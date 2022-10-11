ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellington, KS

City of Wichita addresses concern, boards up vacant hotel

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita took action this week, boarding up a vacant hotel on West Kellogg. It’s an issue Wichita City Councilman Jeff Blubaugh said he’s worked to address. Squatters have been staying at the hotel, the Regency Inn, causing concern for area business owners. The hotel was also the site of a fire over the weekend.
Best Value Trash ends residential services in Wichita and Haysville

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - After spending most of the year leaving hundreds of customers with piles of trash for weeks on end, Best Value Trash will no longer offer residential trash services. This announcement comes just before the Haysville City Council was going to vote whether to revoke its license.
Traffic accident, shooting reported at southeast Wichita intersection

Police were called to a report of a traffic accident with injuries at a southeast Wichita intersection, and then they confirmed that a shooting had taken place. The accident was reported at Harry and Oliver just before 4 p.m. Friday. A man was reported to have an arm injury at...
Police investigating fatal shooting at Wichita Wendy's

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Late Friday night officers were informed of a fatal shooting that took place in a drive-thru in Wichita. Sedgwick County Dispatch said the shooting happened at a Wendy's in the 3600 block of east Harry at 11:35 p.m. After an argument between 35-year-old Pleasure Coleman and an unidentified 31-year-old man, the two men exchanged gunfire, and Coleman in his upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
