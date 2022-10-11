Read full article on original website
10 tips to help you prepare for riding the Palisade PlungeMorgan TiltonPalisade, CO
What is the Palisade Plunge and why is it a big deal?Morgan TiltonPalisade, CO
Where to eat when you ride the Palisade PlungeMorgan TiltonPalisade, CO
What to expect on the Palisade Plunge mountain bike routeMorgan TiltonPalisade, CO
Most Haunted Places in Which Grand Junction Residents Have Been
Halloween is right around the corner, and for some people, that means a visit to a haunted house. Haunted houses can be a lot of fun, especially when they're just old stores in a strip mall converted into a maze with dark corners, people in creepy costumes jumping out at you, etc.
When Can Grand Junction, Colorado Expect Snow in 2022-2023?
Contrary to popular belief, the Western Slope does receive snow, and we can even tell you when and how much to expect. Using data from the National Weather Service and the Farmer's Alamanac, we can tell you just what to expect this winter in Grand Junction, Colorado. No-Show Snow In...
Where You’ll Find Western Colorado’s Most Amazing Chandelier
You're looking directly up at what has to be one of the most amazing chandeliers in Western Colorado. Where in the Grand Junction area will you find this?. Would you believe this unbelievable fixture can be found in what is pretty much a barn along the Colorado River?. Hanging Out...
Grand Junction Restaurants So Good They are Worth the Wait
Have you ever passed by a restaurant in Grand Junction that you've never been to and seen a line of people out the door who are waiting to be seated?. Chances are you are passing a pretty great place to enjoy a meal. Places with great food and excellent service are usually pretty busy. If they are really doing things right, many of us do not mind the wait.
Mother Nature Dooms Grand Junction Couple’s Record Breaking Attempt
A Colorado Trail running record for a local couple will have to wait thanks in large part to Mother Nature. Grand Junction's Doug and Melinda McCaw were hoping to set a new FKT (Fastest Known Time) record on the Colorado Trail, but Mother Nature did not cooperate. After nearly 3 days of battling the elements, the running couple was forced to abandon their recent record-breaking attempt because of heavy rain that poured down as they started out on their 490-mile trek from Durango to Denver.
If You Drive in Montrose Colorado You Need to Know These Tips
When we asked the question, "What's one thing you hate about Montrose?" the response was almost overwhelmingly skewed to one particular topic: TRAFFIC. And if you've spent any time at all driving in Montrose, you certainly understand why. Maybe it's where Montrose falls in relation to other towns on the...
One of Grand Junction’s Most Illustrious Buildings Is Up For Sale
For those who grew up in Grand Junction, Colorado, this commercial building was perceived as having a touch of "class." After 57 years of ups and downs, this building is on the market. I was in this building barely a week ago, and let me tell you, following its remodel,...
How To Get Rid of Hazardous Waste in Grand Junction Colorado
Getting rid of hazardous waste in Grand Junction is not as difficult as you might think. It's very possible you have hazardous waste items hanging around your residence and property because you aren't exactly sure what to do with them. You may not even be exactly sure what constitutes hazardous waste.
Here’s How You Can Make Grand Junction Colorado A Better Place To Live
Did you know you can make Grand Junction a better place to live?. How many times have you been driving down the street inGrand Junction and encountered a large pothole or a stoplight that isn't working properly? Maybe you've noticed a storm drain that's clogged or a tree that needs to be trimmed. Maybe you've discovered a piece of playground equipment that's broken. What can you do about it? By speaking up, you can help make Grand Junction a better place to live.
Are You Breaking the Law? Is It Illegal To Dumpster Dive In Colorado
If you have ever had to make the trip down to the bottom of a trash dumpster, I hope it was due to dropping your keys or your phone down in it. A trash dumpster is not a very nice place to be in Grand Junction or anyplace else. Once...
Host the Perfect Pool Party at this Two-Story Fruita, Colorado Retreat
There is a home in Fruita that just went up for sale over on J 6/10 Road not far from Rim Rock Elementary. On the outskirts of town sits home on six acres with everything you need to have a blast out by the pool. This six-bedroom, five-bathroom home is...
Go Fund Me Campaign Started For Grand Junction Mom In Car Accident
I never cease to be amazed at the kindness of the Grand Junction community and we were a witness to that again this week. A few days ago, Amber, a singe-mom in Grand Junction was involved in a serious car accident. She was taken to the hospital where doctors discovered severed nerves in her arm. Unfortunately, Amber is not a candidate for surgery and the damage might be permanent. She could possibly lose the use of her right arm.
This Is Who Grand Junction Would Give $30K Winnings To: Part II
We have your chance to win up to $30,000. I asked people in Grand Junction and Western Colorado, "If you won the $30,000 but had to spend it on someone else, who would you spend it on, and what would you buy them?" If you want to feel good about...
Popular Grand Junction Dog Park Sections Closing For the Season
Grand Junction dogs will be looking for alternative places for recreation over the next several months. First of all, the bad news. Two sections of the Dog Park at Las Colonias will be closing on October 10 and can't be used again until June of next year. The good news is two sections will remain open.
27 'I'm So Grand Junction That I...' We All Know Are True
What Your Grand Junction Area Neighborhood Says About You. There is quite a variety of types of neighborhoods in the Grand Junction area and with them, naturally, come stereotypes. 25 Types of Drivers You'll Encounter in Colorado. You’ll encounter all kinds of drivers on Colorado roads – here are 25...
Grand Junction High Speed Chase Captured On Video Ends Suddenly At Walmart
The end of a recent high-speed chase in Grand Junction was captured on video and the ending could have been a whole lot worse. The video was captured taken by a guy 25 feet in the air on a scissor lift who says he "almost filmed my own death." Lights,...
Where to Stay in Grand Junction, Cool Hotels + More
Colorado is a great place to visit, but an even better place to call home. Naturally, your friends and family will all want to visit. Will they stay with you, or do you need to find them a great hotel?. Grand Junction is loaded with great places to stay. Hotels,...
Grand Mesa Hike: Try Scotland Trail For Biking, Hiking, and Birding
Here's a western Colorado hike that's close to home, but gives you a little change of scenery. The Grand Mesa is a popular western Colorado destination for hiking, backpacking, and snowshoeing. There are countless trails and endless miles of hiking through the forest, over green meadows, and by mountain lakes.
Grand Junction’s Monthly Household Bills Are Less Than Many Colorado Cities
Everybody knows that housing costs in Grand Junction are ridiculously high, but when it comes to household bills, residents are paying less per month than those in at least 36 Colorado cities. A report from Doxo Insights indicates Grand Junction residents are paying an average of $1,835 on monthly bills....
Kitten Cuteness: Are You Ready To Bring An Adorable Kitten Home?
There is just something irresistible about a cute little kitten, and these adorable felines are no exception. Dogs get a lot of the focus on our pets of the week feature from week to week, but today the spotlight is on kittens. The Roice-Hurst Humane Society has a couple of cute kittens that are likely to steal your heart.
