New Orleans, LA

6 takeaways from the Saints' 39-32 win over the Seahawks

By Ross Jackson
 4 days ago
Finally snapping their three-game losing streak, the New Orleans Saints earned a much-needed win at home against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. With quarterback Andy Dalton again at the helm and several injuries around the roster, it was an informative win in regard to how the Saints may turn their season around. However, there are still clear improvements left to be made as well. Especially as the schedule gets much tougher. Here are our biggest takeaways from the 39-32 win over Seattle.

Saints can build identity around run game

Regardless of how bad a defense is, putting up 235 combined rushing yards is something worth noting in the NFL. That’s what the Saints did against Seattle on Sunday. They should be able to continue to build off of what they learned from their varied and diverse deployment of both star running back Alvin Kamara and the guy that should be the NFC offensive player of the week for Week 5, Taysom Hill. Regardless of who is behind center, New Orleans has a winning formula with what they can do on the ground. They’ll just need to fix some major concerns on defense in order to have complementary execution on the other side of the ball.

Explosive plays still a concern on defense

The paramount concern for the Saints defense right now has to be the amount of explosive plays surrendered. Several players and coaches emphasized the need to get these areas solidified throughout the practice week. That culminated in the team surrendering six different plays of 32 or more yards to Seattle. Three of which being touchdowns.

Saints head coach Dennis Allen highlighted the importance of one of the team’s missing pieces to exactly this area of the game during his Monday presser. “Getting him back, I think would be a huge boost to our defense,” Allen said of Maye. “I think he affects the game both in terms of the passing game and the running game. He’s a physical player. A good tackler. And so, we’ve had to adjust some things with him not being in the game. And I’m hopeful we’ll be able to get him back out there.”

This is a sore spot that will need to get cleaned up quickly. Especially if the Saints want to build off of the momentum they found in the run game. Controlling the ball and time of possession by keeping the ball on the ground might necessitate some help from the defense, which wasn’t as sure a thing on Sunday with the big plays being let up.

Pass rush remains consistent with third straight 3-sack game

A continued bright spot since Week 3 has been the New Orleans pass rush. Led by veteran defensive end Cameron Jordan and his 3 sacks, New Orleans is now up to 10 on the season, 9 in their last three contests. Not far behind Jordan is linebacker Demario Davis (2.5 sacks) who has consistently created pressure from the second level. Things are improving with the defense and their ability to impact the quarterback. Next week, they’ll face a Cincinnati Bengals offensive line which has already allowed quarterback Joe Burrow to be sacked 18 times in their first five matchups.

Pete Werner is the playmaker New Orleans needed at the second level

Davis is the veteran leader of the linebacker room and defense as a whole. But second-year player Werner has been spectacular. The former Ohio State Buckeye has made some important plays from the second level including now having forced a pair of fumbles leading to key turnovers and leading the NFL in solo tackles with 37.

Werner has turned out to be exactly the star New Orleans said he’d be and it has been a massive boost for the Saints’ defense after not returning Kwon Alexander this offseason. For a defense that’s emphasizing impact fumbles and generating turnovers, Werner has been one of the most productive players in executing the plan. A bright future for him awaits in this system.

Wide receiver injuries again plaguing offense

It wasn’t long on Sunday before the Saints were right back to a lightened version of their 2021 wide receiver corps. With veteran wideouts Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry already out, rookie sensation Chris Olave was slammed down hard on his head and neck area while coming down with a spectacular touchdown catch. He was evaluated for and later ruled out due to a concussion.

Not to mention, wideout and return specialist Deonte Harty was also ruled out with what’s believed to be a “significant” turf toe injury. After that, New Orleans was down to last year’s Marquez Callaway and Tre’Quan Smith along with veteran practice squad elevation Keith Kirkwood as their only healthy receivers. The Saints are hopeful to get Thomas back this week against the Bengals, and it sounds like Landry was close to playing this weekend. That would be a huge boost to the unit if Olave has to miss time.

Alvin Kamara may be Pete Carroll’s archnemesis

In his three career meetings against the Seahawks, Kamara has put up 161, 179, and 194 scrimmage yards respectively. For whatever reason, Carroll and his defensive coordinators just cannot figure out how to stop the star running back. Returning from a rib injury, Kamara produced efficiently on 29 touches. Even though he didn’t find the endzone, he paved the way and helped to seal the win with his productive way and put up some big plays as well headlined by a 54-yard screen catch and run. Seattle continues to struggle against the shifty and versatile running back.

