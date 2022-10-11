ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

How to get a crying baby to sleep in bed in 13 minutes, according to scientists

Scientists believe they have identified the best way to calm down a crying baby and get them to sleep in their cot in just 13 minutes.It involves walking around for five minutes while carrying the infant, making sure to minimise abrupt movements, followed by around eight minutes of sitting while holding the baby before finally laying them down in the cot for sleep.The researchers said their findings, published in the journal Current Biology, offer an “immediate solution for infant crying”, unlike other popular sleep training methods – such as letting babies cry until they fall asleep themselves.Dr Kumi Kuroda, of...
intheknow.com

Toddler adorably ‘reads’ book in totally made-up language

This TikTok dad recorded his adorable toddler daughter “reading” a book in complete gibberish!. Rom Dacosta (@rom_dacosta) is a TikToker and proud parent to a toddler named Aria. Rom loves sharing videos of the precocious toddler, including a hilarious recent video of Aria “reading” aloud from a book. In the sweet video, Aria reads with impressive confidence for a one-year-old. But there’s a twist! The toddler is “reading” in total gibberish.
SheKnows

Customers Say Their Babies Love This Training Toothbrush Set — & Now is the Last Chance to Get It for $9

When we need a wonderful product, we didn’t know we needed to make our lives easier as a mom, we go to TikTok. And we found a new goodie to add to our Amazon carts. A TikTok from TikToker @cherishandfavor went pretty viral in the mommy community, garnering over 120,000 views for this one product perfect for teething babies and toddlers. On July 2, 2020, she posted a video of her using FridaBaby Baby’s First Toothbrush on her adorable son — and his face in response to the toothbrush was hysterical. She boasted about the products, saying how easy to use...
WCPO

Cereal box sizes getting tricky and confusing

Every trip to the grocery store brings new surprises, from higher beef prices to smaller sizes of packaged goods. It's now called "shrinkflation." But a new report claims some products might be getting smaller at the same time they appear to be giving you more. New names make boxes appear...
pethelpful.com

Woman's Attempt to Bring Black Lab Home From Grandma and Grandpa's Cracks Us Up

Hanging out at our grandparents house is always fun. We get to be away from the nagging of Mom and Dad while getting into mischief with our grandparents. Dogs seemingly feel the same way based on the way one dog reacted when his mom tried to take him home after a fun week with Grandma and Grandpa!
WCPO

Keep Moisture Out of Your Crawl Space

We've been in quite the dry spell. In fact, our last drop of rain recorded at CVG was back on September 25! It's great time to make sure your home is ready when the rain returns this week. You may immediately think of protecting your roofs, windows or basements, but did you know that crawl spaces are also an easy for moisture to get inside? Nick alley from Dry Effect tells us more.
HOME & GARDEN

