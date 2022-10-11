Read full article on original website
Related
A New Breakfast Item and The Latest on Chili Burger at Whataburger
As always, Whataburger has introduced new menu items for the fall season including an awesome new breakfast menu item. The all-new Whataburger Breakfast Bowl feautes a fresh-baked biscuit, creamy Whataburger gravy, scrambled eggs, two crispy hashbrowns, and Shredded Cheddar Jack cheese with your choice of sausage or bacon. The second menu item added for fall is the Whataburger White Chocolate Raspberry Shake!
Smile! McDonald’s Offering Happy Meals for Adults & Yes It’ll Have a Toy
Smile! Happy Meals aren't just for kids anymore. McDonald's will soon start serving those boxes for adults too. It's about time. McDonald's has created a Happy Meal for adults. The Cactus Plant Flea Market Box is just like the ones you always enjoyed as a kid. But instead of it being red, the adult version will be green. It comes with either a Big Mac or 10-piece chicken McNuggets, french fries, and a drink.
Do the Packets in Your Sauce Drawer Ever Expire? The Answer Might Surprise You
The sauce drawer is one of those things that just organically happens in our lives and we don't have much of an explanation for it other than the obvious; the extra sauces just end up in there with all the other things in our life that don't have a defined "home."
Remember When Everyone Had Their Heads Stuck in Pumpkins?
It seemed like everyone in the Crossroads put their head inside a pumpkin at one point in October 2021. Sticky pumpkin guts don't sound appealing to some, but we promise, the results were so worth it. Thinking Outside the Pumpkin Patch. People's creativity was really shining bright with the pumpkin...
KIXS FM 108
Victoria, TX
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
KIXS FM 108 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Victoria, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://kixs.com/
Comments / 0