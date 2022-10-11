The Delaware Republican Party kicked off its Freedom Festival with a party at the Rusty Rudder Oct. 7. Delaware GOP Chair Jane Brady, announced the final results of the lawsuit and appeal that were filed against the Delaware Department of Elections contesting mail-in voting and same day voter registration, as these recently passed laws by the Delaware Democratic legislature were in violation of the Delaware Constitution. Brady also congratulated Republican Attorney General candidate Julianne Murray for a job well done arguing this case before the Delaware Supreme Court.

DELAWARE STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO