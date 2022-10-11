Read full article on original website
Michele
3d ago
I know a case that should be brought forward: All religious organizations should pay taxes!!! Take that to court, and let them add to the state, and federal taxes!!!
3
WBOC
Cash is King Under New Delaware Law
DOVER, Del.- A new law passed in Delaware requires retailers to accept cash payments except under limited circumstances. House Bill 299, signed by Gov. John Carney on Oct. 7 will prevent Delaware businesses from going cashless. The bill passed unanimously in both chambers of the General Assembly and has support...
WDEL 1150AM
Bear woman dubbed "Delaware's Oprah" recognized at Delaware Tech Hispanic Heritage celebration
A native of Mexico has been recognized in Delaware for helping people meet the challenges that she once faced: adjusting to life in a new country. Laura Leos of Bear arrived in the United States with her husband in 2006. Seeking a source of income, she began a home baking business. Leos also started a social media page that became Ventas Latina Delaware.
phillyvoice.com
Ex-Philly treasurer pleads guilty to faking marriage to obtain citizenship and failing to file taxes
Former Philadelphia Treasurer Christian Dunbar pleaded guilty to a scheme to obtain citizenship by submitting false statements and documents, as well as failing to file his federal income tax returns, U.S. prosecutors said Thursday. Dunbar, 42, was appointed city treasurer in July 2019. He managed the city's debt obligations and...
WDEL 1150AM
Wilmington University starting Delaware's second law school
Wilmington University is starting Delaware's second law school. The private school will join Widener University's Delaware Law School in serving the prospective legal community in the First State. In a statement on their website, Law School Dean Phillip Closius said "My staff and I have decades of experience at other...
wilmingtonde.gov
Wilmington Recognizes Outstanding Community Service with its 18th Annual Wilmington Awards and Access Wilmington Awards
Mayor Purzycki and Council President Congo honor outstanding citizens and agencies for accomplishments, community service, and life-long achievements. Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki, and Council President Ernest “Trippi” Congo, honored six City residents with the 2022 Wilmington Awards and two local organizations with an Access Wilmington Award during a public ceremony last night at the Louis L. Redding City/County Building, 800 North French Street, in Downtown Wilmington.
ajmc.com
Delaware’s ChristianaCare Embeds PCP Care Within the Cancer Center
Winners of the Association of Community Cancer Centers 2022 Innovator Awards, presented at the National Oncology Conference, include a program to embed primary care in a cancer center and an effort to increase compliance with giving patients same-day medication education. With patients who have cancer living longer, building connections between...
Cape Gazette
Delaware GOP holds Freedom Festival kickoff
The Delaware Republican Party kicked off its Freedom Festival with a party at the Rusty Rudder Oct. 7. Delaware GOP Chair Jane Brady, announced the final results of the lawsuit and appeal that were filed against the Delaware Department of Elections contesting mail-in voting and same day voter registration, as these recently passed laws by the Delaware Democratic legislature were in violation of the Delaware Constitution. Brady also congratulated Republican Attorney General candidate Julianne Murray for a job well done arguing this case before the Delaware Supreme Court.
Cape Gazette
Lionel Drew Maull, former state trooper
Lionel Drew Maull, “Lonnie,” as he was lovingly known by family and friends, peacefully departed this life Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at Delaware Hospice Center in Milford, after suffering a stroke May 7, 2022. Lonnie was born Oct. 4, 1963, to the late Joseph E. Maull Sr. and...
WBOC
State Retirees Rally Against New Medicare Advantage Plan
DOVER, Del.- State retirees rallied at Legislative Hall this morning in opposition to Delaware's new Medicare Advantage Plan. Earlier this year, state officials decided to switch plans as a cost saving measure. The new plan will go into effect on Jan. 1 2023. State retirees believe the new plan, administered...
NBC Philadelphia
Fetterman Scores Krasner Split, Gets Philly Black Cops' Support After FOP Backs Oz
John Fetterman, the Democratic candidate in next month's open U.S. Senate election in Pennsylvania, received the endorsement of the organization that represents the Philadelphia Police Department's Black officers. The Guardian Civic League on Thursday announced their support for Fetterman, the state lieutenant governor, who is running against Republican Dr. Mehmet...
Philly judge finds 2 men not guilty in election interference, guilty on weapons charges
The charges stem from the ballot count in Philadelphia on November 6 after the 2020 presidential election.
WDEL 1150AM
Wilmington honors outstanding citizens
Wilmington residents who help those in need and make the city a better place were honored by the city on Thursday night. Mayor Mike Purzycki presented the 18th annual Wilmington Awards at the Louis L. Redding City/County Building. "We're pleased to have you all here today to recognize some outstanding...
WMDT.com
Milford teacher named Delaware 2023 Teacher of the Year
MILFORD, Del. – A fifth-grade teacher from the Milford School District is Delaware’s 2023 State Teacher of the Year. Ashley Lockwood of LuLu Ross Elementary School now is Delaware’s nominee for National Teacher of the Year. She will use her position to advocate for historically underserved populations of students.
WMDT.com
Free community fridge comes to Dover, in effort to combat food insecurity
DOVER, DE- Westside Family Healthcare in Dover unveiled a new free community fridge on Friday, that seeks to provide 24-hour food for those in need in the Dover area. The launching of the fridge is the result of a year-long collaboration between Westside Family Healthcare, Planting for Our Future, and Ubuntu Impact.
WDEL 1150AM
Del. voter registration deadline comes this weekend
Time is ticking away for Delawareans who are not registered and wish to vote in this year's election. The deadline to be registered is the fourth Saturday before Election Day -this Saturday, October 15th. Elections offices across the state will be open Saturday between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. for in-person registration.
WBOC
Missing Campaign Signs Causing Concern
SUSSEX COUNTY, De. -- Disappearing campaign signs are causing some concern among neighbors and candidates. All three state representative candidates in District 4 say they've noticed some of their signs are missing. Amy Fresh represents the Independent Party of Delaware, and she tells us 25 percent of her signs have...
delawarepublic.org
New school registration system live, will make school choice application easier
A new school registration system is available online for the 2023-2024 school year as school choice begins next month, and could help close the opportunity gap. A bill signed last October simplifies the school registration process starting next school year, making it uniform across the board. But Amy Solomon from...
WMDT.com
Del. Rental Assistance Program applications reopened
DOVER, Del. – The Delaware State Housing Authority has announced that the DEHAP Rental Assistance Program has reopened. All applications submitted from today on will be reviewed for eligibility under the new program guidelines. Those guidelines include:. Eligible households must be at 50% Area Median Income or less and...
WDEL 1150AM
Gov. Carney extends Public Health Emergency
Governor Carney formally extended the Public Health Emergency order today, adding another 30 days to allow the State of Delaware and medical providers to continue COVID-19 vaccination and testing programs. “It’s important that we keep doing the things we know that work,” said Governor Carney. “Stay home if you’re sick...
wjbr.com
UPDATE: Confirmed Remedial Action Plan to the Abandoned NVF Building in Wilmington
This is a still-developing story and simply describes the information that is available online. For more information I recommend contacting the DNREC or the city council. To read the original article please scroll down…. UPDATE: Patrick Boettcher of the DNREC responded to my email inquiring more information about the project.
