Read full article on original website
Related
southmilwaukeeblog.com
Sweet Music in the South Shore This Month
From Linda Ronstadt to John Denver to a cappella — and more — South Milwaukee and the South Shore have something for everyone this month when it comes to live music, starting this weekend. Friday night, it was the Linda Ronstadt Experience at the South Milwaukee Performing Arts...
southmilwaukeeblog.com
South Milwaukee Police Exploring Adding K-9 Unit — And You Can Help Make it Happen
The South Milwaukee Police Department has created an internal committee to implement a K-9 unit. It is the department’s goal to add a K-9 in 2023 or 2024. To fund start-up costs, as well as annual expenses, a 501(c)(3) organization will be created. At this time, the SMPD is...
Comments / 0