Families would get hundreds each month with new proposal
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
The First Muscle Car Jumpstarted Rock and Roll
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
New stimulus program would give families $250 to $350 per child
KWCH.com
City of Wichita addresses concern, boards up vacant hotel
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita took action this week, boarding up a vacant hotel on West Kellogg. It’s an issue Wichita City Councilman Jeff Blubaugh said he’s worked to address. Squatters have been staying at the hotel, the Regency Inn, causing concern for area business owners. The hotel was also the site of a fire over the weekend.
KWCH.com
City of Wichita addresses issue after squatters evicted from vacant hotel
Forum gives Wichita community chance to meet, question police chief finalists. For the first time, two chief finalists for the Wichita Police Department had an opportunity to meet with and engage community members. Updated: 10 hours ago. An annual survey conducted at the beginning of 2022 shows about 100 more...
KAKE TV
Best Value Trash ends residential services in Wichita and Haysville
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - After spending most of the year leaving hundreds of customers with piles of trash for weeks on end, Best Value Trash will no longer offer residential trash services. This announcement comes just before the Haysville City Council was going to vote whether to revoke its license.
These roads in west Wichita will be closed Friday for deputy’s funeral procession
Sidnee Carter died on Oct. 7. Her funeral will happen Friday morning.
Struggling trash pickup service expected to close for good
As of Tuesday, Best Value Services, LLC, is no longer picking up trash for thousands of Wichita and Haysville residents. The question now is: will former customers get their money back?
One of Wichita’s first trend stores is closing after more than four decades
A popular Wichita store that has been at six sites over its 41 years in business is closing and having a retirement sale.
Motorcycle hit-and-run crash northwest of Wichita kills Great Bend woman
SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Great Bend woman has died as a result of a motorcycle crash that happened in Sedgwick County on Saturday. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) Crash Log, 43-year-old Ann Marie Tournear was driving a 2007 Harley Davidson eastbound on Highway K96 when a white Chevrolet pickup moved into […]
WIBW
‘He doesn’t know who I am’: Mayor responds after interaction with officer at neighborhood event
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) In body camera footage obtained by 12 News, Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple seemingly attempts to exert his political influence to cut in line at a neighborhood event. His behavior caught the attention of a Wichita Police officer, who, Whipple complains, ‘doesn’t know who I am.’
One dead after argument over food at Wendy’s in Wichita leads to shootout: officials
Police were called at 11:38 p.m. Friday to the Wendy’s at 3601 E. Harry.
classiccountry1070.com
Traffic accident, shooting reported at southeast Wichita intersection
Police were called to a report of a traffic accident with injuries at a southeast Wichita intersection, and then they confirmed that a shooting had taken place. The accident was reported at Harry and Oliver just before 4 p.m. Friday. A man was reported to have an arm injury at...
Abandoned homes cleared following fatal weekend Wichita fire
An unidentified man died in a double house fire near Murdock and Market over the weekend. According to the Wichita Fire Department, homeless people were likely inside the structures.
It looks like Crumbl Cookies has found its west Wichita location
Crumbl pulled a demolition permit last week on a just-vacated spot in a high-traffic area of west Wichita.
Wichita house where Kirstie Alley played real-life Cinderella is up for auction
A Forest Hills home that will be auctioned this week once got some national attention for being the place of actress Kirstie Alley’s first job.
This Wichita burger restaurant just closed but will reopen soon, likely on the east side
The concept, introduced to Wichita in September 2021, has gained a following, and its owners also hope to add restaurants downtown and west.
Say the name of this new Wichita restaurant very, very carefully
Pho King ICT, a build-your-own pho soup place, is now open
Two fatal wrecks five hours apart in Wichita area, near 55th South corridor
Two fatal wrecks five hours apart in Wichita area, near 55th South corridor
A west Wichita ice cream shop has just closed, but its east-side counterpart remains open
The shop opened in May 2018, but the location wasn’t profitable, said its franchisee.
Person killed in south Wichita motorcycle crash
One person died in a motorcycle crash in south Wichita just before noon Monday.
KAKE TV
Police investigating fatal shooting at Wichita Wendy's
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Late Friday night officers were informed of a fatal shooting that took place in a drive-thru in Wichita. Sedgwick County Dispatch said the shooting happened at a Wendy's in the 3600 block of east Harry at 11:35 p.m. After an argument between 35-year-old Pleasure Coleman and an unidentified 31-year-old man, the two men exchanged gunfire, and Coleman in his upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
How long until we change the clocks?
As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we "fall back" and get that extra hour of sleep.
