly behind the...
This loveable puppy is an 'absolute angel'
Meet Alejandro! According to his foster parent, this 10-month-old, 70-pound Terrier mix is “an absolute angel.” He is super-smart, eager to please and full of energy. He would make the perfect work-from-home fur baby.
An Abandoned Casket Factory Is Now Home to Illinois’ Most ‘Evil’ Haunted House
Forget gruesome costumes, scenes, and screams, the Evil Intentions Haunted House in Elgin, Illinois takes the terror to a whole new (and legit) level. I think we can all agree that "ambiance" is key when it comes to creating a terrifying haunted house. Dark rooms, creepy lights, weird sounds, and horrifying creatures jumping out at you are just some of the must-haves any scary haunted house needs, but when you stage it in a historically haunted building the terror factor goes up a few hundred notches!
Oak Lawn toddler goes home after nearly 3 years in the hospital
OAK LAWN, Ill. - A suburban Chicago family is celebrating a big homecoming Tuesday, as a toddler boy headed home for the first time in his life. "He’s two years and 10 months, and he’s been in a hospital since he's been born. We’ve been waiting for this a long time, and it’s kind of surreal that it’s happening," said Maggie Sladick, Occupational Therapist, La Rabida Children's Hospital.
Amazon Workers Mark Prime Day in Joliet with Staff Walkout
MDW2 workers demand safe working conditions, fair pay, and work with dignity. Amazon Warehouse workers are staging a walkout today at 1 p.m. to mark Prime Day at the MDW2 facility in Joliet, a central cog in Amazon’s regional distribution network. MDW2 workers are demanding a workplace that is...
I recently discovered this breakfast spot That looks upscale and the food is delicious. but the price is lower than something you can get at Denny’s. The place that I am talking about is in South Barrington called Eggology.
Canceled off day, cars towed for CPD officers who worked city marathon?
The Fraternal Order of Police were critical of Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot.
Lindblom Academy teacher struggling to find supplies for popular cooking class turns to GoFundMe
CHICAGO (CBS) -- At one South Side school, there's a big demand for a cooking class, but there's not enough money to pay for it. So one teacher is raising money so students can learn the art of cooking, and make meals for themselves.It's a much-needed class, since Lindblom Math and Science Academy is not only in a food desert in West Englewood, but 70% of students are on a free or reduced lunch program.Teacher Paul DeRonne said that means many students have not grown up in homes with the resources or knowledge to cook, and he wanted to help...
DuPage County hosts special adoption event for big dogs
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's all about the "big dogs" at DuPage County Animal Services.It's hosting a very special adoption event for large dogs who weigh more than 40 pounds. On Saturday, adoption fees will be waived for the pups weighing 40 pounds or more. It's part of a program to help reduce the number of large dogs in shelters throughout the Chicago area.
Referendum to ask voters to pay for Forest Preserve
A referendum question will appear on the ballot in November that is as unassuming as the wetlands and prairies and woodlands many commuters pass by without so much as a nod. The Nov. 8 ballot measure will ask voters if they’d be willing to increase their property taxes so that the Forest Preserve District of Cook County — which is tasked with protecting nearly 70,000 acres of natural and recreational land across the county — might bring in another $43.5 million a year in revenue.
Rev. James Beath, 69
Rev. James D. Beath, 69, associate pastor of Divine Savior Parish in Norridge and formerly an assistant pastor at St. Barbara Parish in Brookfield, died Sept. 29, 2022. Father Beath was born on Sept. 3, 1953, in Chicago. He attended Quigley Preparatory Seminary in Chicago, Niles College in Niles and the University of St. Mary of the Lake/Mundelein Seminary in Mundelein.
Cullinan Properties Provides More Details About Rock Run Crossings And Hollywood Casino
Cullinan Properties is excited to announce the addition of Hollywood Casino Joliet as an anchor tenant at the Rock Run Crossings development project. The construction of the casino is expected to begin in late 2023, subject to local regulatory approval. The parent company of Hollywood Casino Joliet, PENN Entertainment, announced...
