Read full article on original website
Related
KWCH.com
A lawnmowing business's generosity leads to a big surprise
Salina Regional Health Center operating ‘breast milk depot’ for moms, infants in need. The Salina Regional Health Center (SRHC) Breast Milk Depot is part of the effort to help mothers keep their infants fed. Forum gives Wichita community chance to meet, question police chief finalists. Updated: 23 hours...
kfdi.com
Funeral services held for Deputy Sidnee Carter
The funeral service for Sedgwick County Deputy Sidnee Carter was held in Wichita Friday morning, then a funeral procession went to Resthaven Cemetery for graveside services. The services at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church were attended by Sedgwick County and Wichita law enforcement officers, as well as Sedgwick County commissioners and other officials. During the service, Father David Voss talked about Carter’s kindness and said she cared for every heart.
kmuw.org
Wichita’s Phoenix gym provides community for those struggling with addiction
The Phoenix in downtown Wichita is just like any other gym – but with one stipulation. People who want to use the facility can use it for free only with 48 hours of continuous sobriety. It’s part of a chain of gyms nationwide working to provide community and support...
Free flu shots offered in Wichita on Saturday
Free flu shot clinics will be held in Wichita this weekend.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KAKE TV
'He is a tough teddy bear': Family of Salina man in hospital from motorcycle crash launches GoFundMe
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The family of a CJ Prough, who is in the hospital from a motorcycle crash, have set up a GoFundMe to help pay for lodging in Wichita while he recovers. The Prough family say the crash took place Oct. 10 and 19-year-old CJ was taken to the hospital. CJ's sister Angel has set up the GoFundMe in the hope that they will receive enough to stay in Wichita with CJ while he recovers.
KWCH.com
City of Wichita addresses issue after squatters evicted from vacant hotel
Forum gives Wichita community chance to meet, question police chief finalists. For the first time, two chief finalists for the Wichita Police Department had an opportunity to meet with and engage community members. Updated: 10 hours ago. An annual survey conducted at the beginning of 2022 shows about 100 more...
KWCH.com
Local Social Security recipients react to increase in benefits
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The largest cost of living adjustment in more than 40 years is welcome news for millions of Social Security recipients who will get an 8.7% boost to their benefits in 2023. Starting in January, the Social Security Administration reported the average recipient will receive more than $140 extra per month.
KWCH.com
Introducing Jaiya Brown
In body camera footage, Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple seemingly attempts to exert his political influence to cut in line at a neighborhood event. Adderall shortage affecting Kansas patients, pharmacies. Updated: 22 hours ago. October is ADHD Awareness Month and right now, many adults and children diagnosed with the disorder are...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KWCH.com
GoFundMe set up to purchase grave marker for Wichita’s Karla Burns
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Friends of the late Karla Burns want to make sure she’s honored properly in her final resting place. Former vocal student and longtime family friend, Rose Palmer, started a GoFundMe to raise money for Burns’ gravestone. Palmer said she started her fundraising effort for...
Wichita Mayor complains of heated exchange with a Wichita Police Officer
Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple says that a Wichita Police Officer threatened him during a community clean-up event in September.
3 in the Community: Andale
KSN News is in Andale sharing stories of why the community is great this week.
blackchronicle.com
Kansas Tornado Shreds Homes, Flings Cars
Dozens of individuals hunkered down within the locker rooms of a YMCA. Cars had been dragged throughout the bottom and crushed in opposition to the constructing. Homes had been blown aside. Dozens of individuals had been on the YMCA in Andover, Kansas, when an EF3 twister roared via Friday night...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KAKE TV
Wichita residents react to Best Value Trash ending residential services
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Sedgwick County trash company announced Tuesday it is discontinuing residential services, effective immediately. Best Value Services, which serves Wichita and Haysville, called it quits before the Haysville City Council was expected to consider revoking its license to do business there. In Wichita, city leaders are dealing with the result.
They met in Hollywood, but this startup found its ‘fertile field’ of dreams (and community) in Kansas
Startland News’ Startup Road Trip series explores innovative and uncommon ideas finding success in rural America and Midwestern startup hubs outside the Kansas City metro. This series is possible thanks to the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation, which leads a collaborative, nationwide effort to identify and remove large and small barriers to new business creation. WICHITA, The post They met in Hollywood, but this startup found its ‘fertile field’ of dreams (and community) in Kansas appeared first on Startland News.
KWCH.com
Mayor Brandon Whipple interacts with WPD officer
In body camera footage, Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple seemingly attempts to exert his political influence to cut in line at a neighborhood event. Adderall shortage affecting Kansas patients, pharmacies. Updated: 9 hours ago. October is ADHD Awareness Month and right now, many adults and children diagnosed with the disorder are...
Fraternal Order of Police responds to incident with mayor Whipple
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Lodge #5 in Wichita has released a statement regarding an incident that took place between Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple and a Wichita police officer. The incident took place during a neighborhood cleanup event in September. Whipple claims the officer acted inappropriately toward him and did […]
KWCH.com
Does It Work? InvisaWear bracelet
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -Jewelry typically isn’t described as “lifesaving,” but this isn’t your typical bracelet. The makers of InvisaWear claim their line of GPS-tracking jewelry and accessories can discreetly get you connected with dispatchers during an emergency. Does the InvisaWear bracelet work as advertised? To put...
Child injured in hit and run in east Wichita
A child was injured Saturday afternoon in a hit-and-run crash while riding a bicycle, according to Sedgwick County Dispatch.
One dead after argument over food at Wendy’s in Wichita leads to shootout: officials
Police were called at 11:38 p.m. Friday to the Wendy’s at 3601 E. Harry.
Community members want fishing lake near toxic site tested, but state says it’s not necessary
This story was written in collaboration with KMUW’s newsroom. On a chilly Saturday morning in Wichita, K-96 Fishing Lake is quiet — only one fisherman sits peacefully on the dock, watching the ducks. He has multiple fishing lines out but isn’t having any luck. The lake just...
Comments / 1