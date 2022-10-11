ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rolling Stone

How a ‘Loud, Psychedelic’ Ride Helped Bring Toro y Moi’s World into Focus

All Chaz Bear wanted was a vehicle. By early January 2021, he’d spent ten months cloistered in his home studio in Oakland, California, putting the finishing touches on his seventh album as Toro y Moi, and the time had come to think about a way of presenting it to the world in an ongoing pandemic. “Say, hypothetically, I can’t play venues,” he remembers asking himself. “What are you gonna do?” His mind turned to transportation — something guerrilla, preferably open-air — so he went to eBay and typed in “jeep.” Between the large-tread off-roaders and beach cruisers, Bear stumbled...
MUSIC
Kerrang

Iron Maiden announce 2023 The Future Past UK and European tour

Huge Iron Maiden news! Following this summer’s spectacular live preview, the heavy metal legends will be bringing latest album Senjutsu to life at their own headline tour in 2023. As well as material from that record, the band have also revealed that their The Future Past tour will ‘focus’...
ROCK MUSIC
withguitars.com

EFG London Jazz Festival present “Generations of Chicago Weekender

Generations of Chicago Weekender at the Barbican on 12th and 13th November. A special weekend at the Barbican bringing together generations of the Chicago and London avant-garde including shows from Alabaster DePlume, Angel Bat Dawid, Ben LaMar Gay, Henry Threadgill’s Zooid and Anthony Braxton’s Fusion Quartet. EFG London...
MUSIC
Noisecreep

The 5 Best New Age Metal Bands From Finland, Chosen by Wolfheart

Here are the five best new metal bands from Finland, as chosen by Wolfheart guitarist/vocalist Tuomas Saukkonen. Finland is a notorious hotbed of heavy metal and has been for decades with fans often describing it as the most metal country on the planet. Home to the icons such as Nightwish, Children of Bodom, Amorphis, Sentenced, Apocalyptica, Stratovarius, Sonata Arctica, HIM, Ensiferum, Korpiklaani, Swallow the Sun, Impaled Nazarene... and just so many more, it's quite the oasis for headbangers.
MUSIC
NME

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard release new album ‘Laminated Denim’, announce 2023 Europe and UK tour

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have released new album ‘Laminated Denim’, the second of three the ultra-prolific psych-rockers will share in October. The album was released on Wednesday (October 12), and consists of two tracks – ‘The Land Before Timeland’ and ‘Hypertension’ – both of which are exactly 15 minutes in length. ‘Laminated Denim’ serves as a spiritual successor to earlier album ‘Made In Timeland’ (which its title is an anagram of), which was released physically in March of this year before arriving digitally yesterday alongside ‘Laminated Denim’.
ROCK MUSIC
BBC

Meat Loaf tops chart of biggest-selling debut albums in UK history

Meat Loaf's Bat Out Of Hell is the biggest-selling debut album in UK chart history, it has been revealed. The record, a campy blend of hard rock and Broadway pizzazz, has sold more than 3.5 million copies in the UK, spending 530 weeks in the top 100. It beat James...
MUSIC
NME

Arctic Monkeys explain the connection between all their albums

Arctic Monkeys have explained the connection between all their seven studio albums as they gear up to release new LP ‘The Car’ next week (October 21). Since releasing debut album ‘Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not’ in 2006, the band have flirted with desert rock (2009’s ‘Humbug’), arena-filling rock’n’roll (2013 classic and NME Album Of The Decade, ‘AM’) and lunar-inspired slow-jams (‘Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino’)
MUSIC

