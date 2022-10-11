ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Grand Junction Restaurants So Good They are Worth the Wait

Have you ever passed by a restaurant in Grand Junction that you've never been to and seen a line of people out the door who are waiting to be seated?. Chances are you are passing a pretty great place to enjoy a meal. Places with great food and excellent service are usually pretty busy. If they are really doing things right, many of us do not mind the wait.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Grand Junction, CO
Government
City
Grand Junction, CO
City
Mesa, CO
Local
Colorado Government
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Mother Nature Dooms Grand Junction Couple’s Record Breaking Attempt

A Colorado Trail running record for a local couple will have to wait thanks in large part to Mother Nature. Grand Junction's Doug and Melinda McCaw were hoping to set a new FKT (Fastest Known Time) record on the Colorado Trail, but Mother Nature did not cooperate. After nearly 3 days of battling the elements, the running couple was forced to abandon their recent record-breaking attempt because of heavy rain that poured down as they started out on their 490-mile trek from Durango to Denver.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Tree#Christmas Vacation#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#Gunnison National Forests#Recreation Gov#The Forest Service
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Here’s How You Can Make Grand Junction Colorado A Better Place To Live

Did you know you can make Grand Junction a better place to live?. How many times have you been driving down the street inGrand Junction and encountered a large pothole or a stoplight that isn't working properly? Maybe you've noticed a storm drain that's clogged or a tree that needs to be trimmed. Maybe you've discovered a piece of playground equipment that's broken. What can you do about it? By speaking up, you can help make Grand Junction a better place to live.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Go Fund Me Campaign Started For Grand Junction Mom In Car Accident

I never cease to be amazed at the kindness of the Grand Junction community and we were a witness to that again this week. A few days ago, Amber, a singe-mom in Grand Junction was involved in a serious car accident. She was taken to the hospital where doctors discovered severed nerves in her arm. Unfortunately, Amber is not a candidate for surgery and the damage might be permanent. She could possibly lose the use of her right arm.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Grand Junction, CO
11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KOOL 107.9 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy